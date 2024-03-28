Legends Roast Beef, LLC 151 High Street
Appetizers
- Cheese Fries$6.50
French Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
French Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce and Homemade Chili
- Cheese Tots$6.50
Tater Tots with Nacho Cheese Sauce
- Chili Cheese Tots$8.50
Tater Tots with Nacho Cheese Sauce with Homemade Chili
- Homemade Onion Rings$6.95
- Buffalo Wings$10.95
6 Bone in Buffalo Wings
- Boneless Buffalo Wings$10.95
6 Boneless Buffalo Wings
- Fried Mushrooms$8.95
Comes with Ranch
- Nachos$7.95
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Chopped Tomato, Sour Cream, Salsa
- Super Nachos$9.95
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Homemade Chili, Lettuce, Chopped Tomator, Diced Onion, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, and Salsa
- Chili$4.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
- Pizza Roll$3.75
Egg Roll filled with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
Legends
- #1 Big Papi$26.95
1lb Burger patty, tarter sauce, lettuce, onion, bacon, and cheese
- #2 Patriot Burger$26.95
1lb burger patty, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon, thousand island, and cheese
- #3 TB12$12.95
Plant Based Burger, onion, lettuce, pickles, and burger sauce
- #4 The Vince Wilfork$15.95
1/2lb Roast Beef, lettuce, tomato, and nacho cheese
- #5 The Green Monster$13.95
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayo on a subroll
- #6 The Duke$13.95
Standard Burger Patty, cheese, pineapple,and coleslaw
- #7 The 19th hole$13.95
Standard Burger Patty, fried egg, cheese and coleslaw
- #8 The Touchdown$26.95
1lb burger patty, chili, cheese and bacon
- #9 The Chara$34.99
(2) 1lb burger patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, BBQ sauce and bacon
- #10 Heisman$26.95
1lb burger patty, sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers, bacon, cheese and ketchup
Build Your Burger
Famous Roast Beef
Sandwiches
Subs
- SM Cheese Steak$8.25
- LG Cheese Steak$9.95
- SM Mushroom Steak$8.50
Mushrooms and cheese
- LG Mushroom Steak$10.50
Mushrooms and cheese
- SM Pepper Steak$8.50
Peppers and cheese
- LG pepper Steak$10.50
Peppers and cheese
- SM Onion Steak$8.50
Onions and cheese
- LG Onion Steak$10.50
Onions and cheese
- SM Steak Bomb$9.50
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese, and salami
- LG Steak Bomb$11.95
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese, and salami
- SM Philly Steak$8.50
Onions , peppers and cheese
- LG Philly Steak$10.50
Onions, peppers and cheese
- SM Roast Beef$8.25
- LG Roast Beef$10.75
- SM Buffalo Chicken$8.25
- LG Buffalo Chicken$10.25
- SM Ham and Cheese$7.75
- LG Ham and Cheese$10.00
- SM Turkey$7.75
- LG Turkey$10.00
- SM Chicken Salad$7.75
- LG Chicken Salad$10.00
- SM Tuna$7.75
- LG Tuna$10.00
- SM Italian$7.95
Oil, provolone, salami, ham, tomato, pickles, onions, peppers
- LG Italian$10.95
Oil, provolone, salami, ham, tomato, pickles, onions, peppers
- SM Veggie$6.95
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, green peppers
- LG Veggie$8.95
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, green peppers
- French Dip$11.95
Roast Beef on a sub roll, with side of fries and Au Jus
- Special-All Star SM$9.50
- Special-All Star LG$10.95