Lenny's Coal Fire Pizza 3800 N Calumet Ave
Coal Fired Pizza
- Mozzarella Pie$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Romano
- New Haven Tomato Pie$14.00
Tomato sauce, Romano, fresh basil (without mozzarella)
- White Pie Base$16.00
EVOO, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano, fresh mozzarella, Ricotta, basil
- Lenny's Pie$17.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, fresh jalapeño, fresh mozzarella, honey, and goat cheese
- Michael's White Pie$17.00
EVOO, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano, fresh mozzarella, Ricotta, ham, mushrooms, spinach
- Garden Pie$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Romano, onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, spinach
- BBQ Chicken Pie$17.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, ranch, green onion
- Pesto Chicken Pie$17.00
Pesto sauce base, chicken, spinach, cherry tomatoes, and a red onion garnish
- Cauliflower Crust Pie (Deck Oven)$16.00
12” cauliflower crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella. Cooked in a deck oven.
Salads
- House Salad$9.00
Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, grated parmesan, choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, house croutons, grilled chicken, grated parmesan, black pepper and Caesar dressing
- Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula, basil, strawberries, sliced red onion, feta, roasted and salted sunflower seeds, jalapeño, sliced radish, balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinach Beet Salad$13.00
Spinach, pickled beets, red onion, oranges, kalamata olives, walnuts, goat cheese, craisins, citrus vinaigrette
- Greek Village Salad$12.00
Tomato, cucumber, green peppers, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, tossed in a Greek herb & oil dressing
Starters
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$14.00
Fries, diced buffalo chicken, blue cheese, ranch, chives
- Bruschetta$10.00
Tomato, basil, balsamic, Romano
- Meatballs$13.00
Marinara, Romano, ricotta, and parsley
- Ricotta Tartine$12.00
Roasted garlic whipped ricotta garnished with seasoned herb oil, Romano, roasted tomatoes, on sourdough
- Garlic Bread$6.00
Entrees
- Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Thin spaghetti noodles, garlic, wine reduction, red pepper flakes and parsley, served with garlic bread
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$17.00
Thin spaghetti noodles, creamy house made alfredo sauce, parmesan, parsley, served with garlic bread
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Thin spaghetti noodles served with marinara & meatballs and topped with basil chiffonade. Served with garlic bread
- Spaghetti & Red Sauce$12.00
- Pork Chop$20.00
Seared with a brown sugar rub and topped with pineapple salsa. Served with roasted potatoes and a side salad