Popular Items

The Cool Kid

The Cool Kid

$14.44

Lentils, quinoa, hummus, avocado, beet, carrot, haricot vert

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$5.55

Fresh squeezed lemonade infused with lavender flowers

FOOD

LENTIL BOWLS

O.G

O.G

$13.13

Lentils, quinoa, charred onion and traditional Jerusalem salad with lemon mint dressing on the side and yogurt.

The Cool Kid

The Cool Kid

$14.44

Lentils, quinoa, hummus, avocado, beet, carrot, haricot vert

Savage

Savage

$15.55

Lentils, quinoa, and chopped kale and lemon mint dressing *add your choice of protein.

Psychedelic

Psychedelic

$15.55

Lentils, quinoa, filet tips, sage infused mushrooms, caramelized onion

Habibi Darling

Habibi Darling

$13.33

Lentils, quinoa, hummus, tabouli salad

Do it Your Way Lentils

$11.11

Lentils, quinoa…you decide the rest from the add on menu

SALADS

Arugula, strawberry, white onion, goat cheese, candied walnut with citrus vinaigrette on the side
The Boss

The Boss

$13.13

Spring mix, cucumber, red onion, roasted pepper, candied walnut, dried cranberry with herbed balsamic vinaigrette on the side

The Goat

The Goat

$12.12

Arugula, strawberries, white onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts with citrus vinaigrette

Everyday Mediterranean

Everyday Mediterranean

$10.10

Arugula, cucumber, tomato, red onion, roasted pepper, Kalamata olive, feta with citrus vinaigrette on the side

Green Baby

Green Baby

$11.11

Baby spinach, red onion, avocado, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon with herbed balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Cali Dreamin'

Cali Dreamin'

$14.44

Spring mix, chickpea, radicchio, cucumber, red onion, tomato, carrots, sprouts, avocado, sunflower seed with toasted sesame dressing on the side

Make it Your Way Salads

$11.11

Pick your own greens, toppings and dressing a la carte

GRAB and GO

Hummus, nuts, Kalamata olives, pita

Hummus, nuts, Kalamata olives, pita

$8.88

Hummus, pita, Kalimantan olives and candied walnuts

Hard-boiled egg, nuts, fruit

$8.88
Greek yogurt, nuts, fruit Parfait

Greek yogurt, nuts, fruit Parfait

$8.88

Greek yogurt with strawberries and candied walnuts

Pita

$2.22
Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$5.55
These Nuts! 10 oz. Bag

These Nuts! 10 oz. Bag

$8.88

Housemade candied walnuts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.11

Avocado toast on whole grain organic bread, hard boiled egg with Zaatar seasoning

EXTRAS

Jerusalem Salad

$4.44

Greek Yogurt

$2.22

Hummus

Pita

$2.22

LITTLE LENTILS

Kids Lentil Hummus & Pita

$5.55

Lentil bowl with hummus & pita

Kids Lentil, Chicken & Hummus Bowl

$7.77

Lentil bowl with chicken and hummus

Kids Baby Spinach Salad

$7.77

Baby spinach, with cucumbers, candied walnuts and chicken

BEVERAGE

JUICES

Mama Earth

Mama Earth

$9.99

Kale, cucumber, apple, celery, ginger and fresh squeezed lemon

Beta Baby

Beta Baby

$9.99

Carrot, spinach, fresh squeezed orange and ginger

Vital C

Vital C

$9.99

Fresh squeezed orange, carrot, pineapple, ginger, cayenne and honey

Stay Gold

Stay Gold

$9.99

Golden beets, apple, ginger, fresh squeezed lemon

Un-Beet-Able

Un-Beet-Able

$9.99

Beets, apple, celery, pineapple, fresh squeezed orange, cayenne and ginger

You Stalkin' Me

You Stalkin' Me

$9.99

Celery, fresh squeezed lemon and ginger

BEVERAGE

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$5.55

Fresh squeezed lemonade infused with lavender flowers

Iced Mint Green Tea

Iced Mint Green Tea

$5.55

Organic Green Tea with fresh mint

Liquid Death Water

Liquid Death Water

$2.50
Keep It Real Coffee

Keep It Real Coffee

$3.33

Keep It Real Coffee Co. Is located in Philadelphia. The coffee is organic and so rich in flavor!

Dram

Dram

$5.55
Recess

Recess

$5.55

IMMUNITY SHOTS

Rev Me up

$4.44

(Energy Booster) Apple, fresh squeezed lemon, and ginger

Sweet Ginger

$4.44

(Powerhouse of Vitamins) Fresh squeezed orange, carrot, pineapple, ginger and honey

Get Spicy

$4.44

(Increases serotonin & dopamine levels) Ginger, turmeric, fresh squeezed lemon and cayenne

About Last Night

$4.44

(Improves energy levels, liver function…and a good hangover remedy) Fresh squeezed lemon & orange, carrot, beet, ginger and turmeric

LENTIL TEES

TEE SHIRTS

Tee Shirt

$30.00