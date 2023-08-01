Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria Bernardsville
PIZZA & DEEP-DISHS
SIGNATURE PIZZA'S & DEEP-DISHS - Combine & Customize Each Half
LENNY'S "DEEP-DISHS"
Sicilian Pizza
Sicilian Pizza, where the hearty traditional thick crust meets a deep-dish delight, generously topped with a harmonious blend of mozzarella and flavorful tomato sauce, creating a satisfying and classic slice that's a true culinary experience."
Brooklyn Style Grandma Pie Pizza
Brooklyn Style Grandma Pie Pizza, boasting a thin and crispy square crust, harmonizing with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fragrant basil, and extra virgin olive oil that adds flavor in each slice that's both nostalgic and irresistibly flavorful."
Stuffed Pizza
"Our Stuffed Pizza, where any four regular toppings unite with a generous layer of mozzarella, nestled between two delectable crusts for a slice that's a true delight of flavors and textures."
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA'S
Gluten Free Margherita
Enjoy the classic simplicity of a Gluten-Free Margherita pizza, where a perfectly crisp gluten-free crust is adorned with ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fragrant basil leaves, and a drizzle of olive oil for a taste of pure Italian perfection.
Gluten Free White Pizza
"Our Gluten-Free White Pizza is a culinary masterpiece, boasting a harmonious blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, elevated by fragrant herbs and spices, delivering a delightful and creamy slice that's a feast for the senses."
Gluten Free Plain Pizza
Indulge in the simplicity of our Gluten-Free Plain Pizza, featuring a perfectly crisp gluten-free crust topped with a classic tomato sauce and a generous layer of melted mozzarella cheese, offering a delicious and gluten-free twist on a timeless favorite.
SIGNATURE PIZZA'S
Plain Pizza
Classic Jersey-Style pizza.
Margherita Pizza
"Our Margherita Pizza, showcasing the perfect trio of fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and fragrant basil on a thin crust, elegantly drizzled with extra virgin olive oil for a slice that's a true culinary classic."
Pepperoni Pizza
Our Pepperoni Pizza is spicy Italian-American salami, made from cured beef, seasoned with paprika or other spices, and then air-dried.
Sausage Pizza
Our Sausage Pizza is where a crispy yet chewy crust is generously topped with rich tomato sauce, gooey melted mozzarella cheese, and hearty seasoned sausage, creating a symphony of flavors in every mouthwatering slice."
Mushroom Pizza
Our Mushroom Pizza, where a golden-brown crust is adorned with a layer of sautéed mushrooms, complemented by melted mozzarella and herbs for a truly delightful bite."
Veggie Pizza
Veggie pizza bursting with broccoli, spinach, peppers, and onions on a tomato-sauced crust, topped with melted mozzarella.
Deluxe Pizza
"Our Deluxe Pizza, a flavor-packed masterpiece adorned with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and onions for a truly indulgent and satisfying slice."
Meat Lovers Pizza
Meat Lover's pizza, featuring savory pepperoni, succulent meatballs, flavorful sausage, and savory ham, all atop a luscious tomato sauce and a bed of melted mozzarella cheese.
Hawaiian Pizza
"Our Hawaiian Pizza, featuring the perfect blend of juicy pineapple, savory ham, zesty tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella for a slice that's both sweet and satisfying."
White Pie Pizza
"Our White Pizza, crafted with a harmonious blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, elevated by fragrant herbs and spices for a delightful and creamy slice."
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
"Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza, featuring sautéed chicken breast tossed in zesty buffalo sauce and accompanied by tangy blue cheese for a slice that's bold and satisfying."
Penne Vodka Pizza
"Our Penne Vodka Pizza features creamy vodka sauce, penne pasta, melted mozzarella, and fresh basil for a rich and delightful flavor."
Meatball Parm Pizza
"Our Meatball Pizza, served with our homemade meatballs, tangy tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a dash of Italian seasoning create a flavorful and hearty slice."
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
"Our Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, featuring tender chicken, crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, and melted mozzarella, creating a slice that's a perfect harmony of savory and indulgent."
Chicken Marsala Pizza
"Our Chicken Marsala Pizza, featuring succulent chicken, rich Marsala sauce, melted mozzarella, and a touch of Italian flair for a uniquely flavorful and satisfying slice."
Chicken Vodka Pizza
"Our Chicken Vodka Pizza, featuring tender chicken, creamy vodka sauce, melted mozzarella, and a touch of culinary excellence for a slice that's both flavorful and luxurious."
Chicken Caesar Pizza
"Our Chicken Caesar Pizza, combining tender chicken, vibrant romaine lettuce, rich Caesar dressing, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan for a slice that's a delightful fusion of flavors."
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
"Our Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza, where tender slices of eggplant, zesty tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of herbs combine for a uniquely delicious slice."
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
"Our Chicken Parmigiana Pizza, featuring tender chicken, zesty tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a hint of Italian seasoning for a savory and satisfying slice."
Pizza Without Cheese
White Spinach Pizza
"Our White Spinach Pizza, where a luscious blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses meets tender spinach and aromatic herbs for a slice that's both rich and flavorful."
White Broccoli Pizza
"Our White Broccoli Pizza, featuring a creamy blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses paired with tender broccoli florets for a satisfying and flavorful bite."
Baked Ziti Pizza
Our Baked Ziti Pizza, where ziti pasta, savory marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of herbs come together for a comforting and delicious slice."
Garlic Knots
"Our Garlic Knots are offered in four pieces, expertly drizzled with garlic-infused extra virgin olive oil, and served alongside marinara sauce for a flavor-packed satisfaction."
Mediterranean Pizza
"Our Mediterranean Pizza, combining fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted pepper, garlic, and basil for a truly delightful slice."
Bolognese Pizza
"Our Bolognese Pizza, showcasing seasoned ground beef, aromatic herbs, spices, and velvety fresh ricotta cheese for a slice that's a savory and comforting treat."
Caprese Pizza
"Our Caprese Pizza, featuring a harmonious trio of arugula, fresh mozzarella, and ripe tomato for a slice that's vibrant and simply delightful."
Calabria Pizza
"Our Calabria Pizza, showcasing tender eggplant and flavorful roasted peppers for a slice that's both savory and satisfying."
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
"Our Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, featuring sautéed beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese for a slice that captures the savory delight of a classic cheesesteak."
Bruschetta Pizza
"Our Bruschetta Pizza, featuring a medley of fresh diced tomato, red onion, basil, and mozzarella for a slice that's a delightful and vibrant interpretation of the classic appetizer."
Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza
"Our Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza, highlighting tender grilled chicken breast drenched in tangy BBQ sauce for a slice that's a harmonious blend of savory and sweet."
PIZZA SLICES
Plain Slice
Classic Jersey-Style Slice.
Margherita Slice
"Our Margherita Slice, showcasing the perfect trio of fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and fragrant basil on a thin crust, elegantly drizzled with extra virgin olive oil for a slice that's a true culinary classic."
Pepperoni Slice
Our Pepperoni Slice is spicy Italian-American salami, made from cured beef, seasoned with paprika or other spices, and then air-dried.
Sausage Slice
Our Sausage Slice is where a crispy yet chewy crust is generously topped with rich tomato sauce, gooey melted mozzarella cheese, and hearty seasoned sausage, creating a symphony of flavors in every mouthwatering slice."
Sicilian Slice
Sicilian Slice, where the hearty traditional thick crust meets a deep-dish delight, generously topped with a harmonious blend of mozzarella and flavorful tomato sauce, creating a satisfying and classic slice that's a true culinary experience."
Deluxe Slice
"Our Deluxe Slice, a flavor-packed masterpiece adorned with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and onions for a truly indulgent and satisfying slice."
Veggie Slice
Veggie Slice bursting with broccoli, spinach, peppers, and onions on a tomato-sauced crust, topped with melted mozzarella.
BBQ Chicken Slice
"Our Grilled BBQ Chicken Slice, highlighting tender grilled chicken breast drenched in tangy BBQ sauce for a slice that's a harmonious blend of savory and sweet."
Buffalo Chicken Slice
"Our Buffalo Chicken Slice, featuring sautéed chicken breast tossed in zesty buffalo sauce and accompanied by tangy blue cheese for a slice that's bold and satisfying."
Garlic Knots
"Our Garlic Knots are offered in four pieces, expertly drizzled with garlic-infused extra virgin olive oil, and served alongside marinara sauce for a flavor-packed satisfaction."
Ziti Slice
Our Baked Ziti Slice, where ziti pasta, savory marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of herbs come together for a comforting and delicious slice."
White Slice
"Our White Slice, crafted with a harmonious blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, elevated by fragrant herbs and spices for a delightful and creamy slice."
White Broccoli Slice
"Our White Broccoli Slice, featuring a creamy blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses paired with tender broccoli florets for a satisfying and flavorful bite."
White Spinach Slice
"Our White Spinach Slice, where a luscious blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses meets tender spinach and aromatic herbs for a slice that's both rich and flavorful."
Dough
Mushroom Slice
"Our Mushroom Slice, where a golden-brown crust is adorned with a layer of sautéed mushrooms, complemented by melted mozzarella and herbs for a truly delightful bite."
Chicken Parmagiana Slice
"Our Chicken Parmigiana Slice, featuring tender chicken, zesty tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a hint of Italian seasoning for a savory and satisfying slice."
Meat Lovers Slice
Meat Lover's Slice, featuring savory pepperoni, succulent meatballs, flavorful sausage, and savory ham, all atop a luscious tomato sauce and a bed of melted mozzarella cheese.
Hawaiian Slice
"Our Hawaiian Slice, featuring the perfect blend of juicy pineapple, savory ham, zesty tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella for a slice that's both sweet and satisfying."
Bruscheta Slice
"Our Bruschetta Slice, featuring a medley of fresh diced tomato, red onion, basil, and mozzarella for a slice that's a delightful and vibrant interpretation of the classic appetizer."
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
"Our Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice, featuring tender chicken, crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, and melted mozzarella, creating a slice that's a perfect harmony of savory and indulgent."
Chicken Vodka Slice
"Our Chicken Vodka Pizza, featuring tender chicken, creamy vodka sauce, melted mozzarella, and a touch of culinary excellence for a slice that's both flavorful and luxurious."
Grandma Slice
Brooklyn Style Grandma Pie Slice, boasting a thin and crispy square crust, harmonizing with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fragrant basil for a slice that's both nostalgic and irresistibly flavorful."
Meatball Parmigiana Slice
"Our Meatball Slice, served with our homemade meatballs, tangy tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a dash of Italian seasoning create a flavorful and hearty slice."
Bolognese Slice
"Our Bolognese Slice, showcasing seasoned ground beef, aromatic herbs, spices, and velvety fresh ricotta cheese for a slice that's a savory and comforting treat."
Chicken Caesar Slice
"Our Chicken Caesar Slice, combining tender chicken, vibrant romaine lettuce, rich Caesar dressing, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan for a slice that's a delightful fusion of flavors."
Calabria Slice
"Our Calabria Pizza, showcasing tender eggplant and flavorful roasted peppers for a slice that's both savory and satisfying."
Eggplant Parmigiana Slice
Our Eggplant Parmigiana Slice, where tender slices of eggplant, zesty tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of herbs combine for a uniquely delicious slice."
Chicken Cheese Steak Slice
" Our Chicken Cheesesteak Slice, featuring sautéed chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese for a slice that captures the savory delight of a classic cheesesteak."
"Sausage" Peppers & Onions Slice
Philly Cheesesteak Slice
"Our Philly Cheesesteak Slice, featuring sautéed beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese for a slice that captures the savory delight of a classic cheesesteak."
Mediterranean Slice
"Our Mediterranean Slice, combining fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted pepper, garlic, and basil for a truly delightful slice."
Caprese Slice
"Our Caprese Slice, featuring a harmonious trio of arugula, fresh mozzarella, and ripe tomato for a slice that's vibrant and simply delightful."
Stuffed Slice
"Our Stuffed Slice, where any four regular toppings unite with a generous layer of mozzarella, nestled between two delectable crusts for a slice that's a true delight of flavors and textures."
Chicken Francese Slice
"Our Chicken Francese Slice, featuring tender chicken in a luscious lemon-butter sauce, combined with melted mozzarella for a slice that's a harmonious blend of savory and zesty."
Roma Focaccia
Palermo Focaccia
Taditonal Focaccia
CALZONES & STROMBOLI
CALZONES
Create Your Own Calzone
A Calzone Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with your choosing of a variety of gourmet stuffings.
Traditional Calzone
Traditional Calzone Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with our marinara sauce.
Verona Calzone
Verona Calzone Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with Meatballs and onion.
Tuscan Calzone
Tuscan Calzone Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with Sausage and peppers.
STROMBOLI
Create Your Own Stromboli
Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with your choice of gourment served with marinara sauce.
Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with pepperoni & mozzerlla served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Stromboli
Chicken Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with mozzarella & chicken served with marinara sauce.
Sausage Stromboli
Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with mozzarella, sausage served with marinara sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with mozzarella & Buffalo Chicken served with marinara sauce.
Meatball Stromboli
Meatball Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with mozzarella & meatball served with marinara sauce.
SANDWICHES
Parmigiana Subs
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub
Indulge in crispy breaded chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, and rich marinara sauce nestled within the embrace of a substantial 10" Italian hero roll.
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Delight in the perfection of breaded meatballs, melted mozzarella cheese, and luscious marinara sauce, all nestled within the generous embrace of a 10" Italian hero roll.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Savor the exquisite combination of breaded and gently fried eggplant, velvety mozzarella cheese, and flavorful marinara sauce, all cradled within the generous expanse of a 10" Italian hero roll.
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Indulge in the delicious trio of sausage, melted mozzarella cheese, and savory marinara sauce, all nestled in a generous 10" Italian hero roll.
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub
Elevate your taste experience with a breaded veal cutlet, luxurious mozzarella cheese, and flavorful marinara sauce, all embraced by a generous 10" Italian hero roll.
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub
A culinary adventure with jumbo shrimp, baked to perfection alongside gooey mozzarella cheese and luscious marinara sauce, all nestled within the expanse of a generous 10" Italian hero roll.
Hot Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Savor the delightful harmony of grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomato, in a 10" Italian hero roll, a true symphony of flavors.
Chicken California Sandwich
Experience the mouthwatering combination of breaded chicken, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and the flavorful addition of onion, coming together to create a truly delectable delight.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Indulge in a culinary masterpiece with tender grilled chicken, vibrant pesto, sun-drenched tomatoes, creamy fresh mozzarella, and the smoky allure of roasted peppers in a 10" Italian hero roll, a flavor-packed ensemble.
Cheese Steak Sandwich
A flavor-packed journey with a generous 10" Italian hero roll cradling the delicious combination of tender slices of beef and gooey melted cheese, creating a cheesesteak delight that's truly satisfying.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Experience the quintessential Philly cheesesteak, a harmonious fusion of tender beef, American cheese, vibrant peppers, and flavorful onions, all encapsulated within a delectable delight.
Philly Cheesesteak - Italian Style
Indulge in the Italian-inspired delight of a cheesesteak, where tender beef is elevated with the flavorful companionship of peppers, onions, and a rich marinara sauce, creating a symphony of taste that's simply irresistible.
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwhich
Delve into a delicious adventure with a chicken cheesesteak, where succulent chicken meets melted mozzarella cheese, offering a mouthwatering experience.
Steak Sandwhich
Indulge in a Steak Sandwich, a flavorful delight that promises a satisfying experience.
Meatball Sandwhich
Savor a Meatball Sandwich, where a comforting classic meets flavorful goodness, boasting tender ground beef infused with grated cheese, eggs, bread crumbs, and a blend of savory spices, all nestled within a delectable creation.
Chicken Steak Sandwhich
Indulge in a Chicken Steak Sandwich, a flavorful delight that promises a satisfying experience.
Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Savor an Italian classic: the Sausage & Peppers sandwich, a delectable blend of savory sausage and flavorful peppers.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Experience the robust flavors of an Italian Sausage Sandwich, elevated with the delightful companionship of peppers, onions, and tender potatoes, crafting a harmonious blend that's truly satisfying.
Italian Hot Dog Sandwich
Delight in the Italian Hot Dog, a tantalizing creation featuring a medley of peppers, potatoes, and onions that perfectly complement the savory flavors, offering a mouthwatering experience.
Cold Subs
Traditional Italian Sub
A Traditional Italian sub, with layers of savory ham, zesty salami, and velvety provolone cheese, crowned by the crunch of fresh lettuce, the succulence of ripe tomato, the subtle placing of onions, and a graceful cascade of oil and vinegar.
Turkey Sub
Savory turkey perfection with juicy tomatoes, zesty onions, and a tangy oil and vinegar blend.
Ham Sub
Savory Ham with juicy tomatoes, zesty onions, and a tangy oil and vinegar blend.
Tuna Salad Sub
A tuna sub adorned by succulent tomatoes, lively onions, and a zingy oil and vinegar infusion.
Panini
Lazio Panini
Satisfy your taste buds with our Lazio Panini, boasting succulent grilled chicken, aromatic pesto, fire-roasted peppers, and gooey mozzarella, creating a Mediterranean masterpiece that's both flavorful and satisfying.
Lombardy Panini
Introducing our Lombardy Panini, a symphony of flavors featuring tender eggplant, smoky roasted peppers, fragrant basil, and creamy mozzarella cheese, all harmoniously stacked between slices of perfectly grilled bread for a mouthwatering Italian-inspired delight.
Americano Panini
Experience the classic taste of America with our Americano Panini, showcasing savory ham, ripe tomato slices, and creamy American cheese layered between slices of fresh bread for a satisfying, timeless favorite.
Torino Panini
Delight in our Torino Panini, a culinary masterpiece showcasing succulent grilled chicken, vibrant broccoli rabe, and smoky smoked mozzarella, all expertly grilled to perfection for a flavorful and satisfying sandwich experience.
Capri Panini
Taste the Mediterranean with our Capri Panini, featuring grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, and the rich, smoky allure of smoked mozzarella cheese, all skillfully pressed between slices of artisanal bread for a delightful and flavorsome Italian-inspired delight.
Tuscan Panini
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Savor the delicious simplicity of our Chicken Caesar Wrap, where succulent grilled chicken meets crisp romaine lettuce, all drizzled with a creamy Caesar dressing, creating a satisfying and classic combination.
Balsamico Wrap
Indulge in the flavors of Italy with our Balsamico Wrap, featuring tender grilled chicken marinated in balsamic vinegar, ripe tomato slices, and fresh mozzarella, all rolled into a delectable wrap that's both tangy and savory.
Tuna Wrap
Delight in the simplicity of our Tuna Wrap, where white tuna, crisp celery, light mayo, and Swiss cheese come together in a satisfying and flavorful combination, wrapped up for a quick and delicious meal.
Verde Wrap
Enjoy the vibrant freshness of our Verde Wrap, featuring grilled chicken, crisp spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and the smoky richness of smoked mozzarella cheese, all rolled together for a flavorful and wholesome delight.
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Satisfy your craving with our Philly Cheesesteak, a classic favorite loaded with tender strips of beef, sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions, all complemented by a light red sauce, creating a savory and hearty sandwich that's a true delight.
Veggie Wrap
Indulge in the garden-fresh goodness of our Veggie Wrap, where grilled zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, and red onions come together in perfect harmony, all elevated by the creamy tang of goat cheese, wrapped up for a wholesome and flavorful delight.
APPETIZERS & SOUPS
Homemade Mozzarella Caprese
"Experience the refreshing taste of our homemade Mozzarella Caprese salad, a delightful blend of ripe tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, roasted red peppers, red onion, and fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil."
Cold Antipasto
Savor the rich flavors of our Cold Antipasto, a tantalizing medley of salami, olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, and sundried tomatoes, all drizzled with our exquisite Italian vinaigrette.
Garlic Bread
"Garlic Bread: Oven-toasted , brushed with garlic-infused butter and sprinkled with fresh herbs."
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Savor the fiery goodness of our Buffalo Chicken Wings, a mouthwatering serving of 10 crispy and tender chicken wings, for a bold and satisfying flavor experience.
Mozzarella Sticks
"5 Golden-fried Mozzarella Sticks, a delightful cheesy appetizer, accompanied by zesty marinara sauce for dipping."
Fresh Tender Calamari
"Fresh Tender Calamari: Your choice of crispy (lightly fried) or sautéed calamari, served with a tangy marinara sauce."
Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer
"Eggplant Rollatini: Lightly breaded and sautéed eggplant slices stuffed with ricotta cheese, crowned with melted mozzarella, and served in a savory tomato basil sauce."
Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels
"Indulge in the flavors of the sea with our Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels, available in either marinara or scampi style."
16 oz. Homemade Marinara Sauce
To-Go Homemade Soups
Pasta Fagioli, Minestrone, Chicken Vegetable or Tortellini Brodo - ASK ABOUT OUR FEATURED SOUP SPECIAL!
SALADS
Gourmet Salads
House Salad
"Indulge in our House Salad, a harmonious mix of fresh garden greens, succulent tomatoes, zesty red onion, smoky roasted red peppers, and crisp cucumbers, delivering a delightful burst of flavors and textures." Recommended with "balsamic vinaigrette" or the dressing of your choice.
Chicken Caesar Salad
"Savor our Chicken Caesar Salad, featuring tender grilled chicken atop crisp romaine lettuce, garnished with fresh shaved Parmesan cheese and perfectly seasoned croutons, creating a classic combination of flavors and textures."
Caesar Salad
"Enjoy our Caesar Salad, a blend of crisp romaine lettuce, our house-made dressing, fresh shaved Parmesan, and crunchy croutons for a simple yet satisfying salad."
Seasonal Cranberry Salad
"Delight in our Seasonal Cranberry Salad, a vibrant blend of organic baby greens, the chef's choice of fresh pears or apples, sweet dried cranberries, and rich gorgonzola cheese, creating a harmonious fusion of seasonal flavors."
Lenny’s Salad
"Indulge in Lenny's Salad, a refreshing medley of mixed organic baby greens paired with a variety of crisp garden vegetables, all drizzled with premium olive oil for a light and wholesome culinary experience."
California Chicken Salad
"Experience the freshness of our California Chicken Salad, featuring a vibrant mix of mixed greens, grilled chicken, ripe tomatoes, crisp cucumber, sweet red peppers, red onion, and creamy fresh mozzarella for a delightful taste of the Golden State."
Tri-Color Salad
"Indulge in the Tri-Color Salad, a delightful blend of arugula, endive, radicchio, and freshly shaved Parmesan cheese, elegantly dressed with zesty lemon and premium olive oil for a harmonious burst of flavors."
Greek Salad
"Savor the Mediterranean flavors of our Greek Salad, featuring crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, briny Kalamata olives, and tangy feta cheese, all coming together in perfect harmony."
Chef Salad
"Enjoy the Chef Salad, a satisfying combination of crisp romaine lettuce, hearty ham, turkey, salami, Swiss cheese, and a hard-boiled egg, perfectly complemented by a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and olive oil."
Lunch Side Salad
"Delight in our Lunch Side Salad, featuring a simple yet refreshing blend of fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, crisp onion, and cool cucumber to complement your meal."
Burrata Salad
"Indulge in our Burrata Salad, a delightful combination of peppery arugula, creamy burrata cheese, sweet dried cranberries, juicy tomatoes, and crunchy walnuts, creating a harmonious balance of flavors and textures."
Tuna Salad
"Enjoy our Tuna Salad Greens, a refreshing blend of mixed baby greens, ripe tomatoes, and crisp cucumbers, crowned with a generous scoop of our housemade tuna salad for a satisfying and wholesome dish."
LUNCH
Italian Favorites
Baked Ziti
Includes side dinner salad.
Pasta Vodka
Spicy tomato sauce with shallots, cream and parmesan cheese. Includes side dinner salad.
Pasta Bolognese
Hearty ground beef tomato sauce with sautéed onions & garlic - Try it prepared with a touch of cream! Includes side dinner salad.
Fettucine Alfredo
Cream sauce with parmesan cheese and black pepper
Pasta Primavera
Sautéed vegetables with garlic, herbs and olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.
Pasta Puttanesca
Savory sauce with Gaeta olives, diced tomatoes, anchovies and capers. Includes side dinner salad.
Pasta Pesto
Homemade pesto sauce with fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan and olive oil
Cavatelli & Fresh Broccoli
With roasted garlic & olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.
Sausage Parmigiana
Includes side dinner salad.
Meatball Parmigiana
Baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.
Veal & Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Served over sautéed vegetables. **Does not include add’l side salad, potato, vegetable or pasta**
Veal & Chicken Parmigia
Fried and topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella served over pasta. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal & Chicken Piccata
Sautéed In white wine sauce with lemon & capers. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal & Chicken Marsala
With fresh mushrooms & marsala wine. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal & Chicken Francese
Dipped in egg batter, sautéed with butter & lemon. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal & Chicken Giambotta
Sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a red wine sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal & Chicken Cacciatore
With peppers, onions & mushrooms in a red tomato sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal & Chicken Florentine
Sautéed with white wine topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes in a light red sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Fresh Seafood
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed jumbo shrimp with garlic, fresh herbs, white wine & lemon sauce
Linguini With Red Clam Sauce
Fresh chopped sea clams and marinara sauce
Linguine and White Clam Sauce
Fresh chopped sea clams with roasted garlic, olive oil & fresh herbs
Salmon
Grilled or sautéed with dijon dill sauce, served with sautéed spinach **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Fra Diavlo
Shrimp Parmigiana
Calamari Marinara
in marinara sauce
Calamari Fra Diavlo
in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)
Shrimp & Calamari Fra Diavlo
Shrimp and calamari in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)
Mussels
Fresh mussels in a red sauce or garlic and white wine sauce
Sweet Fruitti di Mare
Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a sweet plum tomato basil sauce
Hot Fruitti di Mare
Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled or sautéed with lemon, dill and olive oil, served over sautéed vegetable **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**
DINNER
Italian Favorites
Lenny's Parmigiana Dishs
"Delight in Lenny's Parmigiana, a savory masterpiece baked to perfection with layers of marinara sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of pasta for a truly satisfying Italian classic."
Pasta With Oil & Garlic
"Savor the simplicity of our Pasta with Oil & Garlic, where perfectly cooked pasta is tossed in a flavorful blend of olive oil and garlic, creating a classic and aromatic Italian dish."
Pasta Marinara
"Indulge in our Pasta Marinara, a delectable dish featuring a rich and savory tomato sauce, served with your choice of pasta, allowing you to customize your Italian culinary experience."
Pasta Vodka
"Experience the delightful warmth of our Pasta Vodka, featuring a spicy tomato sauce infused with shallots, cream, and Parmesan cheese, paired with your choice of pasta to create a comforting and customizable Italian masterpiece."
Pasta Bolognese
"Delight in our Pasta Bolognese, a robust combination of hearty ground beef tomato sauce infused with sautéed onions and garlic. For an extra creamy twist, you can opt to have it prepared with a touch of cream, all served with your choice of pasta for a satisfying Italian classic."
Pasta Primavera
"Savor our Pasta Primavera, a delightful medley of sautéed vegetables, garlic, aromatic herbs, and premium olive oil, creating a vibrant and flavorful pasta dish."
Pasta Puttanesca
"Experience the bold flavors of our Pasta Puttanesca, featuring a savory sauce made with Gaeta olives, diced tomatoes, anchovies, and capers, paired with your choice of pasta for a tantalizing Italian culinary adventure."
Pasta Alfredo
"Indulge in our Pasta Alfredo With our creamy Parmesan and black pepper sauce, a velvety blend that perfectly coats your choice of pasta, creating a rich and satisfying Italian dish."
Pasta Pesto
"Savor the vibrant flavors of our Pasta Pesto, featuring homemade pesto sauce crafted from fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, all beautifully paired with your choice of pasta for a delightful Italian feast."
Pasta With Meatball
. "Enjoy a classic favorite, Pasta with Meatballs, where you can select your preferred pasta to accompany our delicious homemade meatballs and savory sauce for a comforting Italian meal."
Baked Ziti
"Delight in our Baked Ziti, a comforting Italian classic where ziti pasta is baked to perfection with a savory tomato sauce and melted cheese for a satisfying and cheesy pasta dish."
Baked Gnocchi
"Indulge in our Baked Gnocchi, a delectable Italian dish where soft potato dumplings are baked to perfection, creating a comforting and flavorful meal."
Baked Ravioli
"Savor our Baked Ravioli, a delightful Italian dish featuring tender ravioli parcels filled with your choice of delicious fillings, baked to perfection with a savory sauce and melted cheese for a comforting and cheesy pasta experience."
Pasta & Fresh Broccoli
"Experience the delicious simplicity of our Pasta & Fresh Broccoli, where tender pasta is paired with vibrant broccoli, roasted garlic, and olive oil, all served with your choice of pasta for a wholesome Italian delight."
Pasta & Broccoli Rabe
Pasta & Broccoli Rabe With sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, roasted garlic & olive oil. With a pasta of your choosing
Pasta with Butter
includes side dinner salad.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.
Meat Lasagna
Ricotta cheese and marinara sauce baked with mozzarella. Includes side dinner salad.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant, rolled, stuffed and baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.
Sausage Pepper & Onion
Sautéed Italian sausage with peppers and onions. Includes side dinner salad.
Ravioli
Veal & Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Served over sautéed vegetables. **Does not include add’l side salad, potato, vegetable or pasta**
Veal Pizzaiola
Veal or Chicken Parmigiana
Fried and topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella served over pasta. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal or Chicken Piccata
Sautéed In white wine sauce with lemon & capers. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal or Chicken Marsala
With fresh mushrooms & marsala wine. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal or Chicken Francese
Dipped in egg batter, sautéed with butter & lemon. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal or Chicken Giambotta
Sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a red wine sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal or Chicken Milanese
Breaded cutlet topped with red onion, arugula, tomato & lemon vinaigrette. ***Does not include add’l salad, potato, vegetable or pasta***
Veal or Chicken Cacciatore
With peppers, onions & mushrooms in a red tomato sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal or Chicken Caprese
Sautéed with roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella in a light tomato sauce over sautéed spinach. Includes side dinner salad. ***Does not include add’l potato, vegetable or pasta***
Veal or Chicken Florentine
Sautéed with white wine topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes in a light red sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal or Chicken Campagna
Fresh Seafood
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed jumbo shrimp with garlic, fresh herbs, white wine & lemon sauce
Linguini With Red Clam Sauce
Fresh chopped sea clams and marinara sauce
Linguine and White Clam Sauce
Fresh chopped sea clams with roasted garlic, olive oil & fresh herbs
Salmon
Grilled or sautéed with dijon dill sauce, served with sautéed spinach **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Fra Diavlo
Shrimp Parmigiana
Calamari Marinara
in marinara sauce
Calamari Fra Diavlo
in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)
Shrimp & Calamari Fra Diavlo
Shrimp and calamari in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)
Mussels
Fresh mussels in a red sauce or garlic and white wine sauce
Sweet Fruitti di Mare
Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a sweet plum tomato basil sauce
Hot Fruitti di Mare
Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled or sautéed with lemon, dill and olive oil, served over sautéed vegetable **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**
SIDE ORDERS
Side of Grilled Chicken
2 pieces
Side of Meatballs
in marinara sauce
Side of Sausage
in marinara sauce
House Made Potato Chips
Chicken Fingers
Side of Seasonal Vegetables
Side of Sautéed Broccoli
Side of Spinach
sautéed in garlic & olive oil
Side of Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
sautéed in garlic & olive oil
French Fries
French Fries w/Cheese
Side Of Breaded Chicken
2 pieces