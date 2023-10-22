Beverages

Hot Beverage

Coffee To go 16 oz
$4.19
Decaf To go 16 oz
$4.19
French Vanilla
$3.19
Caffe Mocha
$3.29
Cortadito
$3.09
Espresso Single
$2.69
Espresso Double
$3.69
Cappuccino
$3.99
Hot Chocolate
$3.99
Assorted Herbal Tea
$3.19

Cold Beverage

Milk
$2.99
Chocolate Milk
$3.39
Iced Tea
$3.19
Iced Sweet Tea
$3.19
Iced Coffee
$3.19
Fountain Soda
$3.19+
Can Soda
$2.99
Bottle of Water
$1.99
Plain Soda Water
$1.99

with lemon

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
$3.19

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice W/ PULP

Tomato Juice
$3.19
Grapefruit Juice
$3.19
Apple Juice
$3.19
Cranberry Juice
$3.19

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast specials

Lester's 2-2-2
$8.99

2 eggs, 2 pancakes,2 bacon or 2 links

Lester's Big Deal
$13.99

3 eggs, 3 pancakes,2 bacon,2 links,1 Patty

Lester's Lite
$6.59

1 egg cooked any style, served with home fries and toast

Lester's Ranch
$7.59

2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.

Broward County Special
$8.59

3 eggs cooked any style served with home fries and toast

Lester's Steak & Eggs
$17.99

NY. Strip steak and 2 eggs, cooked any style , served with home fries and toast

Morning Special
$11.99

2 eggs cooked any style with Polish or Smoked sausage, served with home fries and toast

Ham Steak & Eggs
$13.99

Ham Steak & 2 Eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.

2 Pork Chops & Eggs
$17.99

Center cut pork chops and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast

London Broil & Eggs
$16.99

London broil with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.

Gyro & Eggs
$13.99

Gyro meat and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries, toast and tzatziki.

Country Fried Steak
$13.49

Topped with sausage gravy, with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and a biscuit.

Lester's Special
$11.59

3 eggs with diced ham, melted cheese on top, served with sliced tomatoes, home fries and toast.

Corn Beef Hash
$13.59

Served with 2 eggs and home fries or grits and toast

"LEO" Lox, Eggs & Onions
$15.99

Scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and onions, served with home fries, bagel and cream cheese

Egg Benedict
$12.99

2 poached eggs on an English muffin with Virginia ham, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.

Egg Florentine
$12.99

2 poached eggs on an English muffin with fresh spinach, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
$4.99

1/2 order

Homemade Biscuits And Sausage Gravy Full Order
$5.99

full order

Lester's Skillets

Lester's Signature
$13.99

2 eggs,hashbrowns, Corn beef hash, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, served with toast.

El Greco
$14.99

2 eggs, hashbrowns, onions, green peppers, tzatziki sauce, feta, tomato and gyro meat, served with toast.

South of The Border
$13.99

2 eggs, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, ham, diced tomatoes, avocado, Swiss cheese, homemade Spanish sauce. Topped with sour cream.

The Diner
$12.99

2 eggs, hashbrowns,onions,green peppers, mushrooms, bacon or sausage and cheddar cheese, served with toast

Lester's Waffle Sandwich

Sandwich Signature
$13.99

Omelets style eggs mix with chicken tenders, sausage and your choice of cheese

Sandwich Ultimate
$13.99

Omelette style eggs mix with bacon, sausage, ham and your choice of cheese

Omelettes

Western OML
$11.99

Ham , green peppers, onions. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Meatlovers OML
$13.99

Bacon, sausage, ham. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Corned Beef OML
$14.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast.

Pastrami OML
$14.99
Chili & Cheese OML
$12.99

Served with sour cream. Served with home fries or grits and toast.

Spanish OML
$11.99

Ham and homemade Spanish sauce. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Athenian OML
$11.99

Fresh spinach and feta. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Vegetarian OML
$11.99

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushroom. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Turkey Sausage OML
$11.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast.

Spartan OML
$13.99

Gyro meat, feta, tomato, onion topped with tzatziki. Served with home fries or grits and toast.

Chicken Philly OML
$12.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and chicken. Served with home fries or grits and toast

Steak Philly OML
$13.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and steak. Served with home fries or grits and toast

B.Y.O. -OML
$8.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast.

From the Gridle

Short Pancakes
$6.99

Served with butter and syrup

Full Stack
$8.99

Served with butter and syrup

Short French Toast
$7.99

Served with butter and syrup

Full French Toast
$9.99

Served with butter and syrup

Belgian Waffle

Plain Waffle
$9.59

Served with butter and syrup

Chicken Tender & Waffle
$14.59

Served with butter and syrup

Belgian Waffle
$12.99

Served with 2 scoops of ice cream topped with whipped cream.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$7.99

Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap.

Western Sandwich
$9.49

Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap

Open Croissant Sandwich
$8.99

Ham, Swiss, eggs

Athenian Sandwich
$8.59

Spinach and feta(omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap

Vegetarian Sandwich
$8.59

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato (omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap

Lox Platter
$14.99

Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and garnish. Choice of bagel and cream cheese.

Toast, Muffins &Bagels

Toast
$2.59

2 slices

Challah Bread
$2.99

2 slices

Cinnamon Toast
$3.59

3 slices

English muffin
$2.99
Challah Roll
$3.99
Croissant
$3.59
Homemade Muffin
$3.99
Plain Bagel
$3.59
Everything Bagel
$3.59
Raisin Bagel
$3.59

Fruits

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Bowl
$7.99

Strawberry’s , Blueberry’s and Banana

Side Blueberry
$2.99
Side Strawberry
$2.99
Side Banana
$2.99
Side 1/2 Blueberry & Strawberry
$2.99

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries
$3.99
Hash Browns
$3.99
Sliced Tomatoes
$2.99
Grits - Cup
$3.99
Grits Bowl
$5.99
Oatmeal - Cup
$3.99
Oatmeal - Bowl
$5.99
Smoked Sausage
$6.99
Polish Sausage
$6.99
Bacon
$4.99
Sausage Links
$4.99
Sausage Pattie
$4.99
Turkey Sausage
$4.99
Ham
$4.99
Corn Beef Hash
$7.99
Gyro Meat (6 slices)
$7.99
Lesters Steak Side
$11.00
Ham Steak Side
$8.00

Lunch & Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Basket of Fries
$5.59
Chilli Cheese Fries
$8.59

Seasoned French Fries topped with chili and cheddar.

Onion Rings APP
$6.99

Gourmet thick-cut breaded and cooked until crispy

Chicken Tender APP
$10.99

Five crispy and golden brown all white meat chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce.

Chicken Wings
Buffalo or BBQ or Honey Garlic.

Mozzarella Sticks APP
$8.99

Fried mozzarella sticks, served with our homemade marinara sauce.

3 South West Eggrolls
$10.99

Corn, black beans, peppers, onions, melted cheese and spicy chicken.

Firecracker Shrimp
$12.99

Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our sweat and spicy signature sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla
$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion, served with sour cream

Steak Quesadilla
$10.99

Grilled steak, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, served with sour cream

Greek Gyro Quesadilla
$10.99

Chopped gyro, feta cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion, served with homemade tzatziki.

Spinach Pie APP
$10.99

Our signature spinach and feta chesses stuffing wrapped and baked in golden brown puff pastry dough, served with our homemade tzatziki.

Baked Stuffed Mushroom APP
$10.99Out of stock

2 Baked mushroom caps stuffed with our delicious homemade seafood stuffing.

Lester's Stuffed Grape Leaves APP
$11.99

Hand-rolled grape leaves stuffed with homemade beef and rice stuffing, served with homemade egg lemon sauce

Salads & Soups

Lester's House Salad
$10.99

Tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad
$10.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Chef Salad Bowl
$14.99

Julienne cut Virginia Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, American cheese, hard boil egg, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Spinach Salad
$12.99

Spinach, walnuts, red onion, blue cheese and cranberries

Cobb Salad
$14.99

Grilled chicken, Egg, bacon, blue cheese, onion, avocado and romaine lettuce.

Louis' Greek Salad
$13.99

Lettuce, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, veggie grape leaf and pepperoncini

Quinoa Bowl
$12.99

Mixed greens, avocado, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots and feta cheese

Cup Soup
$4.99
Bowl Soup
$5.99
Quart Soup
$10.00
Cup Chilli
$5.99
Bowl Chilli
$6.99
Small Salad
$4.50
Small Greek Salad
$6.50

Lester's Signature Platter

Chicken Tender Platter
$13.59

Six chicken tenders with seasoned French fries and Cole slaw.

Tuna Salad Platter
$12.99

Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish

Chicken Salad Platter
$12.99

Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish

Egg Salad Platter
$10.99

Served with Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, sliced tomato and garnish

Shrimp Salad Platter
$13.99
Lox Platter
$14.99

Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and garnish. Choice of bagel and cream cheese.

Stuffed Avocado Platter
$13.99

Cucumber, tomato, onions, green pepper, shredded carrots and pepperoncini

Burgers

Beef Burger Deluxe
$10.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Cheese Burger Deluxe
$11.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato, French fries, Cole slaw and pickle

Bamburger
$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, American cheese and 2 strips of bacon, served with French fries, Cole slaw and pickle