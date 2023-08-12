Legacy Hall Philly Special
Philly Special Food
The Original
$9.95
Choice of ribeye or chicken, caramelized onion, Whiz or white American cheese
The Works
$11.95
Choice of ribeye or chicken, caramelized onion, bell pepper, mushroom, jalapeño, Provolone cheese
Texas
$11.95
Choice of ribeye or chicken, caramelized onions, hatch chile pico, hatch chile mayo, queso
The Hurts
$14.95
double ribeye, double white American, onion
Philly Lunch Special
$14.95
The Original Philly served with fries and a lemonade
Philly Fries
$9.95
crinkle fries, ribeye, onion, whiz
Cajun Fries
$4.50
crinkle fries, Cajun seasoning, white queso
Cheese Fries
$4.00
Crinkle fries with Whiz cheese
Crinkle Fries
$3.50
Ranch
$0.50
Fountain Drink
$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Still
$3.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling
$3.50
Bottled Water
$2.00
Lemonade
$3.50
Hatch Mayo
$0.50
White Queso
$0.50
Whiz
$0.50
Legacy Hall Philly Special Location and Ordering Hours
(972) 846-4255
Open now • Closes at 10:45PM