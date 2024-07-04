Leiya
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame
steamed soybean pods sprinkled with salt$6.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame
steamed soybean pods, spicy garlic chili$7.00
- Chicken Potstickers
6 pcs pan-fried chicken potstickers, served with soy vinegar$8.00
- Vegetable Potstickers
6 pcs pan-fried vegetable potstickers, served with soy vinegar$8.00
- Chinese Chicken Salad
shredded chicken, peanuts, crispy cabbage, cilantro, garlic, sesame$10.00
- Calamari Rings
🌶 fried calamari rings wok tossed with salt and pepper, jalapeno peppers, onions$13.00
- Deep Fried Pork Belly
🌶 crispy pork belly with chili pepper flakes$11.00
- Soft Shell Crab
salt and pepper fried soft shell crab.$22.00
- Fried Chicken Wings
6 pcs fried chicken wings with black garlic mayo$11.00
- Bar Fries
potato fries with ketchup and black garlic mayo$8.00
- Scallion Pancakes
vegetarian pan-fried scallion pancakes$8.00
Soups
Authentic Flavors
- Canton Beef with Mushrooms
beef with wood ear mushroom, shimeji mushroom, bell pepper, onion, light soy glaze$18.00
- Red Chili Chicken
fried chicken wok tossed with red chili peppers, sesame, scallions$17.00
- Salt Pepper Shrimp
crispy jumbo shrimp in salt and pepper spice, jalapeno, onion, bell peppers$22.00
- Szechuan Chicken Tenders
fried chicken tenders in panko, Szechuan chili peppers, garlic, scallions, sesame$18.00
- Twice Cooked Pork Belly
thinly sliced pork belly, bell pepper, onion, chili oil$18.00
Classic Flavors
- Walnut Shrimp
fried jumbo shrimp coated in creamy mayo sauce, honey walnuts, steamed broccoli$22.00
- Mongolian Beef
sauteed beef, onion, scallions, in a light soy sauce$18.00
- Mongolian Chicken
sauteed chicken, onion, scallions, in a light soy sauce$16.00
- Spicy Chili Shrimp
fried jumbo shrimp with chili peppers, onion$22.00
- Spicy Chili Fish
🌶 fried fish fillet with chili peppers, onion, cayenne$20.00
- General Tso's Chicken
lightly fried chicken with bell peppers, onion, mild spicy soy glaze$16.00
- Kung Pao
choice of protein with peanuts, bell peppers, onion, mild spicy$16.00
- Chicken Broccoli
stir fried chicken and broccoli in a light soy sauce$16.00
Curry
Noodles
- Taiwan Beef Noodle Soup
marinated beef flank, housemade noodles, beef broth, scallions, cilantro, sour pickles$17.00
- House Chow Mein
choice of protein with broccoli, bean sprouts, carrots, onion, scallions$17.00
- Hong Kong Chow Fun
choice of chicken or beef with wok-fried flat rice noodle, scallions, onion, bean sprouts, dark soy$17.00
- Seafood Noodle Platter
shrimp, scallop, cuttlefish, zucchini, cabbage, onion, chili peppers$22.00
- Jja Jang Myeon
pork, shrimp, zucchini, onion in a black bean sauce$17.00
- Jjamppong Noodle Soup
pork, shrimp, cuttlefish, zucchini, cabbage, carrots, onion, scallions, spicy chili broth$19.00
Rice Vegetables
- Classic Fried Rice
choice of protein, carrots, peas, onion, scallions, eggs$15.00
- Crunchy Garlic Fried Rice
choice of shrimp or fish fillet, fried garlic, cabbage, oshinko, onion, cilantro$19.00
- Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice
fried garlic, cabbage, oshinko, onion, cilantro, fried soft shell crab$22.00
- Vegetable Delight
broccoli, carrots, bok choy, baby corn$15.00
- Yu Shang Eggplant
eggplant in a tart yu shang sauce$15.00
- Szechuan String Beans$12.00
- Szechuan Cabbage$13.00
- Sauteed Broccoli$12.00
- Sauteed Bok Choy$12.00
Sides
Drinks
