2x points for loyalty members
Lena y Carbon - 4546 Bergenline Ave 4546 Bergenline Avenue
Appetizers
- Papa a la Huancaina$10.00+
Poached Potato, Huancaina Cream, egg, olives, red bell pepper, cilantro.
- Yuca a la Huancaina$11.00+
Fried Cassava, Hauncaina Cream, egg, olives, red bell pepper, cilantro
- Leche de Tigre$12.00
Fish,calamari, lime juice, corn, red onions, tigers milk, shrimp, yuyo, cilantro.
- Choros a la Chalaca$11.00+
Fish, Mussels, corn, lime juice, red onions, cilantro.
- Anticuchos$10.00
Three grilled skewers and fried potatoes.
- Salchipapa$9.00
Sliced hot dogs and french fries.
- Trilogia Perucha$35.00
A popular serving of choclo con queso, combinado andino and papitas a la huancaina.
- Picadera Leña Y Carbon$35.00
Our popular bites of Chorizo, grilled steak, grilled chicken, yuca and tostones.
- Choclo con Queso$9.00
Poached Inca Corn and white cheese.
- Calamar Frito$12.00
Fried calamari.
- Chicken Fingers$10.00
chicken meat dipped in breading and then deep-fried. with french fries
Pollo Al Carbon
Comida Criollas
- Lomo Saltado$15.00
Traditional Peruvian stir-fry, seasoned strips of selected meat, onions and tomatoes, served with crispy French fries, white rice and topped with cilantro.
- Chaufa$16.00
Fried rice with the full Chifa flavor, sauteed with select meat in a our fiery wok, with a reduction made of soy, sesame and oyster sauce.
- A Lo Pobre$17.00
Savory seasoned select meat with white rice, sweet plantains, French fries and topped with two eggs and cilantro.
- Tallarines Verde$17.00
Select meat on a pesto linguine, basil spinach cream, Andean potatoes, tomatoes, cilantro and shredded parmesan.
- Tallarines a la Huancaina$17.00
Select Meat, yellow ají pepper and cheese sauce on linguine with Andean potatoes, tomatoes, cilantro and shredded parmesan cheese.
- Tallarines Saltado$16.00
Peruvian stir-fried sautéed linguine, strips of select meat , onions, red bell peppers, scallions in soy sauce.
- Chicharron de Pollo$15.00
Breaded fried chicken cutlets with french fries.
- Bistek Encebollado$17.00
Steak sauteed with onions, tomato, and garlic sauce, aji amarillo, rice, fried potatoes.
- Tacu Tacu$18.00
Fusion of beans and rice on a pan with tender select meat, accompanied with salsa criolla.
- Pechuga a la Plancha$16.00
Juice pan fried chicken breast with white rice and French fries.
- Milanesa$16.00
Delicious breaded fried select meat with French fries and white rice.
Seafoods
- Ceviche$17.00
Fresh sliced select seafood marinated in lime juice and infused with red onions. Accompanied with inca corn, potatoes and sweet potatoes and topped with red onions and cilantro.
- Ceviche Carretillero$22.00
Fresh sliced fish fillet marinated in lime juice and infused with red onions and fried calamari. Accompanied with inca corn, potatoes and sweet potatoes and topped with red onions and cilantro
- Jalea$22.50
Traditional Peruvian batter-coated calamari, mussels, fish chunks, shrimps, and crab fried to crunchy perfection. Accompanied by fried cassava and topped with salsa Criolla (Red onions, tomatoes, and cilantro salad).
- Chaufa$16.00
Fried rice with the full Chifa flavor, sauteed with select seafood in a our fiery wok, with a reduction made of soy, sesame and oyster sauce.
- Arroz con Mariscos$21.00
Traditional Peruvian paella with aji Amarillo seafood rice; accompanied with select seafood. Topped with cilantro.
- Picante$18.00
Select seafood saute in garlic, onions, and white wine in a creamy sauce served with white rice.
- Sudado$18.00
Fresh steamed select seafood simmered with tomatoes, red onions and hint of fine wine. Accompanied with white rice and topped with cilantro.
- Classico$30.00
A Traditional combination of fish ceviche and batter-coated fried calamari, mussels, shrimps, crab, and fish chunks Jalea with our homemade red onion and minced tomato salad.
- Mariscada$40.00
Our popular combination of our minced fish Leche de tigre, Peruvian crab, shrimps, calamari, mussels seafood paella, and batter-coated crab, shrimp, calamari, mussels seafood jalea. Topped with our homemade red onion salad.
- Plato Marino$70.00
Jalea, Ceviche, Arroz con Mariscos, choros a la chalaca and picante de mariscos all in one family sized dish!
- Saltado$17.00
Traditional Peruvian stir-fry, seasoned strips of select seafood, onions and tomatoes, served with crispy French fries, white rice and topped with cilantro.
- Tallarines Saltado$16.00
Peruvian stir-fried sautéed linguine, strips of select seafood , onions, red bell peppers, scallions in soy sauce.
- Pescado Frito$17.00
Two fried fish served with white rice, fried cassava, salad and topped with cilantro.
- Pargo$25.00
A whole fried red snapper served with white rice, fried cassava, salad and topped with cilantro.
- Broncini$26.00
A whole fried Broncini served with white rice, fried cassava, salad and topped with cilantro.
- Mero$50.00
A whole fried mero served with white rice, fried cassava, salad and topped with cilantro.
- Lenguado$35.00
A whole fried Lenguado served with white rice, fried cassava, salad and topped with cilantro.
- Tacu Tacu Con Salsa de Mariscos$27.00
Fusion of beans and rice on a pan with salsa de mariscos seafood stew consisting of calamari, mussels, crab and shrimp.
- Camarones Al Ajillo$18.00
Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce with white rice.
- Salmon Al Ajillo$22.00
Salmon sautéed in garlic sauce with white rice.
- Langosta$53.00
- Trio Marino$43.00
- Chicharron$16.00
On The Grill
- Parrilla$16.00
Tender select meat marinated in our special parrilla sauce and cooked on a charcoal grill with your choice of two sides.
- Churrasco$25.00
Tender chuck steak marinated in our special parrilla sauce and cooked on the grill with your choice side.
- Lena y Carbon$64.00
A taste of our exquisite tender meats. 1 Churrasco steak, 2 pork chops, 1 steak, 1 large sausage, 1/4 rotisserie chicken, 1 parrilla glazed Anticucho, and Inca corn, accompanied with your choice of two sides.
- Combinado$21.50
A combination of grilled Choncholi, Rachi, Mollejitas, and 1 beef skewer Antichucho. Served with Baked Potatoes.
- Salmon$21.50
Grilled seasoned salmon accompanied with your choice of two sides.
- Entrana$31.00
A prime 16oz skirt steak cooked on the grill and served with your choice side.
Soups
- Sustancia$11.00
A thin Peruvian select meat noodle soup brewed to perfection with minces tomatoes, potatoes and topped with earthy oregano.
- Sopa La Minuta$11.00
A thin milky select meat noodle soup accompanied with potatoes, eggs and topped with earthy oregano.
- Parihuela$21.00
A traditional Peruvian delight with fish chunks, mussels, squids, shrimps, calamari, and crabs. Brewed to perfection and topped with cilantro.
- Chupe$17.00
A rich milky select seafood soup brewed to perfection and accompanied with shrimps, mincedwhite cheese, rice and topped with earthy oregano.
- Sopa Levante Muerto$27.00
- Sopa$17.00
- Caldo de Gallina$12.00