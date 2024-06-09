Leilani's On The Beach
Featured Items
- Maui Farmer's Cobb
Locally sourced farmers bounty, Launiupoko eggs, Surfing Goat cheese, avocado, diced chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, white balsamic dressing$23.00
- Calamari Strips Beach Bar
Panko crusted, ginger-yuzu cocktail sauce$21.00
- Coconut Shrimp Beach Bar
Local favorite, jicama cucumber namasu, curried coconut dip$23.00
Starters
- Calamari Strips Beach Bar
Panko crusted, ginger-yuzu cocktail sauce$21.00
- Coconut Shrimp Beach Bar
Local favorite, jicama cucumber namasu, curried coconut dip$23.00
- Macadamia Nut Hummus Beach Bar
Hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, taro chips$18.00
- Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowl Beach Bar
Avocado, kukui nut, local ogo, shaved Maui onion, taro chips.**Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of foodborne illness$25.00
- Beachside Nachos
Guacamole, chipotle sour cream, cheese, refried black beans, pico de gallo Add fire grilled chicken or kalua pork$16.00
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Malt vinegar aioli dip$14.00
- Sriracha-Guava Chicken Wings
All natural chicken, fresh cilantro, green onion, jicama cucumber namasu, herb buttermilk$19.00
- Sashimi Beach Bar
Wasabi, pickled ginger, shredded cabbage. **Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of foodborne illness$25.00
- Dig Me Beach Ceviche Beach Bar
Local fish, fresh squeezed lime, avocado, cilantro, Maui onion, tomato, cucumbers, comes with fresh tortilla chips.**Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of foodborne illness$19.00
- Farro & Strawberries Salad
Upcountry mixed greens, toasted farro, Kula strawberries, Maui onion, Surfing Goat cheese, candied walnuts, papaya seed vinaigrette$18.00
- Romaine & Kale Beach Bar
Classic Caesar, focaccia crumbles, Lahaina farm hardboiled egg Add fire grilled chicken$13.50
Beach Bar Entrée
- Maui Farmer's Cobb
Locally sourced farmers bounty, Launiupoko eggs, Surfing Goat cheese, avocado, diced chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, white balsamic dressing$23.00
- Chilled Shrimp and Crab
Chilled shrimp, lump crab meat, mixed greens, avocado, local tomato, caramelized Maui pineapple, lemon vinaigrette$29.00
- Beachside Cheeseburger & Fries
1/2 pound proprietary blend of Angus beef, cheddar, local tomato, shredded lettuce, pickles, Maui onion, burger sauce, brioche bun. **Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of foodborne illness$21.50
- Vegetarian Beachside Cheeseburger
1/2 pound taro patty, cheddar, local tomato, shredded lettuce, pickles, Maui onion, burger sauce, brioche bun$21.50
- Fresh Fish & Chips
Duke’s Blonde Ale battered, Meyer lemon tartar$27.50
- Sloppy Ozzy
Roasted kalua pork, sambal-honey bbq, pineapple-jicama slaw, toasted brioche bun, french fries$21.00
- Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chili buttermilk marinade, crunchy kimchee slaw, gochujang aioli, brioche bun$19.50
- Fresh Fish Tacos
Cajun rubbed, roasted tomatillo aioli, cheddar & jack cheese, shaved cabbage, chile de arbol salsa, fresh tortilla chips, choice of corn or flour tortilla$26.00
- Kaanapali Bento Box
Kalbi rib, gochujang chicken wings, beer battered fish, macaroni salad, furikake rice, pickled vegetable$29.00
- Hurricane Ahi Bowl
Crispy fried Hawaiian tuna, gochujang aioli, kabayaki sauce, macaroni salad, furikake rice, pickled vegetable.**Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of foodborne illness$27.00
- Farro & Strawberries Salad
Upcountry mixed greens, toasted farro, Kula strawberries, Maui onion, Surfing Goat cheese, candied walnuts, papaya seed vinaigrette$18.00
- Fish Farro & Strawberries
Upcountry mixed greens, toasted farro, Kula strawberries, Maui onion, Surfing Goat cheese, candied walnuts, papaya seed vinaigrette$27.00
- Fish Romaine & Kale Beach Bar
Fresh island fish, classic caesar, focaccia crumbles, Lahaina farm hardboiled egg$22.50
- Chicken Romaine & Kale Beach Bar
Fire grilled chicken, classic Caesar dressing, focaccia crumbles, Lahaina farm hardboiled egg$21.50
- Chicken Farro & Strawberries
Fire grilled chicken, upcountry mixed greens, toasted farro, Kula strawberries, Maui onion, Surfing Goat cheese, candied walnuts, papaya seed vinaigrette$26.00
Keiki Beach Bar
- Keiki Cheeseburger
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese$13.00
- Keiki Fried Chicken
crispy all-natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce$14.00
- Keiki Fresh Fish & Chips
battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce$17.00
- Keiki Mac & Cheese
freshly cooked pasta, housemade cheddar cheese sauce$11.00
- Keiki Teriyaki Chicken
grilled all-natural chicken breast, teriyaki glaze$14.00