Lester's Diner - Sunrise
Beverages
Hot Beverage
Cold Beverage
Juices
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast specials
- Lester's 2-2-2$8.99
2 eggs, 2 pancakes,2 bacon or 2 links
- Lester's Big Deal$13.99
3 eggs, 3 pancakes,2 bacon,2 links,1 Patty
- Lester's Lite$6.59
1 egg cooked any style, served with home fries and toast
- Lester's Ranch$7.59
2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
- Broward County Special$8.59
3 eggs cooked any style served with home fries and toast
- Lester's Steak & Eggs$17.99
NY. Strip steak and 2 eggs, cooked any style , served with home fries and toast
- Morning Special$11.99
2 eggs cooked any style with Polish or Smoked sausage, served with home fries and toast
- Ham Steak & Eggs$13.99
Ham Steak & 2 Eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
- 2 Pork Chops & Eggs$17.99
Center cut pork chops and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast
- London Broil & Eggs$16.99
London broil with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
- Gyro & Eggs$13.99
Gyro meat and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries, toast and tzatziki.
- Country Fried Steak$13.49
Topped with sausage gravy, with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and a biscuit.
- Lester's Special$11.59
3 eggs with diced ham, melted cheese on top, served with sliced tomatoes, home fries and toast.
- Corn Beef Hash$13.59
Served with 2 eggs and home fries or grits and toast
- "LEO" Lox, Eggs & Onions$15.99
Scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and onions, served with home fries, bagel and cream cheese
- Egg Benedict$12.99
2 poached eggs on an English muffin with Virginia ham, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.
- Egg Florentine$12.99
2 poached eggs on an English muffin with fresh spinach, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.
- 1/2 Biscuits and Gravy$4.99
1/2 order
- Homemade Biscuits And Sausage Gravy Full Order$5.99
full order
Lester's Skillets
- Signature Skillet$13.99
2 eggs,hashbrowns, Corn beef hash, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, served with toast.
- El Greco Skillet$14.99
2 eggs, hashbrowns, onions, green peppers, tzatziki sauce, feta, tomato and gyro meat, served with toast.
- South of The Border Skillet$13.99
2 eggs, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, ham, diced tomatoes, avocado, Swiss cheese, homemade Spanish sauce. Topped with sour cream.
- The Diner Skillet$12.99
2 eggs, hashbrowns,onions,green peppers, mushrooms, bacon or sausage and cheddar cheese, served with toast
Lester's Waffle Sandwich
Omelettes
- Western OML$11.99
Ham , green peppers, onions. Served with home fries or grits and toast
- Meatlovers OML$13.99
Bacon, sausage, ham. Served with home fries or grits and toast
- Corned Beef OML$14.99
Served with home fries or grits and toast.
- Pastrami OML$14.99
- Chili & Cheese OML$12.99
Served with sour cream. Served with home fries or grits and toast.
- Spanish OML$11.99
Ham and homemade Spanish sauce. Served with home fries or grits and toast
- Athenian OML$11.99
Fresh spinach and feta. Served with home fries or grits and toast
- Vegetarian OML$11.99
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushroom. Served with home fries or grits and toast
- Turkey Sausage OML$11.99
Served with home fries or grits and toast.
- Spartan OML$13.99
Gyro meat, feta, tomato, onion topped with tzatziki. Served with home fries or grits and toast.
- Chicken Philly OML$12.99
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and chicken. Served with home fries or grits and toast
- Steak Philly OML$13.99
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and steak. Served with home fries or grits and toast
- B.Y.O. -OML$8.99
Served with home fries or grits and toast.
From the Gridle
Belgian Waffle
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap.
- Western Sandwich$9.49
Served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
- Open Croissant Sandwich$8.99
Ham, Swiss, eggs
- Athenian Sandwich$8.59
Spinach and feta(omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
- Vegetarian Sandwich$8.59
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato (omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
- Lox Platter$14.99
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and garnish. Choice of bagel and cream cheese.
Toast, Muffins &Bagels
Fruits
Breakfast Sides
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizer
- 3 South West Eggrolls$10.99
Corn, black beans, peppers, onions, melted cheese and spicy chicken.
- Baked Stuffed Mushroom APP$10.99
2 Baked mushroom caps stuffed with our delicious homemade seafood stuffing.
- Basket of Fries$5.59
- Basket Sweet Potato Fries$6.99Out of stock
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion, served with sour cream