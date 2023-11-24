LENOXTHAI
FOOD
CHEF'S LENOX SIGNATURE
- Pa Lo Sam Chan$23.00
Stewed pork belly with five spices, boiled egg, tofu, shiitake. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
- Kaeng Som Goong Cha Ohm Kai$25.00
Sour curry paste, shrimp, climbing wattle omelet, carrots, string beans, Cauliflower. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
- Kai Nueng Sa Moon Prai$25.00
Steamed chicken leg (on the bone) marinated with Thai Herbs , lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, shallots, turmeric, garlic and cilantro. Serve with Thai spicy seafood sauce on the side, mixed steamed vegetables and steamed sticky rice.
- Tom Yum Pla Nam Khon$25.00
Spicy lemongrass milky broth with Branzino filet, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, mushrooms and chili paste. Served with steamed jasmine rice. (Contains evaporated milk, Spicy)
- Crab Meat Fried Rice$25.00
Crab meat, onions, scallions and eggs .
- Pad Cha Ta Lay$28.00
Sautéed shrimps, squid, New Zealand mussels, young peppercorn, finger roots, basil leaves, bell peppers and kaffir lime leaves. (Spicy)
- Green Curry Crab Meat$28.00
Crab meat, bamboo shoots, string beans, bell peppers, Thai eggplants,lime leaves, basil leaves, coconut milk served with jasmine rice. (Spicy)
- Grilled Ribeye$32.00
Grilled ribeye steak ( medium rare ), steamed vegetables. Served with coconut black sticky rice and spicy roasted chili sauce on the side.
- Crispy Fish Salad$34.00
Crispy Branzino filet with mints, cilantro, scallions, kaffir lime leaves, red onions, roasted rice powder lime dressing along with fresh mixed vegetables. Served with steamed coconut black sticky rice. (Spicy)
APPETIZERS
- Crispy Spring Rolls$10.00
Cabbage, taro, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, glass noodles and celery served with plum sauce. (Contains sesame oil)
- Curry Puff$11.00
Minced chicken, potato, onion and curry powder. Served with sweet cucumber relish.
- Chive Dumplings$11.00
Fried chive dumplings served with soy vinaigrette sauce.
- Chicken Satay$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with garlic bread, sweet cucumber relish and peanut sauce on the side. (Contains curry powder)
- Tod Moo Krob Esan$12.00
Deep fried crispy pork belly served with Jeaw sauce ( Esan style spicy roasted sauce).
- Kor Moo Yang (Grilled marinated Pork Neck)$15.00
Grilled marinated Pork Neck (70% Fatty) served with Jeaw sauce ( Esan style spicy roasted sauce).
- Wontons$15.00
Stuffed with tons of shrimps and very little pork served with soy vinaigrette sauce. (Contains sesame oil)
SALADS
- Som Tum Thai$13.00
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, long green beans, carrots, and peanuts in Thai chili lime dressing.
- Yum Khao Pod (Corn Salad)$15.00
Sweet corn, tomatoes, long green beans, carrots in Thai lime dressing.
- Tum Plara$16.00
Esan - Loas style papaya salad with pickle fish sauce. (Fishy and strong smell)
- Yum Nam Khao Thod (Curry Rice Ball Salad)$16.00
Crispy curry rice balls salad with Nam (raw slightly fermented sour pork sausage), peanuts, shallots, scallions, cilantro and ginger.
- Nueua Yang Nam Tok (Thai Grilled Ribeye Salad)$20.00
Grilled ribeye (meduim rare), chili powders, roasted rice powders, red onions, scallions, cilantro, mints, kaffir lime leaves in Thai chili lime dressing.
SOUP
NOODLES
- Pad Thai$17.00
Traditional Thai dish of stir-fried thin rice noodles, eggs, scallions, red onions, bean curd, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts in savory and sweet tamarind sauce.
- Pad See Ew$17.00
Stir-fried broad flat rice noodles, eggs, Chinese broccoli in light brown sauce.
- Pad Kee Mao$17.00
Stir-fried broad flat rice noodles, eggs, chili paste, bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli and fresh basil leaves in spicy chili sauce.
NOODLE SOUP
- Wonton Noodle Soup$21.00
Egg noodles, shrimp (with little pork) wontons, crab meat, bok choy ,scallion, cilantro with clear soup on the side.
- Khao Soi Stew Beef$21.00
Stew beef, egg noodles, red onion, bean sprouts, bell peppers, and pickled mustard greens in red curry coconut broth.
- Stew Beef Noodle Soup$21.00
Rice noodle soup with stew beef, beef balls, beef slide, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts fried garlic and cilantro.
WOK | ENTREES
- Pad Krapow$17.00
Sautéed with string beans, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves in Thai chili basil sauce topped with fried egg. Served with jasmine rice.
- Eggplants Basil$17.00
Sautéedwith eggplants, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves, in Thai chili basil sauce. Served jasmine rice.
- Cauliflower Garlic$17.00
Sautéed cauliflowers in garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
- Brussels Sprouts Garlic$17.00
Sautéed brussels sprouts in garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
- Chinese Broccoli Garlic$17.00
Sautéed Chinese broccoli in garlic sauce.
- Cashew Nut$17.00
Sautéed pineapples, cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, scallions, mushrooms, chili jam. Served with jasmine rice.
- Ginger Booster$17.00
Sautéed shredded gingers, scallions, onions, bell peppers, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with jasmine rice.
- Pad Prik Khing$17.00
Sautéed curry paste with string beans, bell peppers and kaffir lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice. (SPICY)
CURRY
- Green Curry$17.00
Eggplants, bamboo shoots, string beans, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. (SPICY)
- Panang Curry$17.00
String beans, Lychee, pineapples, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice.
- Avocado Massaman Curry$17.00
Avocado, potatoes,onions, peanuts with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice.