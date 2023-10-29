Le Petit Paris - Southside
Popular Items
Fresh baguette with pesto, prosciutto ham, fresh mozzarella. Topped with arugula, Parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil.
Mix greens salad served with prosciutto ham, goat cheese, sundried tomatoes and balsamic glaze. White balsamic vinaigrette dressing and a slice of baguette with melted goat cheese and fig spread
Food
Baguette Sandwiches
Fresh baguette with Tzatziki, smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, red onions and fresh lemon juice.
Fresh baguette with melted goat cheese, arugula, sundried tomatoes, balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil
Fresh baguette with European butter, sliced ham, Brie, walnuts, pears, springs greens and extra virgin olive oil
Toasted baguette with French butter, sliced ham and Swiss cheese.
Toasted baguette sandwich with an aioli, Rotisserie chicken, roasted red peppers, zucchini and squash.
Toasted baguette sandwich with butter, Dijon mustard, ham, caramelized onions, and baby Swiss.
Baguette sandwich with Hummus, cucumbers, walnuts, roasted red peppers, red onions. Finished with arugula and extra virgin olive oil
Baguette sandwich with an aioli spread, smoked turkey, prosciutto ham, Brie, arugula, craisins and truffle oil.
Quiches
Mother’s famous recipe with caramelized onions, melted cheese and bacon.
Mother’s recipe with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cheese and caramelized onions
Mother’s recipe with smoked salmon, chopped spinach, tzatziki, cheese and onions.
Toasted Croissant Sandwiches
Toasted croissant sandwich with honey, Brie, and walnuts. Topped with mix greens and extra virgin olive oil.
Toasted croissant sandwich with blue cheese, fig spread, honey and walnuts. Topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil.
Toasted croissant sandwich with basil pesto, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella
Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked ham and baby Swiss.
Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked ham and cheddar cheese
Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked turkey and baby Swiss
Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked turkey and cheddar
Toasted croissant sandwich with creamy scrambled eggs and choice of meat and cheese.
Cold Croissant Sanwiches
Croissant sandwich with Tzatziki spread, smoked Salmon and cucumbers. Topped with greens, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
Croissant sandwich with a mix of chicken salad. Topped with greens and white balsamic vinaigrette.
Croissant sandwich with melted goat cheese, walnuts, sundried tomatoes. Topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil.
Sweets
Toasted croissant with nutella.
Toasted croissant with natural peanut butter and mix berry preserves
Traditional warm crepe with Nutella and choice of fruit
Sweet Belgian waffles served with choice of fruit and maple syrup,
Salads
Mix greens salad with Rotisserie chicken, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons and Cesar dressing.
Mix greens salad with crispy bacon bits, sliced cucumbers, Granny Smith apple, walnuts, blue cheese. Served with slice of baguette and white balsamic vinaigrette
Mix greens salad with smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, sundried tomatoes, lemon juice and tzatziki. Served with a side of baguette and white balsamic vinaigrette
Soup
Baguettes & Tartine
Sides
Pastries
Choose between 3 different flavors of beignets!
Assortment of 9pcs, get one free!
Seasonal Specials
Toasted Croissant with Cranberry spread, turkey, brie and fresh black pepper. Topped with arugula, almonds and truffle oil.
Fresh greens with sliced turkey, pears, green apples, red onions, cranberries, goat cheese, spicy roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with a slice of baguette with a whipped pumpkin butter.
Choice of crepe or belgian waffle with whipped pumpkin butter topped with powder sugar, cinnamon and walnuts.
Drinks
Core Coffee & Espresso
On the lighter side of a dark roast blend coffee
House Coffee with choice of steamed milk
Triple shot of espresso with hot water
1 shot of espresso with choice of steamed latte milk and syrup
1 shot of espresso with choice of steamed cappuccino milk and syrup
Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk
Vanilla bean ice cream with 2 Ristretto shots of espresso
Perrier sparkling water with 3 shots of espresso
Teas
Iced Tea Forte brewed to order
Hot Tea Forte with choice of milk
Earl grey tea with lavender syrup and choice of milk
Choice of milk with chai syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg
Sweetened ground matcha with choice of milk and syrup
Seasonal Beverages
A handcrafted special drink created by our wonderful baristas
A floral treat with honey and rose pedals
Refreshing lemonade with powdered green tea and notes of lavender
Champagne mixed with blueberry purée, a hint of lemon and garnished with fresh blueberries
Sparkling Rose with a blend of tart cherry and lime
An earthy iced pistachio latte topped with a rich and salty brown butter cold foam
Rich Pumpkin purée with spices, espresso and choice of milk
Signature Beverages
Rich French vanilla with espresso and choice of milk
Rich blend of Mocha with espresso and choice of milk
Creamy rich caramel with espresso and choice of milk
Rich White mocha with espresso and choice of milk
A mixture of caramel and toffee nut to create a sweet caramel with saltiness.
The perfection combination for a nutty creamy espresso drink.
For the ones that we have a sweet tooth this the perfect drink for you!
A recreation of the famous Caramel Brûlée into an espresso beverage
A hazelnut latte with rich maple syrup
A signature winter drink with Mocha sauce and peppermint syrup
A Summer beverage with Perrier Sparkling water, mandarin syrup topped with a creamy vanilla cold foam on top
Mix berries with Perrier Sparkling water