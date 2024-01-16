Lefty's Tavern & Grille 5771 Coral Ridge Drive
Food
Appetizers
- 1.5 LB Pretzel$16.00
Served with Marinara & Cheese Sauce
- Add Linguini$4.00
- Add Penne$4.00
- Buffalo Chicken Strips$15.00
Hand Cut Chicken Breast, Lightly Breaded & Fried, Tossed in Wing Sauce Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery
- Buffalo Shrimp$16.00
Jumbo Shrimp Hand Breaded, Lightly Fried & Tossed in Wing Sauce Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery
- Burrata$15.00
Creamy Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
- Carpaccio$16.00
Thin Sliced Rare Filet Mignon, Garlic Aioli, Capers, Red Onions, Shaved Parmesan
- Charcuterie Board$26.00
Capicola, Prosciutto, & Soppressata with Gouda, Parmigiano Reggiano, & Cheddar, Assorted Olives, Garlic Crostini
- Deep Fried Pot Stickers$12.00
- Fish Dip$16.00
Served with Celery & Crackers
- Fried Calamari$17.00
Domestic Calamari Lightly Fried & Served with Marinara
- Fried Mozzarella$9.00
with Marinara for Dipping
- Garlic Bread$4.00
- Loaded Nachos$18.00
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Chili, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Onions
- Pan Seared Pot Stckers$12.00
- Potato Skins$15.00
Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, & Chives
- Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken, Cheese, Mushrooms, & Onions in a Tortilla
- Seafood Appetizer$22.00
Shrimp & Calamari Sautéed or Fried then Tossed in a Spicy Marinara
- Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna$17.00
Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, Sesame Crusted, Pan Seared Served with Ponzu, Wasbi, Ginger & Asian Slaw
- Side Bread$3.00
- Spinach Dip$14.00
Our Special Blend of Spinach and Cheeses Served with Tortilla Chips
- Steamed Pot Stickers$12.00
Fried Pork Filled Wontons Served with Asian Slaw & Ponzu
- Stuffed Artichoke$16.00
Filled with Seasoned Bread Crumbs in a Garlic Wine Sauce
Soups & Sides
- Baked Potato (Dinner Only - after 5pm)$5.00
- Baked Sweet Potato (Dinner Only - after 5pm)$5.00
- Bowl - Chili$10.00
With Cheddar Cheese & Onions
- Bowl - Clam Chowder$9.00
- Bowl - Soup of the Day$8.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Cup - Chili$6.00
With Cheddar Cheese & Onions
- Cup - Clam Chowder$6.00
- Cup - Soup of the Day$5.00
- Q-Fries$9.00
- French Fries$9.00
- French Onion Soup$11.00
- Garlic Bread$4.00
- Onion Rings$9.00
- Rice Pilaf$3.00
- Side Asparagus$8.00
- Side Broccoli$7.00
- Side Spinach$6.00
- Side Veggies$7.00
- Sweet Potato Wedges$11.00
- Tater Tots$9.00
- Celery$1.00
- Celery & 2ox Bleu Cheese Dressing$2.50
- Side Bread$3.00
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- ***No Bread***
- Side Cole Slaw$3.00
Raw Bar
- Clams on the Half Shell (6 Minimum)$2.00
A Dozen Middle Neck Clams on the Half Shell with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon
- Garlic Shrimp$18.00+
Half Pound or One Pound Sautéed with Garlic, Butter, Lemon, Herbs, & White Wine
- Garlic Wine Clams (1 Dozen)$19.00
A Dozen Middle Neck Clams SImmered in Garlic & White Wine, Butter, Parsley, & Basil
- Oysters By the Each (6 Minimum)$3.00
A Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell or Steamed with Cocktail Sauce, Horseradish, & Lemon
- Peel & Shrimp$17.00+
Half Pound or One Pound of Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp
- Roasted Oysters$17.00
Half Dozen Oysters Roasted with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, and Lemon
Flatbreads
- BBQ Pork Flatbread$16.00
Lefty's Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar-Jack Cheese
- Margherita Flatbread$16.00
Tomatoes, Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
- Meat Lovers Flatbread$17.00
Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Meatballs, and Sausage
- Three Cheese Flatbread$15.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, Marinara
Burgers & Sliders
- Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
- Beyond Burger$16.00
Plant Based Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onion, Lettuce Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Bleu Cheese Burger$17.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, Bleu Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Breakfast Burger$18.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Bacon, Hash Brown, Maple Syrup. Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Cactus Jack Burger$16.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Cheese Bites$13.00
- Cheeseburger$16.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Chef Melt$16.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, American Cheese, Raw Onion, Tomato, Toasted Rye. Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Chipotle Black Bean Burger$14.00
Vegetarian Burger, Portobello Mushroom, Grilled Red Peppers, Arugula, Tomato, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Filet Sliders$16.00
Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onion, Provolone, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- French Onion Burger$16.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, Caramelized Onion, Gruyere, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Hamburger$14.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Hefty Burger$20.00
One Pound Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- In & Out Burger$16.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, American Cheese, Grilled Onions. Animal Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Lefty Burger$17.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, American Cheese, Taylor Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Mushroom Burger$16.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Patty Melt$15.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, Toasted Rye. Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Piggy Back Burger$17.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Cheddar Cheese, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Plain Burger Bites$13.00
Three Mini Burgers, American Cheese, Toasted Brioche Buns. Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Sonoma Burger$16.00
Half Pound Angus Burger, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese, Augula, Balsamic Glaze, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw
- Turkey Burger$15.00
Ground Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw.
Salad
- Arugula Salad$14.00
Baby Arugula, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice< Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Shaved Parmesan
- Caprese Salad$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Balasamic Vinaigrette
- Chef Salad$18.00
House Salad Topped with Roast Beef, Turkey Breast, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese
- Chopped Salad$16.00
Romaine & Iceberg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bacon, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Egg
- Classic Caesar Salad$14.00
Crisp Romaine, Creamy Parmesan Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan
- Greek Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Pepperoncini, Greek Viagretta
- Half Wedge Salad$9.00
- House Salad$14.00
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Tomatoes, & Cheddar Cheese
- Kale Salad$16.00
Kale, Red Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Potato, Goat Cheese, Craisins, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Poppy Seed Dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Spinach Salad$16.00
Baby Spinach, Green Apple, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Steak Salad$21.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Sliced NY Strip
- Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$16.00
Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Brooklyn$16.00
Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Lightly Breaded & Fried Boneless Chicken Breast, on Toasted Brioche Bun Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Chicken Philly$16.00
- Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Brioche Bun. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Dolphin Sandwich$17.00
8oz Dolphin, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Brioche Bun. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- French Dip$20.00
Shaved Pime Rib, Provolone, Toasted Hoagie, Au Jus. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Grouper Reuben$18.00
Grouper, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island Dressing, Toasted Rye. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Jersey$14.00
Grilled Taylor Pork Roll & American Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Key West Fish Sandwich$18.00
Grouper, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoi, Onion, Pickle, Tartar, Pickle, Tosted Brioche Bun. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Lefty Melt$17.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Rye. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Mona Lisa$17.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- NY Strip Steak Sandwich$21.00
NY York Strip Steak, Lettu;ce, Tomato, Toasted Hoagie. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Philly Steak Cheese$16.00
Chicken or Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Toasted Hoagie. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Prosciutto$17.00
Imported Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Reuben$17.00
House Made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Toasted Rye. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Soprano$16.00
Griilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Pesto, Toasted Ciabatta. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Tuna Melt$14.00
Lefty's Tuna Salad, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Toasted Rye. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Turkey Melt$14.00
Turkey Breast, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing. Includes Choice of Fries or Slaw.
- Veggie Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Zucchini, Summer Squash, Portobello, Roasted Peppers, Provolone, Red Pepper Aioli, Toasted Hoagie. Choice of Fries Or Slaw
Pasta
- Alfredo$18.00
- Alfredo/Blk Chicken$20.00
- Alfredo/Chicken$20.00
- Alfredo/Shrimp$23.00
- BYO Pasta$13.00
- Linguine/Mixed$19.00
- Linguine/Red Clam$19.00
- Linguine/White Clam$19.00
- Mushroom Pasta$17.00
- Mushroom/Chicken$21.00
- Mushroom/Shrimp$25.00
- Penne al a Vodka$18.00
- Penne Ala Vodka/Chicken$22.00
- Penne Ala Vodka/Shrimp$25.00
- W/Side Caesar Salad$3.00
- W/Side Salad$3.00
Steak & Seafood & Ribs
Chicken Entrees
Add-on Dressings & Sauces
- 1000 Island$1.00+
- Animal Sauce$1.00+
- Balsamic Glaze$1.00+
- BBQ$1.00+
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.00+
- Caesar$1.00+
- Garlic Parm$1.00+
- Honey Mustard$1.00+
- Hot$1.00+
- Italian$1.00+
- Jerk$1.00+
- Lemon Pepper$1.00+
- Maryland$1.00+
- Mayo$1.00+
- Medium$1.00+
- Milld$1.00+
- Ranch$1.00+
- Remoulade$1.00+
- Sour Cream$1.00+
- Tartar$1.00+
- Teriyaki$1.00+
Add-on Proteins
Kitchen Extras
Kitchen Instructions
- ***Do Not Make***
- ***Allergy***
- ***Gluten Free***
- ***Sauce on Side***
- ***Fries Well Done***
- ***Dressing on the Side***
- Salad First
- Fried
- Butterfly
- Chopped
- Well Done!
- Crispy
- Extra Plate
- Spilt by 2
- Gluten Free
- Salad with Entree
- Toppings on Side
- No Set Up (No Veggie on Burger/Sandwich)
- No Lettuce
- No Tomato
- No Onion
- No Pickle
- No Sauce
- 2 spoons
- split 2 plates
Kid's Menu
Desserts
- Dulce de Leche Cheesecake$10.00
- Fruity Pebble Cheesecake$10.00
- Guava Cheesecake$10.00
- Key Lime Cheesecake$10.00
- Margarita Cheesecake$10.00
- Oreo cheesecake$10.00
- Reese PB Cup Cheesecake$10.00
- Brownie Blast$10.00
- Funnel Sundae$10.00
- Molten Lava$7.00
- Rumchata Cheesecake$10.00
- Skysrcaper Chocolate cake$10.00
- Dish of Vanilla Ice Cream (3 Scoops)$4.50
- Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream (1 Scoop)$1.50
N/A Beverages
Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Flavored Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Fanta Orange$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Pibb Extra$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Grapefruit$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple$3.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Iced Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Panna$3.00
- Perrier$3.00
- Soda Water$1.50
- Water
- RedBull$4.00
- Tonic Water$1.00