Indian Street Food
Chicken Tikka Curly Fries
$11.00
Curly fries loaded with cheese and chicken tikka
Beef Samosa
$7.00
Two pastries filled with ground beef and aromatic spices
Chilly Fries
$7.00
Curly fries tossed in chil garlic sauce
Curly Fries
$5.00
Served with masala sauce or vindaloo sauce
Dahi Papdi Chaat
$6.00
Shallow fried chickpeas with yogurt & tamarind sauce
Vegetable Samosa Chaat
$5.00
Veg Samosa
$6.00
Two pastries filled with potatoes and green peas
Grill
Bowls
Butter Chicken Bowl
$13.00
chicken cooked with tomato based sauce and butter
Chicken Curry Bowl
$13.00
Chicken curry cooked with tomato & onion gravy with a subtle flavor of fenugreek and spices
Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl
$13.00
Marinated & grilled chicken basted w/tikka sauce
Veg Curry Bowl
$12.50
Carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, and green beans
Aloo Chana Bowl
$12.50
Potatoes and chickpeas. Served with rice
Biryani Rice
Basmati rice in a master blend, garnished with nuts & raisins served with raita yogurt salad or masala sauce
Paneer biryani
$14.00
Basmati rice in a master blend, garnished with nuts and rasins
Signature Wraps
