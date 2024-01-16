Bistro North
Bakery
- Apple Caramel Crumb Cake$2.50
- Apple Turnover$2.55
- Banana Bread Pudding$3.25
- Banana Nut Muffin$2.65
- Belgian Waffles$4.20
- Blondie$2.95
- Blueberry Muffin$2.65
- Blueberry Scone$2.35
- Brownie$2.95
- Butter$0.60
- Chia Seed Croissant$2.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.95
- Chocolate Croissant$2.95
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$1.75
- Cinnamon Roll$3.95
- Cinnamon Scone$2.35
- Coconut Pecan Cookie$0.95
- Cookie Box$14.95
- Corn Muffin$2.65
- Croissant$2.45
- Crumb Cake$2.50
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.95
- Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.65
- English Muffin$1.75
- Everything Bagel$1.75
- Jelly PC$0.53
- Lemon Danish$2.95
- M&M Cookie$0.95
- Maple Pecan Danish$2.75
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$0.95
- Peanut Butter$0.95
- Peanut Butter Chip Cookie$0.95
- Plain Bagel$1.75
- Plain Cream Cheese$0.95
- Raspberry Crown$2.55
- Red Velvet Cookie$0.95
- Sesame Seed Bagel$1.75
- Toast Slice$1.00
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut$0.95
Breakfast
- 12 oz Oatmeal$4.15
- 16 oz Oatmeal$5.25
- Sm Box Fruit & Yogurt Bar$0.75
by weight / per ounce
- Lg Box Fruit & Yogurt Bar$0.75
by weight / per ounce
- Sm Cup Fruit & Yogurt Bar$0.75
by weight / per ounce
- Lg Cup Fruit & Yogurt Bar$0.75
by weight / per ounce
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Brioche$5.95
- Egg and Cheese on Brioche$5.00
- Egg White, Spinach & Swiss$6.25
- Omelet $5.95$5.95
- Omelet Bundle$7.95
- Omelet Topping$0.50
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Brioche$5.95
- Ultimate Egg, Bacon & Sausage$6.95
Grab and Go
- American Hero on Baguette$9.25
- Antipasti Snack Pack$7.25
- Apple, Cheddar, Peanut Butter$7.25
- Caesar Salad with Chicken$8.75
- Chocolate Pudding Parfait$4.60
- Cilantro Salmon Salad$10.95
- Cookie Dough Parfait$5.95
- Godfather$8.75
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
- Grilled Eggplant Focaccia$8.75
- Hummus, Pita, Cucumber$7.25
- Kosher Chefs Salad$11.95
- Kosher Greek Salad$11.95
- Kosher Tuna Wrap$11.95
- Kung Pao Chicken and Rice Salad$8.75
- Overnight Meal$9.95
- Roast Beef, Arugula Focaccia$9.75
- Roasted Turkey, Brie Baguette$9.25
- Southwest Chicken Salad$8.75
- Tuna Salad, Multigrain Ciabatta$8.75
- Vanilla Pudding Parfait$4.60
Panini Bar
Queso Caliente
Salad / Soup
Retail Snacks
- Apple$2.00
- Banana$2.00
- Brooklyn Pita Garlic & Parmesan$2.00
- Brooklyn Pita Multi Grain$2.00
- Brooklyn Pita Sea Salt$2.00
- Candy$4.50
- Fig Apple Cinnamon$2.60
- Fig Blueberry$2.60
- Fig Oatmeal Apple Crumble$2.60
- Fig Original$2.60
- Justines Peanut Butter Cup$4.19
- Kind Almond Coconut$3.50
- Kind Cranberry Almond$3.50
- Kind Dark Choc Sea Salt$3.50
- Kind Dark Chocolate Almond Mint$3.50
- Kind Fruit & Nut$3.50
- KInd MAdagascar Vanilla Almond$3.50
- Kind Milk Chocolate Almond$3.50
- Kind Peanut Butter DK Chocolate$3.50
- Nature Bakery Apple$2.60
- North Fork BBQ$2.75
- North Fork Large bag$4.95
- North Fork Regular$2.75
- North Fork Rosemary & Garlic$2.75
- North Fork Salt & Vinegar$2.75
- North Fork Sour Cream Onion$2.75
- Nuts$4.50
- Orange$2.00
- Peeled Dried Fruit$3.75
- Skinny Pop Butter$2.99
- Skinny Pop Original$2.99
- Skinnypop White Cheddar$2.99
- Tate's 3.5oz Cookies$4.90
Beverages
Coffee / Tea
- Bold Blend Coffee$2.40+
16oz Coffee
- 10oz Bold Blend Coffee$2.25
10oz Coffee
- 10oz Classic Blend Coffee$2.25
10oz Coffee
- 10oz Decaf Lipton Tea$2.25
10 oz Tea
- 10oz Decaffeinated Coffee$2.25
10oz Coffee
- 10oz Hazelnut Coffee$2.25
10oz Coffee
- 10oz Lipton Tea$2.25
10 oz Tea
- 10oz Tazo Chai Tea$2.25
10 oz Tea
- 10oz Tazo Chamomile Tea$2.25
10 oz Tea
- 10oz Tazo Earl Grey Tea$2.25
10 oz Tea
- 10oz Tazo English Breakfast Tea$2.25
10 oz Tea
- 10oz Tazo Green Ginger Tea$2.25
10 oz Tea
- 10oz Tazo Mint$2.25
10 oz Tea
- 10oz Tazo Zen$2.25
10 oz Tea
- 16oz Classic Blend Coffee$2.75
16oz Coffee
- 16oz Decaf Lipton Tea$2.75
16 oz Tea
- 16oz Decaffeinated Coffee$2.75
16oz Coffee
- 16oz Hazelnut Coffee$2.75
16oz Coffee
- 16oz Lipton Tea$2.75
16 oz Tea
- 16oz Tazo Chai Tea$2.75
16 oz Tea
- 16oz Tazo Chamomile Tea$2.75
16 oz Tea
- 16oz Tazo Earl Grey Tea$2.75
16 oz Tea
- 16oz Tazo English Breakfast Tea$2.75
16 oz Tea
- 16oz Tazo Green Ginger Tea$2.75
16 oz Tea
- 16oz Tazo Mint$2.75
16 oz Tea
- 16oz Tazo Zen$2.75
16 oz Tea
- Cup$0.50
- Syrup$0.75
Cold Beverage
- 16.9 oz Poland Spring$2.00
- 1.5 lt Poland Spring$3.95
- Beach Ball White Peach$4.25
- Beachball Grapefruit Mint$4.25
- Celsius Kiwi Guava$3.75
- Celsius Lemon Lime$3.75
- Celsius Mango Passionfruit$3.75
- Celsius Raspberry Acai$3.75
- Celsius Watermelon$3.75
- Fiji Water$2.99
- Hals Black Cherry$2.50
- Hals Lime$2.50
- Hals Mango$2.50
- Hals Original$2.50
- Hals Watermelon$2.50
- Lemon Perfect Blueberry$3.50
- Lemon Perfect Coconut$3.50
- Lemon Perfect Dragonfruit$3.50
- Lemon Perfect Original$3.50
- Lessings Water$2.25
- Montauk Diet Sweet Tea$2.95
- Montauk Green Tea$2.95
- Montauk Half Half$2.95
- Montauk Lemon tea$2.95
- Montauk Pink Lemonade$2.95
- Montauk Raspberry$2.95
- Montauk Southern Sweet Tea$2.95
- Montauk White Peach$2.95
- Owyn Chocolate$5.50
- Owyn Vanilla$5.50
- Sail Away Horchata$5.99
- Sail Away Sea Salt Caramel$5.99
- Sail Away Touch of Sweet$5.99
- Smart Water 1 Liter$4.85
- Spindrift Grapefruit$4.25
- Spindrift Lemon$4.25
- Spindrift Pineapple$4.25
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime$4.25
- Tropicana Apple$2.50
- Tropicana Cranberry$2.50
- Tropicana Grape$2.50
- Tropicana Orange$2.50
- Tropicana Pineapple Orange$2.50
- Tropicana Red Grapefruit$2.50
Espresso Bar
- Latte$3.80+
- Mocha$4.46+Out of stock
- Americano$3.20+
- Cappuccino$3.80+
- Chai Latte$3.80+Out of stock
- Espresso Single Shot$2.40
- Espresso Double Shot$3.40
- Iced Coffee$3.40
- Iced Latte$4.73
- Iced Mocha$5.42
- Iced Americano$4.45
- Iced Chai Latte$5.00Out of stock
- Acai Bowl$8.70
- Berry Berry Smoothie$7.60
- Green Machine Smoothie$7.60
- Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie$7.60
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$7.60
- Cold Brew Tea Strawberry$5.40
- Cold Brew Tea White Peach$5.40
- Sail Away Cold Brew$5.40
- Sail Away Nitro$5.99
- Belgian Waffle$4.20
- Hot Chocolate$3.30+Out of stock
- Milk$2.25
- Cake Slice$5.50
- Cereal Bowl$3.45
- Cup$0.50
- Cupcake$4.50
- Donut$2.50
- Large Cookie$2.95
- Specialty Dessert$5.95
- Add Espresso Shot$1.00
Bistro North Location and Ordering Hours
(631) 567-8200
Open now • Closes at 9PM