Lemongrass Asian Bistro-Boynton Beach 1880 North Congress Avenue Suite 190
NEW MENU
SOUPS & SALADS
- Lobster Shrimp Wonton Soup$10.95
enoki mushrooms, scallions, asparagus in a clear broth
- Local Greens$8.95
mixed greens, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber.
- Miso Soup$5.00
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
- Tom Kha Coconut Soup$8.95
spicy coconut base soup with lemongrass, mushrooms and scallions
- Tom Yum Soup$7.95
spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and scallions
- Wonton Soup$7.95
homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth
FAMOUS HOMEMADE DIM SUM
- Edamame Dumplings$10.95
garnished with truffle oil and dashi broth
- Gyoza Chicken$7.95
- Lobster Shrimp Shumai$11.95
- Sesame Shrimp Toast$14.95
Shrimp, crispy buttery toast and a plum sauce.
- Thai Steamed Dumplings$10.95
Opened faced pork dumplings with a vinaigrette sweet soy reduction.
- Vegetable Dumplings$7.95
Pan fried, served with a vinaigrette sweet soy reduction
BAO BUNS
SHARING IS CARING MEAT PLATE
- Peking Duck Pancake$39.00
Cucumbers, scallions and hoisin sauce
- Korean Short Ribs$41.00
Kimchi, pickled radishes, cucumbers, gochujang and butterhead lettuce served with bao buns.
- Dim Sum Platter (2)$29.00
Gyozas, Thai Dumplings, vegetable dumplings, lobster dumplings, edamame dumplings and shrimp toast
- Dim Sum Platter (3)$42.00
Gyozas, Thai Dumplings, vegetable dumplings, lobster dumplings, edamame dumplings and shrimp toast
SMALL PLATES FROM KITCHEN
- Berkshire Crispy Pork Belly$14.00
Sesame and Thai spicy Jaew sauce
- Chicken Satay (5)$13.00
marinated thai chicken skewers on a bamboo stick served with a peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
- Grandma's Ribs$15.00
grandma's recipe marinated pork ribs, fried shallots, and spicy tamarind reduction
- Japanese Shrimp Tempura$13.00
japanese fried shrimps, sweet potato, and broccoli tempura style
- Popcorn Shrimp$13.00
lightly fried shrimps, masago and scallions tossed in a homemade spicy mayo sauce and shichimi togarashi
- Salt & Pepper Calamari$14.00
fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno peppers and scallions
- Thai Spring Roll (3)$8.00
stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce
- Wok Charred Edamame$7.00
wok charred, garlic sea salt and togarashi
- Krab Rangoon$8.00
SMALL PLATES FROM THE SUSHI BAR
- Ahi Tuna Pizza$16.00
ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and spicy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla
- Belly Belly$22.00
3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon with ikura and hamachi belly
- Bluefin Toro Tartare$35.20
truffle butter toast, caviar, soy cured quail egg and yuzu wasabi soy
- Hotate Scallop$20.00
thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused with yuzu sauce
- Japanese Seaweed Salad.$7.70
marinated seaweed with sesame seed
- Lava Stone Wagyu Beef$26.00
imported wagyu beef, cooked tableside on a hot river stone with yuzu sesame dipping
- Maguro Truffle$22.00
seared tuna with crispy rice pop, balsamic truffle soy, serrano peppers and wasabi aioli
- Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio$18.00
thinly sliced salmon, micro shiso and black tobiko in a delectable citrus yuzu pesto sauce
- Sashimi Hot Stone$18.00
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone
- Sashimi Nacho$18.00
tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onions, spicy aioli and jalapenos over crispy wonton chips
- Sashimi Salad Roll$20.90
spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop$15.00
spicy tuna and jalapeno, served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko
- Spicy Tuna Dip$18.00
chopped spicy tuna, scallions, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds, avocado and taro chips
- Spicy Yellowtail$20.00
japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with serrano and served with yuzu ponzu sauce
- Tuna Tataki$18.00
seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce
- Bluefin Tuna Tataki$24.00
Seared bluefin tuna tatki, akami kizami wasabi with Nikiri Shoyu truffle oil
- Hirame & Hotate Ceviche$20.00
Fluke and scallop ceviche with red onions, cucumber, peanuts, red chili, black tobiko and lime zest, served with avocado cream, coconut and Yuzu dressing sauce
- Bluefin Tuna and Foie Gras$22.00
seared bluefin tuna and foie gras topped with caviar, kizami wasabi and a balsamic drizzle
- Refreshing Madai$20.00
Japanese sea bream with Asian pear, ginger, leek oil and Yuzu ginger sauce
ASIAN MARKET NOODLES
- Duck Noodle Soup$20.95
rice noodles, bean sprouts, toasted garlic, scallions and bok choy in a duck broth
- Hong Kong Noodle Soup$18.95
egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic, and bok choy
- Japanese Udon Soup$18.95
homemade udon noodles, scallions, tempura shrimp, sweet potatoes, enoki mushroom and broccoli
- Lamb Shank Khao Soi$31.95
World famous Thailand curry egg noodles, pickles, fried onion and micro cilantro
ENTREES
- Beef Bulgogi Bowl$24.00
Sunny side up egg, homemade kimchi, edamame, shitake mushrooms, carrots, scallions, sesame seeds, truffle oil and gochujang.
- Chicken Teriyaki$19.00
grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce served with tossed broccoli
- Crispy Duck$32.00
fried marinated duck with choices of fresh ginger, garlic sweet chili or thai basil sauce
- Grilled Scottish Salmon$29.00
choice of one sauce: -twisted balsamic teriyaki sauce with sauteed mixed mushrooms and tossed bok choy -thai panang curry sauce with peanuts and roasted asparagus -green curry sauce with thai basil and roasted japanese eggplant
- Hawaiian Dancer$28.00
sauteed scallops, chicken, pineapple, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, scallions and cashew nuts with tamarind sauce
- Hong Kong Style Chilean Seabass$43.00
Steamed Chilean seabass, fresh ginger, butter garlic spinach, celery, leaks, umami soy broth and shitake mushrooms
- Japanese Miso Yuzu Black Cod$41.00
Miso-marinated black cod served with Japanese rice, sesame seeds, pickled and charred broccolini.
- Mongolian Beef$21.00
thin slices of tender crispy beef, steamed broccoli and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
- Mongolian Udon Noodle$29.00
marinated mongolian steak, stir fried with thick chewy wheat noodles, chili jam, garlic, thai basil, red peppers, onions and scallions
- Signature Lobster Pad Thai$34.00
lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce (not served with rice)
STREET WOK
- Fresh Ginger$16.95
fresh ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, celery and bell peppers sauteed in brown ginger sauce
- Garlic Sauce$16.95
pepper garlic sauce served over steamed mixed vegetables
- Kapow$16.95
bird's eye chili, garlic, string bean, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil
- Spicy Cashew Chicken$19.95
lightly battered chicken, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, scallions, dry chili and thai chili jam
- Pineapple Sesame Chicken$18.95
lightly battered chicken, steamed broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple, sesame sauce and scallions
STREET NOODLE WOK
- Drunken Udon Noodles$18.95
flat rice noodle sauteed with red onions, scallions,bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce
- Lad Nah Seafood Noodles$28.95
scallops, shrimps, mussels and calamari served with pan seared wide rice noodles over thai gravy with chinese broccoli and mushrooms
- Pad Si Ew$17.95
flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
- Pad Thai$17.95
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce
- Pad Woonsen.$18.65
- Singapore Noodles$17.95
rice vermicelli noodle, egg, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions and bean sprouts sauteed in a yellow curry sauce
ASIAN CURRY
- Red Curry$17.95
red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil
- Green Curry$17.95
green curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant and sweet basil
- Panang Curry$17.95
panang curry paste, peanuts, coconut milk, bell peppers, string beans,steamed cauliflower and lime leaf
RICE BOWL
- Hawaiian Fried Rice$17.00
chicken and shrimps, yellow curry, peas, pineapple, onions, scallions, carrot and cashew nuts
- Lemongrass Fried Rice$17.00
combination of egg, chicken, beef, shrimps,calamari, onions, scallions and sweet peas
- Poke Bowl$20.00
salmon poke served with rice, green salad or quinoa brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, ginger, spicy kani and nori
SIDE VEGGIES
SUSHI ROLLS
- Atlantic Roll$19.00
spicy salmon, onions and cucumber topped with avocado, cilantro, ikura and salmon skins
- Best Buds Roll$19.00
tuna, yellowtail and cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchi sauce
- Deep Blue Sea Roll$22.00
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo
- Fire Tiger Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura, crisp cucumber, kani and avocado, topped with spicy tuna and jalapeno. Served with eel sauce and wasabi mayo.
- Florida Roll$18.00
tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with rainbow tobiko
- Green Beach Roll$19.00
Tuna, avocado and a refreshing seaweed salad, zesty lemon, masago and tempura flakes. Served I/O with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Green Dragon Roll$15.00
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top
- Hurricane Roll$18.00
spicy yellowtail, asparagus,jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes
- Kamikaze Roll$19.00
Spicy tuna and avocado, topped with kampachi, jalapeno, and a pop of red onion.
- Kiss on Fire Roll$19.00
Spicy tuna, cilantro and crispy tempura flakes, crowned with succulent salmon, hamachi and creamy avocado-jalapeno. Drizzled with a sweet chili sauce.
- Lemongrass Roll$16.00
salmon tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese i/o with masago and sesame seeds
- Lobster Monster Roll$34.00
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
- Nemo Roll$18.00
soy paper wrapped, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tempura popcorn shrimp, masago and micro shiso
- Sakura Roll$20.00
Hamachi tempura, scallions on topped with salmon, avocado, lemon zest with homemade ponzu sauce.
- Samurai Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna, topped with eel and salmon. Drizzled with eel sauce.
- Sex on the Moon Roll$18.00
shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top
- Spicy Tuna Stack$32.00
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, scallions and crispy tempura flakes, topped with fresh tuna and salmon. Served with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crispy rice crackers.
- Surf & Turf Roll$36.00
Grilled Madagascar shrimp, asparagus, spicy kani and seared Wagyu, crowned with shimmering gold flakes.
- Two Buddies Roll$20.00
spicy tuna, scallions, masago, sesame seeds, I/O with spicy mayo blue crab on top
- Volcano Roll$15.00
kani, avocado and cucumber topped with baked seafood, masago, scallions and sesame seeds
- Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll$18.00
mixed spicy kani, masago, i/o topped with yellowtail and jalapeno
CLASSIC ROLLS
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- California Roll$8.00
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
- Eel Roll$12.00
- Hamachi Roll$11.00
yellowtail and scallions roll
- JB Roll$9.00
salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds
- Kani Roll$8.00
- Kappa Roll$6.00
cucumber roll
- Oshinko Roll$6.00
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish and sesame seeds on top
- Salmon Roll$9.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
crispy salmon skin, scallions and cucumber (I/O, SS)
- Spicy Kani Roll$11.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
chopped tuna, kimchi sauce and scallions
- Spider Roll$18.00
fried soft shell crab, asparagus avocado and masago
- Tuna Roll$10.00
- Vegetable Roll$9.00
asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o with sesame seeds
NO RICE ROLL
- Sashimi Salad Roll$19.00
spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
- Sashimi Style Roll$16.00
it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber
CUCUMBER WRAPPED ROLLS
- Kanisu$10.00
kani, avocado, masago and sesame seeds
- KC Rainbow Roll$15.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, asparagus, masago, scallions and sesame seeds
- KC Roll$12.00
salmon, kani, scallions and cream cheese with masago and scallions
- KC Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
cucumber wrapped roll with spicy tuna, avocado, scallions and sesame seeds
- KC Unagi.$17.60
baked eel, cream cheese, tamago, avocado and scallions
SUSHI & SASHIMI STATION
- Chef's Sashimi Special$37.00
16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice), tuna tataki, red ogo seaweed salad (chef's choice) and a spicy tuna roll
- Chirashi$28.00
assorted raw fish over sushi rice or quinoa brown rice (chef's choice)
- Combo Plate for 2$62.00
california roll, jb roll 10 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)
- Oma Deluxe$75.00
Seasonal imported fish nigiri (3), madai nigiri (1), salmon nigiri (1), yellowtail nigiri (2), bluefin toro nigiri (1), bluefin tuna nigiri (2), negitoro handroll and a blue crab handroll
- Oma One$25.00
Seasonal imported fish nigiri (1), salmon nigiri (2), bluefin tuna nigiri (1) and a blue crab handroll.
- Oma Two$45.00
seasonal imported fish nigiri (2), kanpachi nigiri (1), salmon nigiri (1), yellowtail nigiri (1), bluefin tuna nigiri (2), spicy bluefin tuna handroll and a blue crab handroll.
- Omakase Sushi$58.00
best picked fish from local importers by a sushi master chef: 7 pieces of seasoned nigiri
SPECIAL NIGIRI
- Fluke Special Nigiri$9.00
pickled shiso and nori ume
- Foie Gras Special Nigiri$9.00
truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko
- Hamachi Special Nigiri$8.00
lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro
- Madai Special Nigiri$12.00
yuzu kosho, micro cilantro and ponzu jelly
- Salmon Special Nigiri$8.00
truffle creme fraiche and ikura
- Scallop Special Nigiri$9.00
yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar
- Toro Special Nigiri$15.00
foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle
- Wagyu Special Nigiri$11.00
truffle, yuzu soy, himalayan salt and a quail egg
A LA CARTE SUSHI OR SASHIMI
HAND ROLLS
- Eel, Avocado & Tobiko HR$10.00
- Kani HR$7.00
- Salmon HR$7.00
- Salmon Skin, Scallion & Cucumber HR$7.00
- Salmon, Serrano Pepper & Ginger HR$9.00
- Scallop, Tobiko & Lemon HR$10.00
- Shrimp HR$7.00
- Spicy Scallop HR$10.00
- Spicy Tuna, Scallions & Rice Pop HR$9.00
- Tuna HR$7.00
- Tuna Poke & Crispy Shallots HR$9.00
- Yellowtail HR$8.00