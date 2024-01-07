Leonore's
Food
Dinner
- Pork Belly Skewer$10.00
hot miso mustard
- Lamb Kebob$10.00
yang yum, spicy cucumber
- Duck Breast Skewer$17.00
1/2 duck breast, mandarin marmalade
- Mushroom Egg Rolls$13.00
sweet chili
- Sticky Ginger Carrots$11.00
with scallion and sesame.
- Pomelo Salad$16.00
pomelo, hearts of palm, fried shallot, cilantro, cocoa nib, tom kha vinny
- Crispy Tofu$18.00
carrot xo sauce, fried lotus root, scallion
- Lenny's Chicken Larb$15.00
Lenny’s lettuce cups with chicken larb, thai herbs, fish sauce, chili, fried peanut
- Yan's Drunken Noodles$26.00
chewy noodles from yan, drunken style, mushroom, chinese broccoli
- Glass Noodle 'Pad Thai'$20.00
carrot peanut sauce, chili crisp, fried shallot
- Oxtail Ragu$24.00
gochuchang, rice cakes, aged cheddar
- Braised Goat$25.00
with panang curry, potato and dressed bean sprout salad.
- Roasted kabocha squash$17.00
- Lightfoot's Smoked cabbage$14.00
- Charred broccoli skewer$8.00
Essentials
Dips + Sides
Wine
Natural White
- Milan Nestarec 'Umami' 2018 Field Blend, Czech Republic$70.00
Soft pear, white gummy bear, floral herbal spices
- St. Reginald Parish 'Fais Do-Do' 2020 Chardonnay+Sauv Blanc, Oregon$75.00
Heady. One of a kind mind bender of a blend
- Skin-Con Kamara Nimbus 'Ritinitis' Assyrtikio, Northern Greece$48.00
Crisp ginger, kumquat and those good woody herbs
- Lightwell Survey 'Hintmermen White' Riesling + Petit Manseng, Virgina$55.00
Tropical AF, pineapple, young coconut
- Hana Makgeolli 'Omija' Rice+ Omija Berries, New York$40.00
Lemon drop, green apple, black pepper
Natural Red
- Chilled Rosato Grape Republic Delaware Blend, Yagmata, Japan$60.00
Juicy strawberry, watermelon, cotton candy
- Chilled Co-Ferment Las Jaras 'Super Bloom' Delaware Blend, Yagmata, Japan$55.00
Salted watermelon, rhubarb daydream
- Florez 'Mysterieux' Cabernet Pfeffer, Oregon$65.00
Aromatic ripe plum, white pepper, strawberry
- Las Jaras Charbano, Mendicino County, Cali$55.00
Bing cherry, boysenberry, violet
- Markus Altenburger 'Gritschenberg' Blaufrankisch, Burgenland, Austria$75.00
No bullshit, bergamont, tobacco + cherry