Appetizers

Legendary Nachos

$11.00

tortilla chips, house nacho cheese, house chili, and jalapeños, served with house salsa and sour cream

Avocado Rolls

$13.00

avocado, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, served with a side of chipotle ranch

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

gourmet pretzel bites baked with garlic butter parmesan, served with house nacho cheese sauce

Zucchini

$10.00

lightly battered and flash fried, served with ranch

Steak Bites

$14.00

grilled steak, mushroom, onion, peppers, garlic aioli

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

served with your choice of wet sauce

Cheese Curds

$10.00

beer battered, served with a side of house marinara

Quesadillas

$9.00

melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese served with our house salsa and sour cream

Carnitas Rolls

$13.00

pulled pork, onion straws, roasted chili corn, pepper jack cheese, served with chipotle ranch

Maryland Crab Cakes

$15.00

two oven baked cakes, roasted corned salsa, roasted garlic aioli, bistro sauce, onion straws

Bruschetta

$10.00

fresh tomato and basil bruschetta, atop of crostini

Mushroom Bites

$10.00

lightly battered mushrooms, flash fried, served with chipotle ranch

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$10.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Carnitas Fries

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Wings & Shrimp

10 Traditional Jumbo Wings

$15.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

20 Traditional Jumbo Wings

$28.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

10 Boneless Wings

$15.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

20 Boneless Wings

$28.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

10 Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

20 Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00

your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Legends Favorites

California Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, bruschetta and balsamic glaze, on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.00

char broiled ribeye steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, baby greens, and garlic aioli, served on toasted french bread, served with our signature seasoned fries

Legends Grilled Cheese

$13.00

parmesan crusted white bread, provolone, cheddar, american cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and garlic aioli, served with our signature seasoned fries

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries

Chicken Philly

$14.00

grilled chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

crispy chicken breast, provolone cheese, house marinara, and balsamic drizzle, served on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries

Chicken Strips

$12.00

lightly breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of bbq or honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries

Memphis Sandwich

$13.00

pulled bbq pork, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, and our house slaw, served on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.00

chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, baby greens, basil pesto, a balsamic reduction on ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

crispy chicken, cheddar, jalapeños, bacon, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce, on a brioche bun

Burgers

Legends Burger

$14.00

melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and crispy onion straws, served with our signature seasoned fries

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, topped with a fried egg, served with our signature seasoned fries

West Coast Burger

$14.00

melted american cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and our house animal sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.00

american cheese, fresh avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, served with our signature seasoned fries

American Burger

$12.00

melted american cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onions, served with our signature seasoned fries

Big Bleu Burger

$14.00

melted bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, and our signature honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries

Southwest Burger

$14.00

melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, jalapeños, and our signature southwest sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries

Hamburger

$10.00

straight up, plain hamburger

Flatbreads

Veggie Flatbread

$11.00

house marinara, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes, scallions, mozzarella cheese, red onions, topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle

BBQ Flatbread

$12.00

your choice of chicken or pulled pork, ranch, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, and red onions

Buffalo Flatbread

$12.00

your choice of shrimp or chicken, ranch, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and scallions

Pesto Flatbread

$12.00

your choice of shrimp or chicken, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, parmesan, topped with pesto basil

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese tossed in our house caesar dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.00

crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

your choice of shrimp or crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our house bleu cheese dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our signature ranchero dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$14.00

shaved ribeye steak, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, tossed in our house southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Salads

Southwest Shrimp Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, cajun shrimp, roasted red peppers, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing, topped with tortilla strips

Yianni's Greek Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

crispy romaine hearts, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese tossed in our house made caesar dressing

Legends Steak Salad

$15.00

romaine hearts, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, roasted red peppers, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette dressing, topped with onion straws

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

crispy chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and shredded monterey jack cheese tossed in our honey mustard dressing

Santa Fe Chopped Salad

$13.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, chili corn salsa, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, bacon bits, tossed in our house ranchero dressing, topped with tortilla strips

Side House Salad

$5.00

tossed in any of our dressing options

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

tossed in our house made caesar dressing

Soups

House Chili

$5.00

Stuffed Pepper Soup

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$4.00

shredded chicken tinga, onions, and cilantro

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

cajun grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and chipotle ranch

Steak Taco

$4.00

shaved ribeye, onions, and cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

shredded carnitas, onions, and cilantro

Fish Taco

$4.00

cajun seared fish, guacamole, roasted corn relish, lettuce, and cilantro lime crema

Veggie Taco

$4.00

grilled vegetables, guacamole, lettuce, and chipotle ranch

Kid's

Kid's Pita Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mac N' Cheese Bites

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kid's 2 Chicken & Cheese Tacos

$6.00

Desserts

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$8.00

combination of two great classics - hand fired and mirrored with burnt caramel

Legendary Donuts

$7.00

sweet, fried donuts tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce

Warm Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

large oven-baked chocolate brownie, topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, and raspberry sauce

Citrus Cake

$9.00

dense, moist cake, lemon and orange zest, topped with vanilla bean ice cream, and chocolate sauce

Kid's Backyard Sundae

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, oreo crumbles, chocolate sauce, and gummy worms

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides

Side 1 Whole Pita Bread

$1.50

Side 2 Slices White Bread

$3.00

Side A1 Sauce

$0.50

Side Animal Sauce

$0.75

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Buffalo Garlic

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Cajun Seasoning

$0.50

Side Caramel Sauce

$0.75

Side Celery

$2.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Side Chocolate Sauce

$0.75

Side Cilantro Lime Dressing

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Crispy Bacon

$2.50

Side Croutons

$0.50

Side Dry Rub Hot

$0.50

Side Dry Rub Medium

$0.50

Side Dry Rub Mild

$0.50

Side Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side FIRE

$0.75

Side Fried Egg

$1.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Green Peppers

$1.00

Side Grilled Broccoli

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Grilled Veggie Mix

$5.00

Side Grilled Zucchini

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Honey

$0.50

Side Honey BBQ

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side House Salsa

$0.75

Side Kalamata Olives

$2.00

Side Ketchup

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Side Lettuce

Side Mango Habanero

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Side Old Bay

$0.50

Side Onion Straws

$2.00

Side Over Easy Egg

$1.50

Side Over Hard Egg

$1.50

Side Over Medium Egg

$1.50

Side Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Side Parmesan Garlic

$0.75

Side Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.75

Side Pesto

$0.75

Side Pickle Spear

$0.75

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Ranchero

$0.75

Side Raspberry Sauce

$0.75

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Side Raw Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Raw Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Red Grilled Onions

Side Red Raw Onions

Side Roasted Corn Salsa

$0.75

Side Roasted Garlic Dressing

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Southwest Sauce

$0.75

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Side Spicy Garlic

$0.75

Side Sweet Chili

$0.75

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Tennessee Whiskey

$0.75

Side Tomato

Side White Grilled Onions

Side White Raw Onions