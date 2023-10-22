Lester's Diner Lester's Diner - Pompano
Beverages
Hot Beverage
Cold Beverage
Juices
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast specials
2 eggs, 2 pancakes,2 bacon or 2 links
3 eggs, 3 pancakes,2 bacon,2 links,1 Patty
1 egg cooked any style, served with home fries and toast
2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
3 eggs cooked any style served with home fries and toast
NY. Strip steak and 2 eggs, cooked any style , served with home fries and toast
2 eggs cooked any style with Polish or Smoked sausage, served with home fries and toast
Ham Steak & 2 Eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
Center cut pork chops and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast
London broil with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
Gyro meat and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries, toast and tzatziki.
Topped with sausage gravy, with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and a biscuit.
3 eggs with diced ham, melted cheese on top, served with sliced tomatoes, home fries and toast.
Served with 2 eggs and home fries or grits and toast
Scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and onions, served with home fries, bagel and cream cheese
2 poached eggs on an English muffin with Virginia ham, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.
2 poached eggs on an English muffin with fresh spinach, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.
1/2 order
full order
Lester's Skillets
2 eggs,hashbrowns, Corn beef hash, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, served with toast.
2 eggs, hashbrowns, onions, green peppers, tzatziki sauce, feta, tomato and gyro meat, served with toast.
2 eggs, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, ham, diced tomatoes, avocado, Swiss cheese, homemade Spanish sauce. Topped with sour cream.
2 eggs, hashbrowns,onions,green peppers, mushrooms, bacon or sausage and cheddar cheese, served with toast
Lester's Waffle Sandwich
Omelettes
Ham , green peppers, onions. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Bacon, sausage, ham. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Served with home fries or grits and toast.
Served with sour cream. Served with home fries or grits and toast.
Ham and homemade Spanish sauce. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Fresh spinach and feta. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushroom. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Served with home fries or grits and toast.
Gyro meat, feta, tomato, onion topped with tzatziki. Served with home fries or grits and toast.
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and chicken. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and steak. Served with home fries or grits and toast
Served with home fries or grits and toast.
From the Gridle
Belgian Waffle
Breakfast Sandwiches
Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap.
Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
Ham, Swiss, eggs
Spinach and feta(omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato (omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and garnish. Choice of bagel and cream cheese.
Toast, Muffins &Bagels
Fruits
Breakfast Sides
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizer
Seasoned French Fries topped with chili and cheddar.
Gourmet thick-cut breaded and cooked until crispy
Five crispy and golden brown all white meat chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce.
Buffalo or BBQ or Honey Garlic.
Fried mozzarella sticks, served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Corn, black beans, peppers, onions, melted cheese and spicy chicken.
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our sweat and spicy signature sauce.
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion, served with sour cream
Grilled steak, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, served with sour cream
Chopped gyro, feta cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion, served with homemade tzatziki.
Our signature spinach and feta chesses stuffing wrapped and baked in golden brown puff pastry dough, served with our homemade tzatziki.
2 Baked mushroom caps stuffed with our delicious homemade seafood stuffing.
Hand-rolled grape leaves stuffed with homemade beef and rice stuffing, served with homemade egg lemon sauce
Salads & Soups
Tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Julienne cut Virginia Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, American cheese, hard boil egg, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Spinach, walnuts, red onion, blue cheese and cranberries
Grilled chicken, Egg, bacon, blue cheese, onion, avocado and romaine lettuce.
Lettuce, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, veggie grape leaf and pepperoncini
Mixed greens, avocado, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots and feta cheese
Lester's Signature Platter
Six chicken tenders with seasoned French fries and Cole slaw.
Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish
Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish
Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and garnish. Choice of bagel and cream cheese.
Cucumber, tomato, onions, green pepper, shredded carrots and pepperoncini