Leilani's on The Beach Online Ordering
Popular Items
Pupus
- Coconut Shrimp$21.00
A local favorite, with jicama cucumber namasu, curried coconut dip
- Sriracha-Guava Chicken Wings$19.00
All natural chicken, fresh cilantro, green onions, jicama cucumber namasu, herb buttermilk dip
- Beachside Nachos$16.00
House fried chips, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, cheese, black beans, chili de arbol salsa
- Macadamia Nut Hummus$17.50
Hawaii grown macadamia nuts, seasonal veggies, taro chips
- Ahi Poke bowl$23.00
Fresh local Ahi, avocado, kukui nut, local ogo, shaved maui onion, crispy taro chips
- Fried Calamari Strips$19.50
Panko crusted, ginger yuzu cocktail sauce
- Dig Me Beach Ceviche$18.00
Local fish, diced and cooked with fresh lime juice, avocado, cilantro, maui onion, tomato, cucumbers, crisp tortilla chips
Salads
- Maui Farmer's Cobb$21.00
Locally sourced farmer's bounty. Launiopoko farm egg, surfing goat cheese, avocado, diced chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, white balsamic dressing
- Toasted Farro & Strawberries$17.00
Upcountry mixed greens, toasted farro grains, kula strawberries, maui onion, surfing goat cheese, candied walnuts, papaya seed dressing
- Waipoli Farms Romaine & Kumu Farms Kale Salad$12.50
Mix of locally grown romaine and kale, classic Caesar salad dressing, parmesan crisp, Lahaina farm raised hardboiled egg
Entrees
- Fresh Fish Tacos$25.00
Voted Maui's Best Fish Tacos! Cajun rubbed, roasted tomatillo aioli, cheddar & jack cheese, shaved cabbage, chili de arbol salsa, fresh tortilla chips, choice of flour or corn for your tacos
- Beachside Cheeseburger$21.00
1/2 lb. proprietary blend of angus beef, cheddar cheese, local tomato, shredded lettuce, maui onion, burger sauce, brioche bun, fries
- Fresh Fish & Chips$27.00
Duke's Blonde Ale battered, meyer lemon tartar sauce
- Sloppy Ozzy$19.00
Roasted kalua pork, sambal-honey bbq, pineapple-jicama slaw, toasted brioche bun, french fries
- Luau Plate$27.00
Compart family farms pork ribs, sambal bbq, all natural huli huli chicken, mac salad, white rice
- Luau Plate - All Chicken$27.00
all natural huli huli chicken, mac salad, white rice
- Luau Plate - All Ribs$29.00
Compart family farms pork ribs, sambal bbq, mac salad, white rice
Keiki (kids)
- Kids Cheeseburger$13.00
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
- Kids Fried Chicken$14.00
Crispy all natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
- Kids Mac & Cheese$11.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
- Kids Fish & Chips$17.00
Fresh locally caught fish, battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
- Kids Teriyaki Chicken$14.00
Grilled all natural wayne farms chicken breast, teriyaki glaze, choice of fries, rice or fruit.
Desserts
- Hula Pie$14.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
- Pono Pie (gluten, sugar & dairy free)$12.00
Hana breadfruit inspired (cheesecake like texture), maui honey, Kula strawberries, nut crust
- Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)$110.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions.