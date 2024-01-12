Giant Cookie Cakes (Custom)

$28.95

SUPERSIZE your cookie sandwich!! Perfect for birthday's and special events, our giant cookie cakes are sure to be a hit! Available with any cookie & custard combination. These 4+ lbs. behemoth of a sandwich is sure to feed a small army!! Serves 16-20. Available for Pick Up. Minimum 48 hour notice required. Please choose a pick up date and time at checkout.