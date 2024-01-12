Legendairy Cookies 'N Creamery 101 East College Avenue
Frozen Custard
- Frozen Custard$2.95+
Made in-house, delicious & creamy frozen custard!
- Hot Fudge Brownie or Cookie Sundae$5.95
Vanilla Bean Custard with your choice of any Cookie or Brownie, Hot Fudge, Whip & a Cherry
- Turtle Sundae$5.65
Vanilla Bean Custard, Caramel, Fudge, Roasted Pecans, Whip topping & a Cherry
- Pints - Frozen Custard$6.50
Cookie Sandwiches
- Custom Cookie Sandwich$5.95
Create a Unique Cookie Sandwich that Perfectly Fits YOU!
- Premade Cookie Sandwiches$4.25
A variety of our favorite cookie & custard combos! Premade and ready to go!
- Cookie Sandwich Platter$21.95
Perfect for a PARTY! (or our indecisive friends). The Cookie Sandwich Platter is (5) full size pre-mades sandwiches cut into 1/4s (20 pieces total). The Classic Platter includes: - The Classic - Chocolate Chip Cookies with Vanilla Custard - Peanut Butter Lover - Peanut Butter Cookies w/ PB Paradise Custard - Mint Chipper - Double Chocolate Chip Cookies with Mint Chip Custard - The Chocoholic - Double Chocolate Chip Cookies with Chocolate Custard - Cookie Cookie Cookie - Monster Cookies with Cookie Monster Custard The Legendairy Platter includes: - The Classic - Chocolate Chip Cookies with Vanilla Custard - M&M Dough Boy - M&M Cookies with Cookie Dough Custard - Birthday Bash - Sugar Cookies with Birthday Cake Custard - Snickerlicious - Snickerdoodle Cookies with Cookie Butter Custard - Cookie Sandwich of the Month
- Oreo Sandwich
Cookies & Brownies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.35
Crispy and chewy. Doughy yet fully backed. A perfectly buttery and sweet chocolate chip cookie
- Double Chocolate Cookie$1.35
A chocolate cookie loaded with white & dark chocolate chips
- M&M Cookie$1.35
Our base cookie dough packed with M&Ms
- Monster Cookie$1.35
A heaty peanut butter oatmeal cookie loaded with chocolate chips & M&M's
- Peanut Butter Cookie$1.35
Thick, soft, slightly chewy with tons of peanutty flavor!
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.35
A soft slightly tangy cookie coated in cinnamon & sugar
- Sugar Cookie$1.35
A perfectly soft & chew cookie rolled in sugar.
- Funfetti Cookie$1.35
- Brownie$1.50
Deliciously chewy, dense and fudgy with a rich chocolate flavor
Shakes, Floats & Smoothies
Beverages
Cookie Cakes
- Giant Cookie Cakes (Premade)$28.95
(2) Giant chocolate chip cookies with vanilla bean frozen custard & your choice of Oreo or Sprinkles! Serves 16-20
- Giant Cookie Cakes (Custom)$28.95
SUPERSIZE your cookie sandwich!! Perfect for birthday's and special events, our giant cookie cakes are sure to be a hit! Available with any cookie & custard combination. These 4+ lbs. behemoth of a sandwich is sure to feed a small army!! Serves 16-20. Available for Pick Up. Minimum 48 hour notice required. Please choose a pick up date and time at checkout.