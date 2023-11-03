Lefty's Pizza Kitchen - Ghost Kitchen 3400 Comsouth Suite 119
Menu
Thin Pizza
- 10in Thin Cheese Pizza$12.95
- 10in Thin BBQ Chicken$22.95
- 10in Thin The Bear$26.95
- 10in Thin DA' Chicago$22.95
- 10in Thin Sweet and Spicy$22.95
- 10in Thin Meat Sweats$28.95
- 10in Thin The Veg$22.95
- 10in Thin Buffalo Chicken$22.95Out of stock
- 10in Thin The Sink$28.95
- 10in Thin Gluten Free Cheese$15.95
- 10in Thin Gluten Free BBQ Chicken$24.95
- 10in Thin Gluten Free The Bear$28.95Out of stock
- 10in Thin Gluten Free DA' Chicago$24.95
- 10in Thin Gluten Free Sweet and Spicy$24.95Out of stock
- 10in Thin Gluten Free Meat Sweats$30.95Out of stock
- 10in Thin Gluten Free The Veg$24.95
- 10in Thin Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken$24.95
- 10in Thin Gluten Free The Sink$30.95
- 14in Thin Cheese Pizza$19.95
- 14in Thin BBQ Chicken$28.95
- 14in Thin The Bear$28.95
- 14in Thin Da' Chicago$28.95
- 14in Thin Meat Sweats$36.95
- 14in Thin The Veg$28.95
- 14in Thin Buffalo Chicken$28.95
- 14in Thin Sweet and Spicy$28.95
- 14in Thin The Sink$36.95
Pan Pizza
- 10in Pan Cheese Pizza$16.95
- 10in Pan The Bear$29.95Out of stock
- 10in Pan DA' Chicago$25.95
- 10in Pan Meat Sweats$32.95Out of stock
- 10in Pan The Veg$27.95
- 10in Pan Sweet and Spicy$25.95Out of stock
- 10in Pan The Sink$32.95
- 14in Pan Cheese Pizza$24.95
- 14in Pan The Bear$33.95Out of stock
- 14in Pan Da' Chicago$32.95
- 14in Pan Meat Sweats$39.95Out of stock
- 14in Pan The Veg$32.95
- 14in Pan Sweet and Spicy$32.95Out of stock
- 14in Pan The Sink$39.95
Appetizers
Salads
- SM Caesar$8.95
Romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese, asiago cheese
- SM Chopped$13.95
Romaine, red cabbage, bacon, diced chicken breast, diced tomatoes, green onion, ditalini pasta, gorgonzola
- SM House Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, seasoned croutons, asiago cheese
- SM Spinach$11.95
spinach, goat cheese, candied pecans, dried cramberries, champaing vinegrette
- LG Caesar$13.95
Romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese, asiago cheese
- LG Chopped$17.95
Romaine, red cabbage, bacon, diced chicken breast, diced tomatoes, green onion, ditalini pasta, gorgonzola
- LG House Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, seasoned croutons, asiago cheese
- LG Spinach$16.95
spinach, goat cheese, candied pecans, dried cramberries, champaign vinegrette
- Family Caesar$32.95
Romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese, asiago cheese
- Family Chopped$38.95
Romaine, red cabbage, bacon, diced chicken breast, diced tomatoes, green onion, ditalini pasta, gorgonzola
- Family House Salad$32.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, seasoned croutons, asiago cheese
- Family Spinach$35.95
spinach, goat cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, champaign vinegrette
