Delivery FREE only in Aventura mall and 15$ minimum order, ENJOY More
Les Moulins
FOOD
Viennoiseries
- Nutella almond$5.50
- Mandise$6.50
- Waffle croissant$4.95
- Apple Turnover$5.50
- Beignet$5.50
- Cheese Croissant$4.50
- Nutella Croissant$5.50
- Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.50
- Almond Croissant$5.50
- Raisin Danish$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Croissant$3.95
- Cinnamon$4.50
- Raspberry Croissant$6.50
- Blueberries cream cheese$5.50
- Pistachio croissant$6.50
- Virale Danish$6.50
- Key lime croissant$6.50
- French churros$6.50
- buy 2 get 1 free after 6pm
Biscuits
Lunch
- Chesse Ficelle sandwich$11.95
Cheese bread, with ham and swiss cheese
- Chicken sandwich$10.50
Spinash with tomatoes, pickles, ranch sauce and fried chicken
- Panini$9.95
Panini caprese tomatoes and mozzarella and pesto
- Sandwich Baguette$12.50
baguette, with aragula, swiss cheese, tuna, tomatoes, cucumber
- Pastrami sandwich$12.50
panini bread, with pastrami (beef) sundried tomatoes, aragula, and brie cheese
- Croq monsieur$12.50
ham mozzarella and bechamel sauce
- La Fayette Sandwich (Copy)$12.95
- Waffle sandwich$10.50
Delicatessens
Individual Cakes
- 3 Chocolate mousse$9.95
- La Vie en Rose$9.95
white chocolate mousse, raspberry jelly, and lemon sponge cake
- Liberty pie$7.95
- Macaron box$23.95
- Macarons$2.95
- Millefeuille$9.95
- Paris Brest$9.95
- Pear and Almond Pie slice$7.95
- Pecan pie slice$7.95
- Tiramisu$9.95
- Tropezienne$9.95
- Yuzu Matcha$9.95
yuzu mousse and matcha cake
- Cheesecake mango passion$9.95
- Eclair$9.95
- Lemon pie$8.95
Bread
Empanadas
Big Cakes
DRINK
Coffee/Tea
- American Coffee$3.50+
- Coffee Milk$4.00+
- Espresso$3.50
- Espresso Machhiato$4.00
- Americano$3.75+
- Latte$4.50+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Mochaccino$4.50+
- Iced coffee$5.25
- Iced Latte$5.25
- Hot Chocolate$4.50+
- Tea$4.75
- Milkshake$8.95
- Hot water$2.00
- Coffee bag$19.95
- Hot milk$3.00
- Free coffee 1 year
- Coffee thermos$20.00
- Iced Tea$4.75
- Frappucino$7.95
Beverages
- Water$2.75
- Soda$3.00
- Sparkling Water$3.25
- Coconut Water$4.50
- Body armor$4.50
- Fiji$4.00
- Bai$4.50
- celcius$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- red bull$4.50
- Kombucha$5.50
- Lemonade$4.95
- Snapple$4.00
- lemon Pelegrino$4.50
- Milk bottle$3.00
- Liquid death$4.00
- Monster$4.50
- Gatorade$4.50
- Red Cherry S. Pellegrino$4.50
- Ice Sparkling$4.50
- Prime Hydration$5.50
Juices
Alcohol
Les Moulins Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 320-5358
Open now • Closes at 8PM