Lemon Grove Bistro
Appetizers
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic Burger$19.00
Angus Beef, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, onion jam on a brioche bun. served with french fries.
- California Burger$23.00
Angus Beef, bacon, onion jam on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Garden Burger$18.00
Vegetarian patty, chipotle aioli, avocado, tomato, lettuce, cheese, brioche bun.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
sauteed peppers and onions, swiss cheese, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Grilled Cheese$15.00
Levain bread, cheddar, mozzarella. Served with tomato soup.
- Meatloaf Sandwich$17.00
Angus beef, chipotle aioli, ciabatta bun. Served with fries.
- BUTTERNUT SQUASH PANINI$17.00
Roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, arugula, on Levain bread, served with fries (v)
Pasta
- Pasta Primavera$19.50
Penne pasta, seasonal vegetables, lemon, olive oil, parmesan, vegetarian.
- Penne Alla Vodka with Chicken$21.00
Lemon vodka sauce and parmesan.
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$22.00
Classic spaghetti, house made marinara, and beef meatballs.
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$20.50
Lemon vodka sauce and parmesan, vegetarian.
- LOBSTER RAVIOLI$29.50
Lobster, vermouth sauce, petit parsley, basil oil
Entrees
- Chicken Piccata$26.50
Artichoke, capers, lemon zest, classic buttery picatta sauce. Served with garlic-parmesan mashed potatoes.
- Beef Bourguignon$29.50
Served with garlic-parmesan mashed potatoes and roasted broccolini, gluten free.
- Slow Braised Short Ribs$29.50
Red wine demi-glace, garlic-parmesan mashed potatoes, sauteed carrots, gluten free.
- Flat Iron Steak$37.50
peppercorn sauce, served with heirloom carrots and potatoes au gratin (gf)
- Grilled Shrimp$28.50
House-made romesco sauce, served with wild rice pilaf and sauteed brussel sprouts (gf)
- Pan-Seared Scottish Salmon$29.50
House-made romesco sauce, served with wild rice pilaf and sauteed brussel sprouts (gf)
- Catch of the day$36.00
Ask your server for more information.
- Fisherman's Stew$30.50
Shrimp, salmon, catch of the day, clams, mussels served with grilled levain bread.
- CRISPY AIRLINE CHICKEN$29.00
Rosemary pan jus, served with heirloom carrots and potatoes au gratin
- COQ AU VIN$29.00
French-style red wine braised chicken, served with garlic-parmesan mashed potatoes
Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, chives, croutons, house Caesar dressing, parmesan, vegetarian.
- SEASONAL CHOPPED SALAD$15.50
Butternut squash, cranberries, goat cheese, romaine, arugula, sherry vinaigrette
- ROASTED PEAR SALAD$15.50
Roasted pears, red grapes, gorgonzola, candied pecans, mixed greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, served with Levain bread (v)