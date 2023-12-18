Black Box Fix Legacy Village 25359 Cedar Rd
Sandwich
- Best Damn Cheesesteak$15.50
HALF POUND SEASONED GRILLED STEAK, ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE, PROVOLONE, CAJUN QUESO.
- Railroader Burger$12.00
SEASONED FRESH GRILLED BEEF TOPPED W/ SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS& SWEET SMOKED BACON JAM. SERVED ON TOASTED BRIOCHE
- OMG Philly$14.50
GRILLED CHICKEN TOPPED W/CREOLE JUMBO GRILLED SHRIMP, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS & SWISS CHEESE. SERVED ON A TOASTED HOAGIE W/Yum Mayo
- Omg 2.0$16.25
GRILLED CHICKEN, BUTTERED LOBSTER, JUMBO CHOPPED SHRIMP, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, SWISS CHEESE. SERVED ON TOASTED HOAGIE W/ SPICY CRAB MAYO.
- Boss Philly$14.00
Grilled Chicken and Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Swiss Cheese served on a toasted Hoagie Roll w/ House Herb Mayo
- Turf & Surf Philly$15.50
Seasoned Grilled Steak, Sauteed Shrimp, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper, Swiss Cheese w/ Spicy Crab Mayo on a Hoagie Bun
- Chicken Philly$13.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper, Swiss Cheese, w/Yum Mayo on a Hoagie Bun
- Hibachi Burger$13.50
House Seasoned Angus Beef Patty topped with Creole Shrimp, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Mozzerella/Provolone Cheese. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun w/ House Yum Mayo
- Shrimp Philly$14.50
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Swiss Cheese w/ Yum Mayo on a Hoagie Bun
- Veggie Philly$10.00
Sautéed Kale, Cabbage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, w/ Yum Mayo on a Hoagie Bun
- Shrimp 2.0$16.25
Grilled Creole Shrimp, Buttered Lobster, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Swiss Cheese Served on a Toasted Hoagie w/Spicy Crab Mayo
- Mr Martin BBQ Chicken$10.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dipped in House Agave BBQ Sauce, Topped w/Sweet Onion Slaw Served on a Brioche Bun w/Herb Mayo
- **NEW** Fix Fried Catfish$12.00
Seasoned Fried Catfish, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, House Tarter Sauce & Parmesan Buffalo Drizzle
- **NEW** Cajun Salmon Melt$13.00
Cajun Seasoned Grilled Salmon, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Grilled Peppers, Butter Grilled Rye w/Spicy Crab Mayo
- **NEW** Broman Burger Hero$13.00
Seasoned Double Smash Burgers, Swiss/American Cheese, Canadian Turkey Bacon, Arugula, Onions, Tomatoes, White Balsamic Dressing, Herb Mayo on a Hoagie Roll
- **NEW** Hot Butta Cheesesteak$13.50
Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Extra Swiss, Herb Mayo on a Butta Grilled Roll
- **NEW** Honey Sriracha Ranch Chicken$12.00
Deep Fried Crispy Chicken Coated in Honey Sriracha Seasoning, Arugula, Red Onions, Pickles, on a Brioche Bun w/Ranch Aioli.
Kids
- Kids Fix Cheeseburger$11.50
Seasoned Fresh Beef Patty w/ American Cheese Only Served w/Plain Fresh Cut Fries & a Juice Box.
- Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast (Plain) Served w/Plain Fresh Cut Fries & a Juice Box.
- Kids Hamburger$11.50
Seasoned Fresh Beef Patty (Plain) Served w/Plain Fresh Cut Fries & a Juice Box.
Gourmet Fries
Street Fix
- Surf N Turf Stoner Fries (steak & Shrimp)$16.50
Grilled Steak, Shrimp, onions, peppers, Cajun cheese sauce, and scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries
- Seafood Stoner Fries$24.00
Grilled Shrimp, Lobster, Crab, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce, Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries
- OMG Stoner Fries$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce & Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries.
- Veggie Stoner Fries$12.00
Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Creole Kale & Cabbage, Cajun Cheese Sauce & Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries
- **NEW** OMG 2.0 Stoner Fries$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Lobster, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce, Scallions & a side of Spicy Crab Mayo
- **NEW** Fix Fried Shrimp Dinner$17.00
(8) Buttermilk Fried Jumbo Tail On Shrimp w/ side of Fix Bang Sauce, Served w/ Choice of Gourmet Fries & Sweet Onion Slaw
Extra Cheese
Add Cheese
- Cajun Queso 4oz$4.00
- Cajun Cheese Sauce 4 oz$4.00
- Swiss Cheese$1.00
- American Cheese$1.00
- Parmesan Cheese$1.00
- Smoked Cheddar Cheese$1.00
- Mozzerella/Provolone$1.00
- Cajun Cheese Sauce (2oz)$2.50
- Cajun Queso (2oz)$2.50
- Nola Alfredo Sauce (2oz)$2.50
- Rasta Alfredo Sauce (4oz)$4.00
- Gouda$1.00
