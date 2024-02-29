Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
Small Plates
Salads
- House Salad$8.50
salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with house dressing
- Timatim Salad$8.50
diced tomatoes, jalapenos and onions mixed with our house dressing
- Beet and Potato Salad$8.50
beetroot, potatoes and red onions in our zesty dressing
- Azifa Salad$7.50
Green lentils, onions, garlic, jalepenos and mustard
- Letena Signature Salad$10.50
steamed broccoli, yellow onions & avocado with our house dressing
Vegi & Vegan
- Kik Wot$18.50
yellow split peas, simmered in flavorful mild sauce
- Yemisir Wot$19.50
red lentils stewed in a spicy hot sauce
- Carrot Wot$16.50
minced carrot stewed in savory & spicy berber sauce
- Gomen$17.50
sauteed callard greens, ginger, garlic, onions & jalapenos (Mild)
- Cabbage$17.50
sautéed greens beans and carrots in potatoes in caramelized onions (mild)
- Fasolia$17.50
sauteed green beans and carrots in caramelized onions (mild)
- Mushroom Tibs$18.50
Stir fried mushrooms, bell peppers & onions (mild)
- Mushroom Dulet$18.50
finely chopped mushrooms, jalepenos, red onions, garlic and olive oil (medium spicy)
- Tofu wot$18.50
sliced tofu stewed in berbere sauce served with a side of azifa
- Shiro Wot$18.50
ground and spiced chickpea stew
- Yetsom Firfir$18.50
- Vegi Sampler for 1$20.50
yemsir wot, kik gomen, tomatoes
Seafood
Meat Stew
- Doro Wot$20.50
spiced chicken stew served with hard boiled egg and chicken meat (spicy)
- Kay Siga Wot$21.50
beef stew in a spicy berbere sauce
- Alicha Siga Wot$19.50
beef stew in a mild curry sauce served with yemsir wot side
- Yebeg Wot$21.50
braised lamb stew in mild onion and garlic sauce served with
- Goat Wot$23.50
braised goat stew in a mild onion, garlic and ginger sauce (mild)
- Gomen BѐSiga$19.50
seasoned collard greens cooked with beef (medium spicy)
- Meat Sampler 1$23.50
Dorowot, alicha siga, gomen besiga and house salad
- Meat Sampler 2$45.00+
Dorowot, alicha siga, gomen besiga, lamb, kay wot, mesir and house salad
Beef/ Chicken (Deep Copy)
- Chef's Signature Tibs$21.50
cubed tenderloin beef cooked with chef's special zest served with letena salad
- Chicken Tibs$18.50
chicken cubes sauteed with onions, ginger & garlic (mild & spicy)
- Derek Tibs$22.50
pan seared tenderloin beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes & garlic (mild or spicy)
- Kitfo$18.50
freshly minced and seasoned beef served raw or lightly cooked (mild or spicy)
- Lega Tibs$20.50
cubed tender beef, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos (served medium spicy )
- Quanta Firfir$19.50
air dried beef in berber sauce, tossed with shredded Injera (spicy)
- Ethiopian Steak Tartar$18.50
hand-chopped raw steak, shallot onions, jalapenos, with sides of cottage cheese & minced collard greens
- Tibs Firfir$18.50
Lamb/ Goat (Deep Copy)
Desserts (Deep Copy)
Extras & Sides (Deep Copy)
- Injera$2.00
- Gluten Free Injera$4.00
- Side vegi stew dish with entree orders$6.50
choose vegi side stew of Kik, Yemisir, Carrot, Mushroom Tibs, Gomen, Cabbage or Mushroom Dullet
- Side meat stew dish with entree orders$8.50
Choose a meat side stew of Doro, Alicha Siga, Lamb, Gomen Besiga or Yetamese
- Infused Oil$12.00
made with organic olive oil and the finest blend of Ethiopian herbs and spices.
- Spices$3.00
- Side Goat Stew$10.00