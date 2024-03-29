Skip to Main content
Les BBQ - Draper
Les BBQ - Draper
12059 S State St, Draper, UT 84074
Sandwiches
Frito Pies
Nachos
Loaded Baked Potatoes
Special Meats
Kids Menu
Sides
Drinks
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
$18.00
Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$18.00
Frito Pies
Frito Pie
$11.00
Frito Pie w/Brisket
$16.00
Frito Pie w/Chicken
$16.00
Frito Pie w/Pulled Pork
$16.00
Nachos
Nachos
$15.00
Nachos w/Brisket
$20.00
Nachos w/Chicken
$20.00
Nachos w/Pulled Pork
$20.00
Loaded Baked Potatoes
Loaded Baked Potato
$15.00
Loaded Baked Potato w/Brisket
$20.00
Loaded Baked Potato w/Chicken
$20.00
Loaded Baked Potato w/Pulled Pork
$20.00
Special Meats
Candy Red Oxtails per Bowl
$40.00
Plate of Brisket
$15.00
Plate of Chicken
$15.00
Plate of Pulled Pork
$15.00
Plate of Spare Ribs Combo
$18.00
Full Rack of Spare Ribs
$35.00
Kids Menu
Kids Mac & Cheese Cup
$8.00
Kids Mac & Cheese Cup w/ Brisket
$12.00
Kids Mac & Cheese Cup w/ Chicken
$12.00
Kids Mac & Cheese Cup w/ Pulled Pork
$12.00
Sides
Chips
$2.00
Drinks
Medium Drink
$2.00
Large Drink
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Iced Water
Les BBQ - Draper Location and Hours
(435) 210-1759
12059 S State St, Draper, UT 84074
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
