Legends Grill & Bar Woodridge, IL
Appetizers
Legendary Nachos
tortilla chips, house nacho cheese, house chili, and jalapeños, served with house salsa and sour cream
Avocado Rolls
avocado, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, served with a side of chipotle ranch
Pretzel Bites
gourmet pretzel bites baked with garlic butter parmesan, served with house nacho cheese sauce
Zucchini
lightly battered and flash fried, served with ranch
Steak Bites
grilled steak, mushroom, onion, peppers, garlic aioli
Onion Rings
served with your choice of wet sauce
Cheese Curds
beer battered, served with a side of house marinara
Quesadillas
melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese served with our house salsa and sour cream
Carnitas Rolls
pulled pork, onion straws, roasted chili corn, pepper jack cheese, served with chipotle ranch
Maryland Crab Cakes
two oven baked cakes, roasted corned salsa, roasted garlic aioli, bistro sauce, onion straws
Bruschetta
fresh tomato and basil bruschetta, atop of crostini
Mushroom Bites
lightly battered mushrooms, flash fried, served with chipotle ranch
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Seasoned Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Cajun Fries
Parmesan Fries
Carnitas Fries
Loaded Fries
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Tater Tots
Loaded Tots
Wings & Shrimp
10 Traditional Jumbo Wings
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
20 Traditional Jumbo Wings
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
10 Boneless Wings
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
20 Boneless Wings
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
10 Jumbo Shrimp
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
20 Jumbo Shrimp
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Legends Favorites
California Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, bruschetta and balsamic glaze, on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
char broiled ribeye steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, baby greens, and garlic aioli, served on toasted french bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
Legends Grilled Cheese
parmesan crusted white bread, provolone, cheddar, american cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and garlic aioli, served with our signature seasoned fries
Philly Cheesesteak
shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
Chicken Philly
grilled chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, melted provolone cheese, on a toasted french roll, served with bistro sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
crispy chicken breast, provolone cheese, house marinara, and balsamic drizzle, served on toasted ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
Chicken Strips
lightly breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of bbq or honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries
Memphis Sandwich
pulled bbq pork, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, and our house slaw, served on a pretzel bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, baby greens, basil pesto, a balsamic reduction on ciabatta bread, served with our signature seasoned fries
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken, cheddar, jalapeños, bacon, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce, on a brioche bun
Burgers
Legends Burger
melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and crispy onion straws, served with our signature seasoned fries
Breakfast Burger
melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, topped with a fried egg, served with our signature seasoned fries
West Coast Burger
melted american cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and our house animal sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
Avocado Bacon Burger
american cheese, fresh avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, served with our signature seasoned fries
American Burger
melted american cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onions, served with our signature seasoned fries
Big Bleu Burger
melted bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, and our signature honey mustard, served with our signature seasoned fries
Southwest Burger
melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, jalapeños, and our signature southwest sauce, served with our signature seasoned fries
Hamburger
straight up, plain hamburger
Flatbreads
Veggie Flatbread
house marinara, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes, scallions, mozzarella cheese, red onions, topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle
BBQ Flatbread
your choice of chicken or pulled pork, ranch, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, and red onions
Buffalo Flatbread
your choice of shrimp or chicken, ranch, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and scallions
Pesto Flatbread
your choice of shrimp or chicken, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, parmesan, topped with pesto basil
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese tossed in our house caesar dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Crispy Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Buffalo Wrap
your choice of shrimp or crispy chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our house bleu cheese dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Grilled Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken breast, shredded monterey jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our signature ranchero dressing, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Steak & Cheese Wrap
shaved ribeye steak, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, tossed in our house southwest sauce, served with tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Salads
Southwest Shrimp Salad
mixed greens, cajun shrimp, roasted red peppers, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing, topped with tortilla strips
Yianni's Greek Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
crispy romaine hearts, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese tossed in our house made caesar dressing
Legends Steak Salad
romaine hearts, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, roasted red peppers, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette dressing, topped with onion straws
Crispy Chicken Salad
crispy chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and shredded monterey jack cheese tossed in our honey mustard dressing
Santa Fe Chopped Salad
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, chili corn salsa, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, bacon bits, tossed in our house ranchero dressing, topped with tortilla strips
Side House Salad
tossed in any of our dressing options
Side Caesar Salad
tossed in our house made caesar dressing
Tacos
Chicken Taco
shredded chicken tinga, onions, and cilantro
Shrimp Taco
cajun grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and chipotle ranch
Steak Taco
shaved ribeye, onions, and cilantro
Carnitas Taco
shredded carnitas, onions, and cilantro
Fish Taco
cajun seared fish, guacamole, roasted corn relish, lettuce, and cilantro lime crema
Veggie Taco
grilled vegetables, guacamole, lettuce, and chipotle ranch
Kid's
Desserts
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
combination of two great classics - hand fired and mirrored with burnt caramel
Legendary Donuts
sweet, fried donuts tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce
Warm Chocolate Brownie
large oven-baked chocolate brownie, topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, and raspberry sauce
Citrus Cake
dense, moist cake, lemon and orange zest, topped with vanilla bean ice cream, and chocolate sauce
Kid's Backyard Sundae
vanilla ice cream, oreo crumbles, chocolate sauce, and gummy worms