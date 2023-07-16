Lentil & Co.
FOOD
LENTIL BOWLS
O.G
Lentils, quinoa, charred onion and traditional Jerusalem salad with lemon mint dressing on the side and yogurt.
The Cool Kid
Lentils, quinoa, hummus, avocado, beet, carrot, haricot vert
Savage
Lentils, quinoa, and chopped kale and lemon mint dressing *add your choice of protein.
Psychedelic
Lentils, quinoa, filet tips, sage infused mushrooms, caramelized onion
Habibi Darling
Lentils, quinoa, hummus, tabouli salad
Do it Your Way Lentils
Lentils, quinoa…you decide the rest from the add on menu
SALADS
The Boss
Spring mix, cucumber, red onion, roasted pepper, candied walnut, dried cranberry with herbed balsamic vinaigrette on the side
The Goat
Arugula, strawberries, white onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts with citrus vinaigrette
Everyday Mediterranean
Arugula, cucumber, tomato, red onion, roasted pepper, Kalamata olive, feta with citrus vinaigrette on the side
Green Baby
Baby spinach, red onion, avocado, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon with herbed balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Cali Dreamin'
Spring mix, chickpea, radicchio, cucumber, red onion, tomato, carrots, sprouts, avocado, sunflower seed with toasted sesame dressing on the side
Make it Your Way Salads
Pick your own greens, toppings and dressing a la carte
GRAB and GO
Hummus, nuts, Kalamata olives, pita
Hummus, pita, Kalimantan olives and candied walnuts
Hard-boiled egg, nuts, fruit
Greek yogurt, nuts, fruit Parfait
Greek yogurt with strawberries and candied walnuts
Pita
Hummus & Pita
These Nuts! 10 oz. Bag
Housemade candied walnuts
Avocado Toast
Avocado toast on whole grain organic bread, hard boiled egg with Zaatar seasoning
LITTLE LENTILS
BEVERAGE
JUICES
Mama Earth
Kale, cucumber, apple, celery, ginger and fresh squeezed lemon
Beta Baby
Carrot, spinach, fresh squeezed orange and ginger
Vital C
Fresh squeezed orange, carrot, pineapple, ginger, cayenne and honey
Stay Gold
Golden beets, apple, ginger, fresh squeezed lemon
Un-Beet-Able
Beets, apple, celery, pineapple, fresh squeezed orange, cayenne and ginger
You Stalkin' Me
Celery, fresh squeezed lemon and ginger
IMMUNITY SHOTS
Rev Me up
(Energy Booster) Apple, fresh squeezed lemon, and ginger
Sweet Ginger
(Powerhouse of Vitamins) Fresh squeezed orange, carrot, pineapple, ginger and honey
Get Spicy
(Increases serotonin & dopamine levels) Ginger, turmeric, fresh squeezed lemon and cayenne
About Last Night
(Improves energy levels, liver function…and a good hangover remedy) Fresh squeezed lemon & orange, carrot, beet, ginger and turmeric