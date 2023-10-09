Leila
Soup & Salad
Fattoush
romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, radish, onion, green pepper, pita chips, za'atar
Beetroot & Feta
roasted beets, bulgarian feta, za'atar, olive oil, lemon
Cucumber & Yogurt
diced cucumber, yogurt, mint, olive oil
Crushed Lentil Soup
lentil, carrot, potato, celery, onion
Tabbouleh
parsley, mint, cracked wheat, tomato, onion
Cold Mezze
Warak Enab
vegetarian grape leaves, rice, tomato, onion
Hummus
chickpea puree, tahini
Baba Ghannouj
eggplant puree, tahini, pomegranate molasses
Muhammara
roasted red pepper, walnut spread
Labneh
strained yogurt, za'atar, olive oil
Tomato Kibbeh
tomato, onion, cracked wheat, jalapeño, mint
Kibbeh Niyee
raw lamb, cracked wheat, jalapeño, onion, mint
Pita
Hot Mezze
Hummus & Veg
red pepper, chickpea
Hummus & Chicken
sautéed chicken, jalapeño, onion, sumac
Hummus & Hashwi
ground lamb, seven spice, pinenuts, hummus
Confit Garlic
slow cooked garlic, tomato, basil, soy reduction
Batata Harra
crispy potatoes tossed in spices and jalapeño
Sujuk
spicy armenian sausage in tomato sauce
Eggplant Fettah
eggplant, chickpea, lamb, pita chips, tahini yogurt, pomegranate
Haloumi
seared haloumi, watermelon, jalapeño, lime, mint
Falafel
three falafel in tahini sauce with pickled vegetables
Arayes
seasoned lamb between pita bread, tahini dipping sauce
Chicken Wings
eight wings, za'atar, lemon, toum, black pepper
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs
pork ribs, samy spice, bbq sauce on the side
Shish Tawook
yogurt marinated chicken, toum, pita bread, vegetables, rice
Shish Kafta
ground lamb, chili paste, pita bread, vegetables, rice
Shish Kebab
aleppo marinated ribeye, pita bread, vegetables, rice
Mixed Grill
shish tawook, shish kafta, shish kebab, pita bread, vegetables, rice
Mjaddara
lentils, cracked wheat, tomato, onion, lettuce, cucumber, jalapeño
Roasted Chicken
half roasted chicken, parsley & red onion salad, yogurt tahini sauce, pine nuts
Salmon
pan seared salmon, fava beans, artichoke, red pepper
Branzino
grilled mediterranean sea bass, chickpea, tomato, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro
Creekstone Ribeye
28 day dry-aged ribeye, lebanese zip sauce on the side
Sides
Dessert
Lebanese Sundae
ashta ice cream, fairy floss, pistachio
Knafeh
ackawi cheese, shredded phyllo, rose syrup
Baklava (2pc)
pistachio, walnut, phyllo
Baklava (4pc)
pistachio, walnut, phyllo
Halawet Jeben
ashta, banana mousse
Vegan Sorbet
flavor of the day
Sticky Date Cake
warm date cake, honey-caramel, yogurt chantilly cream, almond crumble