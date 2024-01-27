LEMAK Malaysian Eatery 62 Garth Road
Food
Soup/Salad
- Wonton Soup$5.00
Homemade wontons (shrimp & chicken) served in a rich and savory chicken broth.
- Sweet Corn Soup$5.00
corn kernels in a harmonious blend of spices and aromatic herbs.
- Mango Salad$10.00
A vibrant medley of mangoes, cilantro, onion, sambal (fresh chili paste),mint
- Green Salad$10.00
Mixed green, cucumber, onion, grill pineapple
Small plates
- Roti Canai$8.00
pan fried flat bread, creamy coconut chicken kari
- Satay Chicken$10.00
grilled on skewers served with house made peanut sauce
- Satay Beef$14.00
grilled on skewers served with house made peanut sauce
- Curry Puffs$8.00
Savory stuffed stuffed pastry with curried potatoes
- Fried Tempeh$8.00
Spice-infused fermented fried soybean cake
- Tofu Salad$10.00
Jicama, cucumber, beans sprouts, red onion, tossed with peanut sauce
- Nyonya Chicken Wings$14.00
deep fried curried marinate
Rice
- Nasi Lemak$14.00
The star of Malaysian cuisine. Fragrant rice cooked in coconut milk, infused with aromatic herbs, served with flavorful sambal, hard-boiled egg and cucumber.
- Chicken Rice$16.00
Succulent poached chicken served with seasoned rice, a timeless Malaysian favorite
- Yang Chow Rice$18.00
Chinese style stir-fried rice with a delightful mix of egg, shrimp & chicken
- Nasi Goreng (Fried Rice)$18.00
Rice, stir-fried with shrimp paste, fish sauce, tamarind and more to enhance the authentic flavor. Topped with a runny fried egg, shrimp, chicken
Noodles
- Wonton Mee$17.00
A delicate parcel of joy with flavorful dumplings served with noodles.
- Nyonya Laksa$17.00
Chef Bala’s special recipe combines a rich coconut-infused broth with prawns , fish ball and tofu
- Char Kway Teow$17.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles dance with fish cake, shrimp & egg
- Mee Goreng$17.00
A fiery stir-fried noodle dish loaded with a medley of vegetables, tofu, chicken & shrimp
- Singapore Fried Noodles$17.00
Fragrant curry spices envelop a mix of vermicelli, prawns, chicken & egg
- Beef Hor Fun$17.00
Savor the flavor of flat rice noodles slathered in a savory gravy with tender beef slices.
- Pad Thai$17.00
Indulge in this classic dish from Thailand, where spices and flavor-infused flat rice noodles are stir-fried with prawns ,chicken & egg in a sweet-savory-sour sauce scattered with crushed peanuts.
- Nyonya Mee Siam$17.00
Vermicelli noodles are bathed in a spicy and sour gravy, topped with eggs, chicken & prawns.
Kari
- Chicken Kari$18.00
Experience this heartwarming comfort food with tender pieces of chicken in a rich and aromatic curry sauce.
- Fish Kari$18.00
Simply authentic. Our chef’s special slow-cooked recipe yields tender chicken infused with the bold flavors of coconut, lemongrass and aromatic spices.
- Shrimp Kari$22.00
This chicken dish coated with fiery sambal sauce delivers a perfect balance of heat and flavor.
- Lamb Kari$22.00Out of stock
- Tofu Kari$16.00