Legend's Patio Grill and Bar - Aksarben Aksarben
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 18 Boneless Wings$21.99
Boneless chicken wings, lightly breaded, fried, and served mild, BBQ, hot BBQ, teriyaki, honey hot, all-in-one sauce, or legends dry rub, with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- 18 Wings$22.99
Our famous chicken wings fried to a golden brown. Served mild, hot, BBQ, hot BBQ, teriyaki, honey hot, all-in-one sauce, or legends dry rub, with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- 8 Boneless Wings$11.99
Boneless chicken wings, lightly breaded, fried, and served mild, BBQ, hot BBQ, teriyaki, honey hot, all-in-one sauce, or legends dry rub, with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- 8 Wings$12.99
Our famous chicken wings fried to a golden brown. Served mild, hot, BBQ, hot BBQ, teriyaki, honey hot, all-in-one sauce, or legends dry rub, with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- Bavarian Pretzel$10.99
A large, warm, salted Bavarian pretzel served with your choice of homemade queso dip or honey mustard
- Cauliflower$10.99
Tender cauliflower florets, breaded and fried crisp, served with ranch dressing
- Cheddar Cheese Curds$10.99
A Midwest favorite cheddar... Cheese curd nuggets in a light, crisp batter with your choice of ranch dressing or marinara sauce
- Chicken Strips App$11.99
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Chips & Queso Dip$9.99
Great starter to your meal... A mound of crisp tortilla chips served with our homemade queso dip
- Fried Ravioli$10.99
Ten ravioli filled with meat and coated with Italian seasoned breading, served with marinara sauce
- Legends Fries$4.99
- Onion Ring Starter$9.99
No tears here... Sweet slices of onion batter-dipped and fried to a delicious golden brown
- Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted Cheddar cheese, garnished with crisp, and shredded lettuce served with sour cream
- Sampler Platter$15.99
Can't decide? Then try a combination of our Cheddar cheese curds, breaded cauliflower, fried ravioli, and tater tots, served with ranch dressing and marinara sauce
Soups & Salads
- Cup Soup of the Day$4.99
- Bowl Soup of the Day$6.99
- Cup Homemade Chili$5.99
- Bowl Homemade Chili$8.99
- Dinner Salad$4.99
The complement to any selection. Crisp greens topped with tomatoes and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, topped with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Cobb Salad$10.99
Fresh, crisp greens topped with bleu cheese crumbles, egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, and bleu cheese dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh, crisp greens topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, croutons, and Cheddar cheese
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh, crisp greens topped with crispy chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, croutons, and Cheddar cheese
- Chef's Salad$12.99
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, pepperoni, tomatoes, onions, boiled egg, and black olives, served with your choice of dressing
- Philly Salad$12.99
Choice of sliced steak or diced grilled chicken smothered with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese
- Taco Salad$12.99
A crisp tortilla shell filled with lettuce, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese, and your choice of seasoned beef or chicken
Entrées & Specials
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Fried to golden perfection. Served with homemade mashed potatoes, topped with country gravy and corn. Available Fridays only
- Legends Steak$18.99
Eight-ounce flat iron steak, grilled to your liking, served with coleslaw and french fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condit
- Chicken Strip Entree$12.99
Four tender, juicy strips of breaded chicken breast meat served with coleslaw and french fries
- Fish & Chips$14.99
Six ounces of battered fish fillets fried 'til golden and flaky. Served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Daily Special$12.99
Call the Restaurant for Daily Special
- Shrimp Basket$14.99
Pizza
- 10" Build Your Own Pizza$11.99
Start with our delicious cheese pizza
- 10" Carnivore Pizza$16.99
All the meats! Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- 10" Taco Pizza$15.99
Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack cheese blend
- 10" Veggie Pizza$14.99
Green pepper, mushroom, onion, black olive, and tomato
- 10" Buffalo Pizza$15.99
Buffalo chicken, red onion, and bacon
- 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and bacon
- 10" Combination Pizza$16.99
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, and black olive
- 10'' 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$16.99
- 14" Build Your Own Pizza$14.99
Start with our delicious cheese pizza
- 14" Carnivore Pizza$20.99
All the meats! Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- 14" Taco Pizza$19.99
Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack cheese blend
- 14" Veggie Pizza$18.99
Green pepper, mushroom, onion, black olive, and tomato
- 14" Buffalo Pizza$19.99
Buffalo chicken, red onion, and bacon
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and bacon
- 14" Combination Pizza$20.99
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, and black olive
- 14'' 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$20.99
Burgers
- Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$13.99
This is the one to try! 1/2 lb, thick, and juicy burger topped with chunky bleu cheese and bacon
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.99
A juicy, 1/2 lb burger topped with BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, and melted Cheddar cheese
- Patty Melt$13.99
1/2 lb beef patty with sautéed onions, melted Swiss, and American cheese on grilled marble rye bread
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.99
A juicy, 1/2 lb burger smothered with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
- Fire Burger$13.99
Our thick, 1/2 lb burger topped with onions sautéed in buffalo sauce, jalapeños, and pepper Jack cheese
- Chili Queso Burger$13.99
A juicy, 1/2 lb burger topped with our famous chili and finished with just the right amount of our homemade queso
- Cheeseburger$12.99
This 1/2 lb beef burger is topped with your choice of Swiss, American, pepper Jack, or Cheddar cheese, and served on a grilled bun
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Diced chicken with our hot wing sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken & Ranch Wrap$13.99
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Southwest Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Philly Steak Wrap$13.99
Pieces of tender sirloin steak with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Taco Supreme Wrap$13.99
The perfect mix of taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheese, and sour cream rolled into a flour tortilla. Served with chips and salsa
Kids' Menu
Desserts
Sides
- Add Au Jus$0.50
- Add Bacon$0.99
- Add Balsamic$0.59
- Add BBQ$0.59
- Add Caesar$0.59
- Add Chicken Breast$1.99
- Add French$0.59
- Add Guacomole$0.59
- Add Hamburger Patty$1.99
- Add Honey Mustard$0.59
- Add Hot Suace$0.59
- Add Italian$0.59
- Add Large Bleu Cheese$1.00
- Add Large Ranch$1.00
- Add Queso$1.00
- Add Salsa$1.00
- Add Small Bleu Cheese$0.59
- Add Small Ranch$0.59
- Add Sour Cream$0.59
- Add Southwest Ranch$0.59
- Add Thousand Island$0.59
- Side Chili$3.99
- Side Coleslaw$1.99
- Side Dinner Salad$3.99
- Side French Fries$1.99
- Side Macaroni Salad$1.99
- Side Onion Rings$1.99
- Side Potato Salad$1.99
- Side Soup$3.99
- Side Steamed Veggies$1.99
- Side Tator Tots$1.99
- add mushrooms$0.60
- add ranch$0.60
- add large ranch$1.20
- add American$0.60
- add Swiss$0.60
- add provolone$0.60
- add pepperjack$0.60
- add cheddar cheese$0.60
- add shredded cheese$0.99
Sandwiches
- BLT$10.99
Smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes stacked on your choice of toasted white or marble bread
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Diced, grilled chicken topped with hot wing sauce and melted provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch on a fresh bun
- French Dip$13.99
Seasoned and sliced sirloin steak piled on a fresh and hot hoagie bun served with au jus
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
Seasoned and sliced sirloin steak piled on a fresh and hot hoagie bun served with au jus
- Legend's Club Sandwich$13.99
A triple decker with sliced ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss, and American cheese all piled on three slices of toasted white bread
- Steak Philly Sandwich$13.99
Diced grilled chicken smothered with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese. Served on a hot hoagie bun
- Pork Tenderloin$12.99
A six oz. tenderized pork loin lightly breaded, fried golden brown, and served on a fresh grilled bun
- Reuben$13.99
Piled high with tender corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$13.99
- Steak Sandwich$18.99
NA Beverages
- Coca-Cola$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Pibb Extra$2.99
- Fanta Orange$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Mello Yello$2.99
- $2 Party Soda$2.00
- Pitcher of Soda$5.99
- Red Bull$4.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$4.00
- Monster$3.50
- Monster Zero White$3.50
- Monster Zero Orange$3.50
- Coffee$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Hot Choc$2.99
- Ice Tea$2.99
- Lemonade$2.89
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Milk$2.99
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Diet Ginger Beer$3.50
- 10 $2 Party Sodas$20.00
- 5 $2 Party Sodas$10.00
- Shirley Temple$2.99