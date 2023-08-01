Popular Items

Plain Pizza

$19.00

Classic Jersey-Style pizza.

Margherita Pizza

$23.00

"Our Margherita Pizza, showcasing the perfect trio of fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and fragrant basil on a thin crust, elegantly drizzled with extra virgin olive oil for a slice that's a true culinary classic."

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

"5 Golden-fried Mozzarella Sticks, a delightful cheesy appetizer, accompanied by zesty marinara sauce for dipping."

PIZZA & DEEP-DISHS

SIGNATURE PIZZA'S & DEEP-DISHS - Combine & Customize Each Half

Combine & Customize Each Half of Your Favorite Lenny's Signature Pizza or Deep-Dishs.

Pick Your Favorite Pizza Half

To Complete Your Order You Must Choose Both Sides.

Make Your Own Sicilian Half

To Complete Your Order You Must Choose Both Sides.

Make Your Own Grandma Half

To Complete Your Order You Must Choose Both Sides.

LENNY'S "DEEP-DISHS"

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Deep-Dish.

Sicilian Pizza

$24.00

Sicilian Pizza, where the hearty traditional thick crust meets a deep-dish delight, generously topped with a harmonious blend of mozzarella and flavorful tomato sauce, creating a satisfying and classic slice that's a true culinary experience."

Brooklyn Style Grandma Pie Pizza

$24.00

Brooklyn Style Grandma Pie Pizza, boasting a thin and crispy square crust, harmonizing with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fragrant basil, and extra virgin olive oil that adds flavor in each slice that's both nostalgic and irresistibly flavorful."

Stuffed Pizza

$31.00

"Our Stuffed Pizza, where any four regular toppings unite with a generous layer of mozzarella, nestled between two delectable crusts for a slice that's a true delight of flavors and textures."

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA'S

Choose & Customize Your Gluten Free Pizza.

Gluten Free Margherita

$19.00

Enjoy the classic simplicity of a Gluten-Free Margherita pizza, where a perfectly crisp gluten-free crust is adorned with ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fragrant basil leaves, and a drizzle of olive oil for a taste of pure Italian perfection.

Gluten Free White Pizza

$19.00

"Our Gluten-Free White Pizza is a culinary masterpiece, boasting a harmonious blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, elevated by fragrant herbs and spices, delivering a delightful and creamy slice that's a feast for the senses."

Gluten Free Plain Pizza

$16.00

Indulge in the simplicity of our Gluten-Free Plain Pizza, featuring a perfectly crisp gluten-free crust topped with a classic tomato sauce and a generous layer of melted mozzarella cheese, offering a delicious and gluten-free twist on a timeless favorite.

SIGNATURE PIZZA'S

Choose & Customize From Our Wide-Selection of Lenny's Speciality Pizza's Tested for Over 25 Years.

Plain Pizza

$19.00

Classic Jersey-Style pizza.

Margherita Pizza

$23.00

"Our Margherita Pizza, showcasing the perfect trio of fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and fragrant basil on a thin crust, elegantly drizzled with extra virgin olive oil for a slice that's a true culinary classic."

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Our Pepperoni Pizza is spicy Italian-American salami, made from cured beef, seasoned with paprika or other spices, and then air-dried.

Sausage Pizza

$23.00

Our Sausage Pizza is where a crispy yet chewy crust is generously topped with rich tomato sauce, gooey melted mozzarella cheese, and hearty seasoned sausage, creating a symphony of flavors in every mouthwatering slice."

Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

Our Mushroom Pizza, where a golden-brown crust is adorned with a layer of sautéed mushrooms, complemented by melted mozzarella and herbs for a truly delightful bite."

Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Veggie pizza bursting with broccoli, spinach, peppers, and onions on a tomato-sauced crust, topped with melted mozzarella.

Deluxe Pizza

$26.00

"Our Deluxe Pizza, a flavor-packed masterpiece adorned with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and onions for a truly indulgent and satisfying slice."

Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.00

Meat Lover's pizza, featuring savory pepperoni, succulent meatballs, flavorful sausage, and savory ham, all atop a luscious tomato sauce and a bed of melted mozzarella cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

$26.00

"Our Hawaiian Pizza, featuring the perfect blend of juicy pineapple, savory ham, zesty tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella for a slice that's both sweet and satisfying."

White Pie Pizza

$23.00

"Our White Pizza, crafted with a harmonious blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, elevated by fragrant herbs and spices for a delightful and creamy slice."

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$28.00

"Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza, featuring sautéed chicken breast tossed in zesty buffalo sauce and accompanied by tangy blue cheese for a slice that's bold and satisfying."

Penne Vodka Pizza

$26.00

"Our Penne Vodka Pizza features creamy vodka sauce, penne pasta, melted mozzarella, and fresh basil for a rich and delightful flavor."

Meatball Parm Pizza

$28.00

"Our Meatball Pizza, served with our homemade meatballs, tangy tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a dash of Italian seasoning create a flavorful and hearty slice."

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$28.00

"Our Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, featuring tender chicken, crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, and melted mozzarella, creating a slice that's a perfect harmony of savory and indulgent."

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$26.00

"Our Chicken Marsala Pizza, featuring succulent chicken, rich Marsala sauce, melted mozzarella, and a touch of Italian flair for a uniquely flavorful and satisfying slice."

Chicken Vodka Pizza

$28.00

"Our Chicken Vodka Pizza, featuring tender chicken, creamy vodka sauce, melted mozzarella, and a touch of culinary excellence for a slice that's both flavorful and luxurious."

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$28.00

"Our Chicken Caesar Pizza, combining tender chicken, vibrant romaine lettuce, rich Caesar dressing, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan for a slice that's a delightful fusion of flavors."

Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$28.00

"Our Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza, where tender slices of eggplant, zesty tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of herbs combine for a uniquely delicious slice."

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$28.00

"Our Chicken Parmigiana Pizza, featuring tender chicken, zesty tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a hint of Italian seasoning for a savory and satisfying slice."

Pizza Without Cheese

$16.00

White Spinach Pizza

$28.00

"Our White Spinach Pizza, where a luscious blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses meets tender spinach and aromatic herbs for a slice that's both rich and flavorful."

White Broccoli Pizza

$28.00

"Our White Broccoli Pizza, featuring a creamy blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses paired with tender broccoli florets for a satisfying and flavorful bite."

Baked Ziti Pizza

$25.00

Our Baked Ziti Pizza, where ziti pasta, savory marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of herbs come together for a comforting and delicious slice."

Garlic Knots

$3.00

"Our Garlic Knots are offered in four pieces, expertly drizzled with garlic-infused extra virgin olive oil, and served alongside marinara sauce for a flavor-packed satisfaction."

Mediterranean Pizza

$31.00

"Our Mediterranean Pizza, combining fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted pepper, garlic, and basil for a truly delightful slice."

Bolognese Pizza

$28.00

"Our Bolognese Pizza, showcasing seasoned ground beef, aromatic herbs, spices, and velvety fresh ricotta cheese for a slice that's a savory and comforting treat."

Caprese Pizza

$28.00

"Our Caprese Pizza, featuring a harmonious trio of arugula, fresh mozzarella, and ripe tomato for a slice that's vibrant and simply delightful."

Calabria Pizza

$28.00

"Our Calabria Pizza, showcasing tender eggplant and flavorful roasted peppers for a slice that's both savory and satisfying."

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$28.00

"Our Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, featuring sautéed beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese for a slice that captures the savory delight of a classic cheesesteak."

Bruschetta Pizza

$26.00

"Our Bruschetta Pizza, featuring a medley of fresh diced tomato, red onion, basil, and mozzarella for a slice that's a delightful and vibrant interpretation of the classic appetizer."

Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.00

"Our Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza, highlighting tender grilled chicken breast drenched in tangy BBQ sauce for a slice that's a harmonious blend of savory and sweet."

PIZZA SLICES

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Slice.

Plain Slice

$2.95

Classic Jersey-Style Slice.

Margherita Slice

$3.55

"Our Margherita Slice, showcasing the perfect trio of fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and fragrant basil on a thin crust, elegantly drizzled with extra virgin olive oil for a slice that's a true culinary classic."

Pepperoni Slice

$3.55

Our Pepperoni Slice is spicy Italian-American salami, made from cured beef, seasoned with paprika or other spices, and then air-dried.

Sausage Slice

$3.55

Our Sausage Slice is where a crispy yet chewy crust is generously topped with rich tomato sauce, gooey melted mozzarella cheese, and hearty seasoned sausage, creating a symphony of flavors in every mouthwatering slice."

Sicilian Slice

$3.65

Sicilian Slice, where the hearty traditional thick crust meets a deep-dish delight, generously topped with a harmonious blend of mozzarella and flavorful tomato sauce, creating a satisfying and classic slice that's a true culinary experience."

Deluxe Slice

$4.25

"Our Deluxe Slice, a flavor-packed masterpiece adorned with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and onions for a truly indulgent and satisfying slice."

Veggie Slice

$4.25

Veggie Slice bursting with broccoli, spinach, peppers, and onions on a tomato-sauced crust, topped with melted mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.25

"Our Grilled BBQ Chicken Slice, highlighting tender grilled chicken breast drenched in tangy BBQ sauce for a slice that's a harmonious blend of savory and sweet."

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.25

"Our Buffalo Chicken Slice, featuring sautéed chicken breast tossed in zesty buffalo sauce and accompanied by tangy blue cheese for a slice that's bold and satisfying."

Ziti Slice

$4.25

Our Baked Ziti Slice, where ziti pasta, savory marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of herbs come together for a comforting and delicious slice."

White Slice

$3.55

"Our White Slice, crafted with a harmonious blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, elevated by fragrant herbs and spices for a delightful and creamy slice."

White Broccoli Slice

$4.25

"Our White Broccoli Slice, featuring a creamy blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses paired with tender broccoli florets for a satisfying and flavorful bite."

White Spinach Slice

$4.25

"Our White Spinach Slice, where a luscious blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses meets tender spinach and aromatic herbs for a slice that's both rich and flavorful."

Dough

$6.00

Mushroom Slice

$3.55

"Our Mushroom Slice, where a golden-brown crust is adorned with a layer of sautéed mushrooms, complemented by melted mozzarella and herbs for a truly delightful bite."

Chicken Parmagiana Slice

$4.25

"Our Chicken Parmigiana Slice, featuring tender chicken, zesty tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a hint of Italian seasoning for a savory and satisfying slice."

Meat Lovers Slice

$4.25

Meat Lover's Slice, featuring savory pepperoni, succulent meatballs, flavorful sausage, and savory ham, all atop a luscious tomato sauce and a bed of melted mozzarella cheese.

Hawaiian Slice

$4.25

"Our Hawaiian Slice, featuring the perfect blend of juicy pineapple, savory ham, zesty tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella for a slice that's both sweet and satisfying."

Bruscheta Slice

$4.25Out of stock

"Our Bruschetta Slice, featuring a medley of fresh diced tomato, red onion, basil, and mozzarella for a slice that's a delightful and vibrant interpretation of the classic appetizer."

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.25Out of stock

"Our Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice, featuring tender chicken, crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, and melted mozzarella, creating a slice that's a perfect harmony of savory and indulgent."

Chicken Vodka Slice

$4.25

"Our Chicken Vodka Pizza, featuring tender chicken, creamy vodka sauce, melted mozzarella, and a touch of culinary excellence for a slice that's both flavorful and luxurious."

Grandma Slice

$4.10

Brooklyn Style Grandma Pie Slice, boasting a thin and crispy square crust, harmonizing with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fragrant basil for a slice that's both nostalgic and irresistibly flavorful."

Meatball Parmigiana Slice

$4.25

"Our Meatball Slice, served with our homemade meatballs, tangy tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a dash of Italian seasoning create a flavorful and hearty slice."

Bolognese Slice

$4.25Out of stock

"Our Bolognese Slice, showcasing seasoned ground beef, aromatic herbs, spices, and velvety fresh ricotta cheese for a slice that's a savory and comforting treat."

Chicken Caesar Slice

$4.25Out of stock

"Our Chicken Caesar Slice, combining tender chicken, vibrant romaine lettuce, rich Caesar dressing, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan for a slice that's a delightful fusion of flavors."

Calabria Slice

$4.25Out of stock

"Our Calabria Pizza, showcasing tender eggplant and flavorful roasted peppers for a slice that's both savory and satisfying."

Eggplant Parmigiana Slice

$4.25Out of stock

Our Eggplant Parmigiana Slice, where tender slices of eggplant, zesty tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a sprinkle of herbs combine for a uniquely delicious slice."

Chicken Cheese Steak Slice

$4.25Out of stock

" Our Chicken Cheesesteak Slice, featuring sautéed chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese for a slice that captures the savory delight of a classic cheesesteak."

"Sausage" Peppers & Onions Slice

$4.35Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak Slice

$4.30Out of stock

"Our Philly Cheesesteak Slice, featuring sautéed beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese for a slice that captures the savory delight of a classic cheesesteak."

Mediterranean Slice

$4.30

"Our Mediterranean Slice, combining fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted pepper, garlic, and basil for a truly delightful slice."

Caprese Slice

$4.25Out of stock

"Our Caprese Slice, featuring a harmonious trio of arugula, fresh mozzarella, and ripe tomato for a slice that's vibrant and simply delightful."

Stuffed Slice

$4.45Out of stock

"Our Stuffed Slice, where any four regular toppings unite with a generous layer of mozzarella, nestled between two delectable crusts for a slice that's a true delight of flavors and textures."

Chicken Francese Slice

$4.25Out of stock

"Our Chicken Francese Slice, featuring tender chicken in a luscious lemon-butter sauce, combined with melted mozzarella for a slice that's a harmonious blend of savory and zesty."

Roma Focaccia

$10.00Out of stock

Palermo Focaccia

$11.00Out of stock

Taditonal Focaccia

$8.00Out of stock

CALZONES & STROMBOLI

CALZONES

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$9.00

A Calzone Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with your choosing of a variety of gourmet stuffings.

Traditional Calzone

$12.00

Traditional Calzone Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with our marinara sauce.

Verona Calzone

$14.00

Verona Calzone Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with Meatballs and onion.

Tuscan Calzone

$14.00

Tuscan Calzone Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with Sausage and peppers.

STROMBOLI

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Stromboli.

Create Your Own Stromboli

$6.50

Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with your choice of gourment served with marinara sauce.

Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.00

Pepperoni Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with pepperoni & mozzerlla served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Stromboli

$10.00

Chicken Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with mozzarella & chicken served with marinara sauce.

Sausage Stromboli

$10.00

Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with mozzarella, sausage served with marinara sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with mozzarella & Buffalo Chicken served with marinara sauce.

Meatball Stromboli

$10.00

Meatball Stromboli Freshly Baked until the dough is golden and crispy and the filling is cooked and melted inside with mozzarella & meatball served with marinara sauce.

SANDWICHES

Parmigiana Subs

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Parmigiana Subs.

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub

$14.00

Indulge in crispy breaded chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, and rich marinara sauce nestled within the embrace of a substantial 10" Italian hero roll.

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$14.00

Delight in the perfection of breaded meatballs, melted mozzarella cheese, and luscious marinara sauce, all nestled within the generous embrace of a 10" Italian hero roll.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$14.00

Savor the exquisite combination of breaded and gently fried eggplant, velvety mozzarella cheese, and flavorful marinara sauce, all cradled within the generous expanse of a 10" Italian hero roll.

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$14.00

Indulge in the delicious trio of sausage, melted mozzarella cheese, and savory marinara sauce, all nestled in a generous 10" Italian hero roll.

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub

$15.00

Elevate your taste experience with a breaded veal cutlet, luxurious mozzarella cheese, and flavorful marinara sauce, all embraced by a generous 10" Italian hero roll.

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$16.00

A culinary adventure with jumbo shrimp, baked to perfection alongside gooey mozzarella cheese and luscious marinara sauce, all nestled within the expanse of a generous 10" Italian hero roll.

Hot Sandwich

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Sandwhich.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Savor the delightful harmony of grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomato, in a 10" Italian hero roll, a true symphony of flavors.

Chicken California Sandwich

$13.00

Experience the mouthwatering combination of breaded chicken, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and the flavorful addition of onion, coming together to create a truly delectable delight.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Indulge in a culinary masterpiece with tender grilled chicken, vibrant pesto, sun-drenched tomatoes, creamy fresh mozzarella, and the smoky allure of roasted peppers in a 10" Italian hero roll, a flavor-packed ensemble.

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.00

A flavor-packed journey with a generous 10" Italian hero roll cradling the delicious combination of tender slices of beef and gooey melted cheese, creating a cheesesteak delight that's truly satisfying.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

Experience the quintessential Philly cheesesteak, a harmonious fusion of tender beef, American cheese, vibrant peppers, and flavorful onions, all encapsulated within a delectable delight.

Philly Cheesesteak - Italian Style

$14.00

Indulge in the Italian-inspired delight of a cheesesteak, where tender beef is elevated with the flavorful companionship of peppers, onions, and a rich marinara sauce, creating a symphony of taste that's simply irresistible.

Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwhich

$14.00

Delve into a delicious adventure with a chicken cheesesteak, where succulent chicken meets melted mozzarella cheese, offering a mouthwatering experience.

Steak Sandwhich

$12.00

Indulge in a Steak Sandwich, a flavorful delight that promises a satisfying experience.

Meatball Sandwhich

$12.00

Savor a Meatball Sandwich, where a comforting classic meets flavorful goodness, boasting tender ground beef infused with grated cheese, eggs, bread crumbs, and a blend of savory spices, all nestled within a delectable creation.

Chicken Steak Sandwhich

$14.00

Indulge in a Chicken Steak Sandwich, a flavorful delight that promises a satisfying experience.

Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$13.00

Savor an Italian classic: the Sausage & Peppers sandwich, a delectable blend of savory sausage and flavorful peppers.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Experience the robust flavors of an Italian Sausage Sandwich, elevated with the delightful companionship of peppers, onions, and tender potatoes, crafting a harmonious blend that's truly satisfying.

Italian Hot Dog Sandwich

$13.00

Delight in the Italian Hot Dog, a tantalizing creation featuring a medley of peppers, potatoes, and onions that perfectly complement the savory flavors, offering a mouthwatering experience.

Cold Subs

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Cold Sub.

Traditional Italian Sub

$14.00

A Traditional Italian sub, with layers of savory ham, zesty salami, and velvety provolone cheese, crowned by the crunch of fresh lettuce, the succulence of ripe tomato, the subtle placing of onions, and a graceful cascade of oil and vinegar.

Turkey Sub

$13.00

Savory turkey perfection with juicy tomatoes, zesty onions, and a tangy oil and vinegar blend.

Ham Sub

$13.00

Savory Ham with juicy tomatoes, zesty onions, and a tangy oil and vinegar blend.

Tuna Salad Sub

$13.00

A tuna sub adorned by succulent tomatoes, lively onions, and a zingy oil and vinegar infusion.

Panini

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Panini.

Lazio Panini

$14.00

Satisfy your taste buds with our Lazio Panini, boasting succulent grilled chicken, aromatic pesto, fire-roasted peppers, and gooey mozzarella, creating a Mediterranean masterpiece that's both flavorful and satisfying.

Lombardy Panini

$14.00

Introducing our Lombardy Panini, a symphony of flavors featuring tender eggplant, smoky roasted peppers, fragrant basil, and creamy mozzarella cheese, all harmoniously stacked between slices of perfectly grilled bread for a mouthwatering Italian-inspired delight.

Americano Panini

$14.00

Experience the classic taste of America with our Americano Panini, showcasing savory ham, ripe tomato slices, and creamy American cheese layered between slices of fresh bread for a satisfying, timeless favorite.

Torino Panini

$14.00

Delight in our Torino Panini, a culinary masterpiece showcasing succulent grilled chicken, vibrant broccoli rabe, and smoky smoked mozzarella, all expertly grilled to perfection for a flavorful and satisfying sandwich experience.

Capri Panini

$14.00

Taste the Mediterranean with our Capri Panini, featuring grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, and the rich, smoky allure of smoked mozzarella cheese, all skillfully pressed between slices of artisanal bread for a delightful and flavorsome Italian-inspired delight.

Tuscan Panini

$14.00

Wraps

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Savor the delicious simplicity of our Chicken Caesar Wrap, where succulent grilled chicken meets crisp romaine lettuce, all drizzled with a creamy Caesar dressing, creating a satisfying and classic combination.

Balsamico Wrap

$12.00

Indulge in the flavors of Italy with our Balsamico Wrap, featuring tender grilled chicken marinated in balsamic vinegar, ripe tomato slices, and fresh mozzarella, all rolled into a delectable wrap that's both tangy and savory.

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Delight in the simplicity of our Tuna Wrap, where white tuna, crisp celery, light mayo, and Swiss cheese come together in a satisfying and flavorful combination, wrapped up for a quick and delicious meal.

Verde Wrap

$12.00

Enjoy the vibrant freshness of our Verde Wrap, featuring grilled chicken, crisp spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and the smoky richness of smoked mozzarella cheese, all rolled together for a flavorful and wholesome delight.

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.00

Satisfy your craving with our Philly Cheesesteak, a classic favorite loaded with tender strips of beef, sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions, all complemented by a light red sauce, creating a savory and hearty sandwich that's a true delight.

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Indulge in the garden-fresh goodness of our Veggie Wrap, where grilled zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, and red onions come together in perfect harmony, all elevated by the creamy tang of goat cheese, wrapped up for a wholesome and flavorful delight.

APPETIZERS & SOUPS

Homemade Mozzarella Caprese

$15.00

"Experience the refreshing taste of our homemade Mozzarella Caprese salad, a delightful blend of ripe tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, roasted red peppers, red onion, and fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil."

Cold Antipasto

$15.00

Savor the rich flavors of our Cold Antipasto, a tantalizing medley of salami, olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, and sundried tomatoes, all drizzled with our exquisite Italian vinaigrette.

Garlic Bread

$4.00

"Garlic Bread: Oven-toasted , brushed with garlic-infused butter and sprinkled with fresh herbs."

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$16.00

Savor the fiery goodness of our Buffalo Chicken Wings, a mouthwatering serving of 10 crispy and tender chicken wings, for a bold and satisfying flavor experience.

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

"5 Golden-fried Mozzarella Sticks, a delightful cheesy appetizer, accompanied by zesty marinara sauce for dipping."

Fresh Tender Calamari

$15.00

"Fresh Tender Calamari: Your choice of crispy (lightly fried) or sautéed calamari, served with a tangy marinara sauce."

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$15.00

"Eggplant Rollatini: Lightly breaded and sautéed eggplant slices stuffed with ricotta cheese, crowned with melted mozzarella, and served in a savory tomato basil sauce."

Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels

$13.00

"Indulge in the flavors of the sea with our Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels, available in either marinara or scampi style."

16 oz. Homemade Marinara Sauce

$9.00

To-Go Homemade Soups

$9.00

Pasta Fagioli, Minestrone, Chicken Vegetable or Tortellini Brodo - ASK ABOUT OUR FEATURED SOUP SPECIAL!

SALADS

Gourmet Salads

Choose & Customize Your Favorite Salad.

House Salad

$11.00

"Indulge in our House Salad, a harmonious mix of fresh garden greens, succulent tomatoes, zesty red onion, smoky roasted red peppers, and crisp cucumbers, delivering a delightful burst of flavors and textures." Recommended with "balsamic vinaigrette" or the dressing of your choice.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

"Savor our Chicken Caesar Salad, featuring tender grilled chicken atop crisp romaine lettuce, garnished with fresh shaved Parmesan cheese and perfectly seasoned croutons, creating a classic combination of flavors and textures."

Caesar Salad

$9.00

"Enjoy our Caesar Salad, a blend of crisp romaine lettuce, our house-made dressing, fresh shaved Parmesan, and crunchy croutons for a simple yet satisfying salad."

Seasonal Cranberry Salad

$14.00

"Delight in our Seasonal Cranberry Salad, a vibrant blend of organic baby greens, the chef's choice of fresh pears or apples, sweet dried cranberries, and rich gorgonzola cheese, creating a harmonious fusion of seasonal flavors."

Lenny’s Salad

$13.00

"Indulge in Lenny's Salad, a refreshing medley of mixed organic baby greens paired with a variety of crisp garden vegetables, all drizzled with premium olive oil for a light and wholesome culinary experience."

California Chicken Salad

$16.00

"Experience the freshness of our California Chicken Salad, featuring a vibrant mix of mixed greens, grilled chicken, ripe tomatoes, crisp cucumber, sweet red peppers, red onion, and creamy fresh mozzarella for a delightful taste of the Golden State."

Tri-Color Salad

$13.00

"Indulge in the Tri-Color Salad, a delightful blend of arugula, endive, radicchio, and freshly shaved Parmesan cheese, elegantly dressed with zesty lemon and premium olive oil for a harmonious burst of flavors."

Greek Salad

$13.00

"Savor the Mediterranean flavors of our Greek Salad, featuring crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, briny Kalamata olives, and tangy feta cheese, all coming together in perfect harmony."

Chef Salad

$14.00

"Enjoy the Chef Salad, a satisfying combination of crisp romaine lettuce, hearty ham, turkey, salami, Swiss cheese, and a hard-boiled egg, perfectly complemented by a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and olive oil."

Lunch Side Salad

$9.00

"Delight in our Lunch Side Salad, featuring a simple yet refreshing blend of fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, crisp onion, and cool cucumber to complement your meal."

Burrata Salad

$16.00

"Indulge in our Burrata Salad, a delightful combination of peppery arugula, creamy burrata cheese, sweet dried cranberries, juicy tomatoes, and crunchy walnuts, creating a harmonious balance of flavors and textures."

Tuna Salad

$13.00

"Enjoy our Tuna Salad Greens, a refreshing blend of mixed baby greens, ripe tomatoes, and crisp cucumbers, crowned with a generous scoop of our housemade tuna salad for a satisfying and wholesome dish."

LUNCH

Italian Favorites

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Includes side dinner salad.

Pasta Vodka

$16.00

Spicy tomato sauce with shallots, cream and parmesan cheese. Includes side dinner salad.

Pasta Bolognese

$16.00

Hearty ground beef tomato sauce with sautéed onions & garlic - Try it prepared with a touch of cream! Includes side dinner salad.

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00

Cream sauce with parmesan cheese and black pepper

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Sautéed vegetables with garlic, herbs and olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.

Pasta Puttanesca

$16.00

Savory sauce with Gaeta olives, diced tomatoes, anchovies and capers. Includes side dinner salad.

Pasta Pesto

$16.00

Homemade pesto sauce with fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan and olive oil

Cavatelli & Fresh Broccoli

$16.00

With roasted garlic & olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.

Sausage Parmigiana

$16.00

Includes side dinner salad.

Meatball Parmigiana

$16.00

Baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded eggplant, baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.

Veal & Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Served over sautéed vegetables. **Does not include add’l side salad, potato, vegetable or pasta**

Veal & Chicken Parmigia

$16.00

Fried and topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella served over pasta. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal & Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Sautéed In white wine sauce with lemon & capers. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal & Chicken Marsala

$16.00

With fresh mushrooms & marsala wine. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal & Chicken Francese

$16.00

Dipped in egg batter, sautéed with butter & lemon. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal & Chicken Giambotta

$16.00

Sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a red wine sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal & Chicken Cacciatore

$16.00

With peppers, onions & mushrooms in a red tomato sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal & Chicken Florentine

$16.00

Sautéed with white wine topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes in a light red sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Fresh Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp with garlic, fresh herbs, white wine & lemon sauce

Linguini With Red Clam Sauce

$20.00

Fresh chopped sea clams and marinara sauce

Linguine and White Clam Sauce

$20.00

Fresh chopped sea clams with roasted garlic, olive oil & fresh herbs

Salmon

$28.00

Grilled or sautéed with dijon dill sauce, served with sautéed spinach **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**

Shrimp Marinara

$21.00

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$21.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.00

Calamari Marinara

$20.00

in marinara sauce

Calamari Fra Diavlo

$20.00

in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)

Shrimp & Calamari Fra Diavlo

$24.00

Shrimp and calamari in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)

Mussels

$18.00

Fresh mussels in a red sauce or garlic and white wine sauce

Sweet Fruitti di Mare

$24.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a sweet plum tomato basil sauce

Hot Fruitti di Mare

$24.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$21.00

Grilled or sautéed with lemon, dill and olive oil, served over sautéed vegetable **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**

DINNER

Italian Favorites

Lenny's Parmigiana Dishs

$22.00

"Delight in Lenny's Parmigiana, a savory masterpiece baked to perfection with layers of marinara sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of pasta for a truly satisfying Italian classic."

Pasta With Oil & Garlic

$15.00

"Savor the simplicity of our Pasta with Oil & Garlic, where perfectly cooked pasta is tossed in a flavorful blend of olive oil and garlic, creating a classic and aromatic Italian dish."

Pasta Marinara

$16.00

"Indulge in our Pasta Marinara, a delectable dish featuring a rich and savory tomato sauce, served with your choice of pasta, allowing you to customize your Italian culinary experience."

Pasta Vodka

$20.00

"Experience the delightful warmth of our Pasta Vodka, featuring a spicy tomato sauce infused with shallots, cream, and Parmesan cheese, paired with your choice of pasta to create a comforting and customizable Italian masterpiece."

Pasta Bolognese

$20.00

"Delight in our Pasta Bolognese, a robust combination of hearty ground beef tomato sauce infused with sautéed onions and garlic. For an extra creamy twist, you can opt to have it prepared with a touch of cream, all served with your choice of pasta for a satisfying Italian classic."

Pasta Primavera

$20.00

"Savor our Pasta Primavera, a delightful medley of sautéed vegetables, garlic, aromatic herbs, and premium olive oil, creating a vibrant and flavorful pasta dish."

Pasta Puttanesca

$20.00

"Experience the bold flavors of our Pasta Puttanesca, featuring a savory sauce made with Gaeta olives, diced tomatoes, anchovies, and capers, paired with your choice of pasta for a tantalizing Italian culinary adventure."

Pasta Alfredo

$20.00

"Indulge in our Pasta Alfredo With our creamy Parmesan and black pepper sauce, a velvety blend that perfectly coats your choice of pasta, creating a rich and satisfying Italian dish."

Pasta Pesto

$20.00

"Savor the vibrant flavors of our Pasta Pesto, featuring homemade pesto sauce crafted from fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, all beautifully paired with your choice of pasta for a delightful Italian feast."

Pasta With Meatball

$23.00

. "Enjoy a classic favorite, Pasta with Meatballs, where you can select your preferred pasta to accompany our delicious homemade meatballs and savory sauce for a comforting Italian meal."

Baked Ziti

$19.00

"Delight in our Baked Ziti, a comforting Italian classic where ziti pasta is baked to perfection with a savory tomato sauce and melted cheese for a satisfying and cheesy pasta dish."

Baked Gnocchi

$19.00

"Indulge in our Baked Gnocchi, a delectable Italian dish where soft potato dumplings are baked to perfection, creating a comforting and flavorful meal."

Baked Ravioli

$19.00

"Savor our Baked Ravioli, a delightful Italian dish featuring tender ravioli parcels filled with your choice of delicious fillings, baked to perfection with a savory sauce and melted cheese for a comforting and cheesy pasta experience."

Pasta & Fresh Broccoli

$20.00

"Experience the delicious simplicity of our Pasta & Fresh Broccoli, where tender pasta is paired with vibrant broccoli, roasted garlic, and olive oil, all served with your choice of pasta for a wholesome Italian delight."

Pasta & Broccoli Rabe

$22.00

Pasta & Broccoli Rabe With sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, roasted garlic & olive oil. With a pasta of your choosing

Pasta with Butter

$16.00

includes side dinner salad.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded eggplant, baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Ricotta cheese and marinara sauce baked with mozzarella. Includes side dinner salad.

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.00

Breaded eggplant, rolled, stuffed and baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.

Sausage Pepper & Onion

$22.00

Sautéed Italian sausage with peppers and onions. Includes side dinner salad.

Ravioli

$17.00

Veal & Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$24.00

Served over sautéed vegetables. **Does not include add’l side salad, potato, vegetable or pasta**

Veal Pizzaiola

$25.00

Veal or Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Fried and topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella served over pasta. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal or Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Sautéed In white wine sauce with lemon & capers. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal or Chicken Marsala

$18.00

With fresh mushrooms & marsala wine. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal or Chicken Francese

$18.00

Dipped in egg batter, sautéed with butter & lemon. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal or Chicken Giambotta

$18.00

Sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a red wine sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal or Chicken Milanese

$18.00

Breaded cutlet topped with red onion, arugula, tomato & lemon vinaigrette. ***Does not include add’l salad, potato, vegetable or pasta***

Veal or Chicken Cacciatore

$18.00

With peppers, onions & mushrooms in a red tomato sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal or Chicken Caprese

$18.00

Sautéed with roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella in a light tomato sauce over sautéed spinach. Includes side dinner salad. ***Does not include add’l potato, vegetable or pasta***

Veal or Chicken Florentine

$18.00

Sautéed with white wine topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes in a light red sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal or Chicken Campagna

$18.00

Fresh Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp with garlic, fresh herbs, white wine & lemon sauce

Linguini With Red Clam Sauce

$24.00

Fresh chopped sea clams and marinara sauce

Linguine and White Clam Sauce

$24.00

Fresh chopped sea clams with roasted garlic, olive oil & fresh herbs

Salmon

$28.00

Grilled or sautéed with dijon dill sauce, served with sautéed spinach **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**

Shrimp Marinara

$25.00

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$25.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$27.00

Calamari Marinara

$24.00

in marinara sauce

Calamari Fra Diavlo

$24.00

in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)

Shrimp & Calamari Fra Diavlo

$28.00

Shrimp and calamari in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)

Mussels

$22.00

Fresh mussels in a red sauce or garlic and white wine sauce

Sweet Fruitti di Mare

$28.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a sweet plum tomato basil sauce

Hot Fruitti di Mare

$28.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$25.00

Grilled or sautéed with lemon, dill and olive oil, served over sautéed vegetable **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**

SIDE ORDERS

Side of Grilled Chicken

$13.00

2 pieces

Side of Meatballs

$13.00

in marinara sauce

Side of Sausage

$12.00

in marinara sauce

House Made Potato Chips

$4.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Side of Seasonal Vegetables

$12.00

Side of Sautéed Broccoli

$11.00

Side of Spinach

$11.00

sautéed in garlic & olive oil

Side of Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

sautéed in garlic & olive oil

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries w/Cheese

$6.00

Side Of Breaded Chicken

$13.00

2 pieces

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$11.00

Side Of Roasted Potatoes

$11.00

DRINKS

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.85

Bottled Iced Teas

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Small Sparkling Water

$2.50

Can Peligreeno

$2.75

Large Sparkling Water

$3.50

Energy Drink/ Vitamin Water

$3.25

2 Liter Bottles

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee/Tea/Milk

$3.25

Powerade

$3.40

Bags

$0.50

Body Armor

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kids entrees

Pasta with Butter Kids

$7.50

Pasta with Marinara Kids

$7.50

Pasta With Meatballs Kids

$9.00

Cheese Ravioli Kids

$9.00

Pasta with Broccoli Kids

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Calamari

$15.00

EXTRAS

Condiments

Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Breads

Half Loaf Bread

$1.00

Whole Loaf Bread

$2.00

Panini Bread

$2.00

Extra Dressing

Balsamic & Olive Oil Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic Reduction

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

French Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Lemon & Olive Oil Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

House Sauce

16oz. Lenny's Vodka Sauce

$12.00

16oz. Lenny's Marinara Sauce

$9.00

16oz. Lenny's Pizza Sauce

$9.00

CATERING

Appetizers Catering Selections

Choose & Customize Half Or Full Tray From Our Appetizer Catering Selection.

Cold Antipasto

$80.00+

Hot Assortment Platter

$80.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Tomato

$80.00+

Stuffed Mushrooms

$80.00+

Chicken Fingers with Sauce

$80.00+

Chicken Wings

$80.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$80.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$80.00+

Fried Calamari

$80.00+

Mussels

$70.00+

Most Popular Catering Selections

Choose & Customize Half Or Full Tray From Our Most Popular Catering Selection.

Meatballs

$70.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$95.00+

Meatball Parmigiana

$70.00+

Sausage Parmigiana

$70.00+

Chicken Marsala

$95.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$85.00+

Veal Parmigiana

$115.00+

Chicken Picatta

$95.00+

Veal Sorrentino

$115.00+

Chicken Francese

$95.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$70.00+

Baked Pasta Catering Selections

Choose & Customize Half Or Full Tray From Our Baked Pasta Catering Selection.

Baked Ziti

$70.00+

Baked Ziti Bolognese

$85.00+

Meat Lasagna

$85.00+

Veggie Lasagna

$85.00+

Baked Manicotti

$85.00+

Baked Ravioli

$85.00+

Baked Tortellini

$85.00+

Baked Gnocchi

$85.00+

Stuffed Shells

$85.00+

Panini Platters Catering Selections

Choose & Customize Half Or Full Tray From Our Panini Platters Catering Selection.

Umbria Panini Platter

$80.00+

Lazio Panini Platter

$80.00+

Torino Panini Platter

$80.00+

Americano Panini Platter

$80.00+

Capri Panini Platter

$80.00+

Tuscany Panini Platter

$80.00+

Lombardy Panini Platter

$80.00+

Gourmet Wraps Catering Selections

Choose & Customize Half Or Full Tray From Our Gourmet Wrap Catering Selection.

Caesar Gourmet Wraps

$75.00+

Balsamico Gourmet Wraps

$75.00+

Salmon Gourmet Wraps

$75.00+

Tuna Gourmet Wraps

$75.00+

Verde Gourmet Wraps

$75.00+

Philly Cheeseteak Gourmet Wraps

$75.00+

Veggie Gourmet Wraps

$75.00+

Gourmet Salads Catering Selections

Choose & Customize Half Or Full Tray From Our Gourmet Salads Catering Selection.

Lenny's Gourmet Salad

$75.00+

Seasonal Cranberry Gourmet Salad

$75.00+

Chef's Gourmet Salad

$75.00+

Tossed Gourmet Salad

$45.00+

Greek Gourmet Salad

$75.00+

Caesar Gourmet Salad

$50.00+

House Gourmet Salad

$60.00+

Tri-Color Gourmet Salad

$75.00+

Italian Favorites Catering Selections

Choose & Customize Half Or Full Tray From Our Italian Favorite Catering Selection.

Spaghetti Bolognese

$95.00+

Cavatelli & Fresh Broccoli

$95.00+

Fettuccini & Broccoli Rabe

$95.00+

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$95.00+

Linguini Puttanesca

$95.00+

Fettuccini Alfredo

$95.00+

Gnocchi Bolognese

$115.00+

Tortellini Bolognese

$115.00+

Linguini Pesto

$95.00+

Penne Vodka

$95.00+

Penne Marinara

$70.00+

Pasta Primavera

$95.00+

Tortellini Marinara

$85.00+

Fresh Seafood Catering Selections

Choose & Customize Half Or Full Tray From Our Fresh Seasfood Catering Selection.

Shrimp Scampi

$115.00+

Mussels Marinara

$85.00+

Frutti Di Mara

$135.00+

Red Clam Sauce

$95.00+

White Clam Sauce

$95.00+

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$115.00+

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$95.00+

Hot Sandwiches Catering Selections

Choose & Customize Half Or Full Tray From Our Hot Sanwhich Catering Selection.

Sausage Parmigiana

$80.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$80.00+

Meatball Parmigiana

$80.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$80.00+

Philly Cheesesteak

$80.00+

Italian Style Cheesesteak

$80.00+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$80.00+

Chicken California

$80.00+

Grilled Chicken

$80.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$80.00+

Italian Sausage

$80.00+

Italian Hot Dog

$80.00+

Shrimp Parmigiana

$100.00+

Veal Parmigiana

$90.00+