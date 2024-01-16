Skip to Main content
17288 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola, FL 32507
Drinks
Food
Merch
Drinks
Aloha Maid
$2.50
Green Tea
$3.00
Jasmine Green Tea
$3.00
Fiji Water
$3.00
Food
Pacific Plates
Traders Chicken
$12.95
Shoyu Sirloin
$14.95
Da Duo (Chicken & Steak)
$15.95
North Shore Shrimp
$14.95
Snack Attack
Musubi
$3.50
Seaweed Salad
$3.50
Seasonal Features
Lobster Roll
$18.95
Merch
T Shirt
$25.00
Sticker
$1.50
Lei Traders 17288 Perdido Key Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 394-0188
17288 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola, FL 32507
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
