LEVANTINE GRILL 39755 Grand River Avenue

Levantine Grill

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Red Pop

$2.00

Orange Pop

$2.00

Mountain Mist

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water Bottle

$0.99

Salads

Fattoush MED

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread, mixed with our special homemade dressing

Fattoush LRG

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread, mixed with our special homemade dressing

Tabbouli MED

$7.50

Chopped up tomatoes, parsley, cracked wheat, onions, fresh lemon and virgin olive oil

Tabbouli LRG

$11.00

Chopped up tomatoes, parsley, cracked wheat, onions, fresh lemon and virgin olive oil

Mid Town Salad MED

$7.50

Tomatoes, parsley, onions, cucumbers, fresh lemon and olive oil

Mid Town Salad LRG

$11.50

Tomatoes, parsley, onions, cucumbers, fresh lemon and olive oil

Greek Salad MED

$8.00

Tomatoes, lettuce, onions, beets, olives, feta cheese

Greek Salad LRG

$12.50

Tomatoes, lettuce, onions, beets, olives, feta cheese

Almond Rice Salad MED

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, with rice almond

Almond Rice Salad LRG

$12.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, with rice almond

House Salad MED

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, fresh lemon and virgin olive oil

House Salad LRG

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, fresh lemon and virgin olive oil

Spinach Salad MED

$7.50

Spinach Salad LRG

$10.99

Caesar Salad MED

$7.00

Caesar Salad LRG

$10.99

Spinach Fattoush MED

$7.50

Spinach Fattoush LRG

$10.99

Spinach Fattoush Feta MED

$8.00

Spinach Fattoush Feta LRG

$11.99

Soups

Lamb Vegetable 12oz

$4.49

Lamb Vegetable 16oz

$5.99

Lamb Vegetable QRT

$9.00

Chicken Vegetable 12oz

$4.49

Chicken Vegetable 16oz

$5.99

Chicken Vegetable QRT

$9.00

Crushed Lentil 12oz

$4.49

Crushed Lentil 16oz

$5.99

Crushed Lentil QRT

$9.00

Lamb Chili 12oz

$4.49

Lamb Chili 16oz

$5.99

Lamb Chili QRT

$9.00

Cold Appetizers

Famous Three

$16.00

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj and Tabouli

Hummus MED

$7.49

Pureed Chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, virgin olive oil, mixed with fresh garlic

Hummus LRG

$12.00

Pureed Chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, virgin olive oil, mixed with fresh garlic

Baba Ghanouj MED

$7.59

Baked Eggplant with tahini, lemon juice, fresh garlic

Baba Ghanouj LRG

$12.99

Baked Eggplant with tahini, lemon juice, fresh garlic

Veg. Grape Leaves MED

$6.99

Rice, tomato, onions, fresh parsley mixed with homemade sauce

Veg. Grape Leaves LRG

$11.99

Rice, tomato, onions, fresh parsley mixed with homemade sauce

Spinach Pies

$8.49

Hot Appetizers

Hummus Topped Lamb

$15.99

Tips of sauteed lamb mixed with fresh garlic

Hummus Topped Chicken

$14.99

Fried Kibbee

$14.99

Sauteed ground lamb mixed with cracked wheat, sauteed onions and special spices

Lamb Grape Leaves MED

$7.99

Lamb, rice and mixed spices

Lamb Grape Leaves LRG

$13.99

Lamb, rice and mixed spices

Falafel

$9.99

Fava beans, Chickpeas mixed with fresh vegetables and deep fried, served with tahini and tomato

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Deep fried wings sauteed with lemon juice and fresh garlic

Sauteed Shrimp

$15.99

Sauteed shrimp and fresh garlic with lemon juice and fresh olive oil

Sauteed Lamb

$14.00

Sauteed lamb with mushrooms, fresh garlic, lemon juice and cilantro

Sauteed Chicken

$14.00

Sauteed chicken with mushrooms, fresh garlic, lemon juice and cilantro

Mjadra

$15.00

Brown lentil, cracked wheat, cooked in fresh vinegar and olive oil

Levantine Kaftah Balls

$14.00

Homemade meatballs, sauteed with wild mushrooms, onion and fresh tomato

Vegetarian Lunch Sandwiches

Falafel

$6.99

Mjadra

$6.99

Brown lentil, cracked wheat cooked in fresh virgin olive oil, served with sauteed onions

Hummus with Tabbouli

$6.99

Hummus with Spinach

$6.99

Hummus with Falafel

$6.99

Hummus w/Veg. Grape Leaves

$6.99

Hummus Salad

$6.99

Vegetable Gallayah

$6.99

Sandwiches Lunch Special

$14.99

Meat Sandwiches

Kabob

$7.49

Lamb Kebob Sandwich

$7.49

Beef Shish Kafta

$7.99

Gallayah

$7.49

Shawarma

$7.49

Chicken Kabob & Tabbouli

$7.99

Hummus with Lamb Shish Kabob

$7.99

Hummus with Chicken Shish Kabob

$7.99

Hummus with Beef Shish Kabob

$7.99

Hummus, Chicken Kabob & Tabbouli

$7.99

Hummus with Lamb Grape Leaves

$7.49

Salmon Sandwich

$12.99

Burgers and Wraps

Beef Burger

$10.99

(Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, American Cheese, Pickles, & Mayo)

Chicken Burger

$9.99

(Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Pickles, & Mayo)

Beef Wrap

$10.99

Beef tenderloin, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce wrapped with whole tortilla

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, wrapped with whole tortilla

Hummus Falafel Wrap

$8.99

Wrapped in tortilla with hummus

Hummus Veggies Wrap

$8.99

Wrapped in tortilla with hummus

Hummus Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Wrapped in tortilla with hummus

Hummus Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Wrapped in tortilla with hummus

Kids Menu

(All kids meals served with fries and soft drink)

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets (8 Piece)

$10.00

Cheese Sticks (8 Piece)

$10.00

Lunch Specials

Served with Rice & Soup or Salad

Beef Kabob (1 Skewer)

$14.99

Beef Kafta Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Kafta Kabob

$14.99

Beef Shawarma

$14.99

Beef Gallayah

$14.99

Beef Sautee

$14.99

Beef Loaded Shawarma Fries

$15.99

Shrimp Sautee

$14.99

Chicken Kabob (1 Skewer)

$13.99

Deboned Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma

$13.99

Chicken Gallayah

$13.99

Chicken Sautee

$14.99

Chicken Loaded Shawarma Fries

$14.99

Salmon Fillet

$15.99

Kabob

$13.99

Beef Shish Kafta

$13.99

Gallayah

$13.99

Shawarma

$13.99

Chicken Kabob & Tabbouli

$13.99

Hummus with Lamb Shish Kabob

$13.99

Hummus with Chicken Shish Kabob

$13.99

Hummus with Beef Shish Kabob

$13.99

Hummus, Chicken Kabob & Tabbouli

$13.99

Hummus with Lamb Grape Leaves

$13.99

Vegetarian Lunch Specials

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$14.99

Rice, tomato, onions, fresh parsley mixed with homemade sauce

Vegetarian Gallayah

$14.99

Sauteed Fresh vegetable and potato, mixed with mushrooms, garlic and fresh olive oil

Vegetarian Falafel

$13.99

Fava beans, Chickpeas mixed with fresh vegetables and deep fried, served with tahini and tomato

Vegetarian Mjadra

$13.99

Brown lentil, cracked wheat cooked in fresh virgin olive oil, served with sauteed onions

Sandwiches Lunch Special

$14.99

Family & Party Trays

Combo for 2-3 People

$45.99

1 Skewer Chicken Kabob 1 Skewer Shish Kabob 2 Skewer of Shish Kafta Chicken & Lamb Shawarma Salad & Hummus

Combo for 4-6 People

$88.99

3 Skewer Chicken Kabob 2 Skewer Shish Kabob Chicken Gallayah 3 Skewer of Shish Kafta Shawarma (Lamb & Chicken) Salad & Hummus

Nursing Unit Lunch Special (15-18 People)

$120.99

Charbroiled marinated chicken, rice pilaf, fattoush, hummus, garlic paste, & bread

Combo for 15 People

$190.00

5 Skewer Chicken Kabob 4 Skewer Shish Kabob 4 Skewer of Shish Kafta Whole Deboned Chicken Shawarma (Lamb & Chicken) Chicken Gallayah Served with Salad, Hummus, Tabbouli, Veggie Gallayah, Falafel, and Rice

Physiciajs Platters for 10-12 People

$160.99

4 Skewer Chicken Kabob 3 Skewer Shish Kabob 3 Skewer of Shish Kafta Deboned Chicken Shawarma (Lamb & Chicken) Chicken Gallayah Served with Salad, Hummus, Tabbouli, and Rice.

Side Dishes

Fries

$4.49

Rice

$4.49

Sauteed Mushroom

$5.49

Pita Bread Loaf

$3.99

Hot Bread 1/2 dozen

$3.49

Hot Bread Dozen

$5.49

Grilled Vegetables

$6.49

Mjadra

$6.49

Desserts

Cream Caramel

$3.50

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Shatila Products Baklava (3pcs)

$2.99

Buna Cafe

Hot Drinks

Adani Tea

$3.99

(tea, cardamom, cloves, special spices, and milk)

Arabic Coffee

$4.99

(coffee with cardamom and cinnamon)

Buna Coffee

$4.99

(coffee with cardamom and milk)

Cappuccino

$4.99

Espresso Latte

$4.99

Flowers Tea

$4.99

Green Tea

$4.99

Organic Mocha Coffee

$3.99

Red Tea

$2.99

(tea, cardamom, cloves, and special spices)

Cold Drinks

Adani ice tea 16oz

$4.99

Ice tea 16oz

$3.99

Ice caramel coffee 16oz

$4.99

Ice Mocha coffee 16oz

$4.99

Levantine Power Juice

$5.99

Smoothies

Levantine Smoothie

$5.99

(Mango, strawberry, banana, and honey)

Carrot Smoothie

$5.99

(Banana and carrot)

Leer smoothie

$5.99

(Mango, strawberry, and avocado)

Avocado smoothie

$5.99

(Avocado, banana, milk and honey)

Araysi Smoothie

$5.99

Juices

Levantine Power

$5.99

(carrots, celery, apple, beets, lemon, and orange)

Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.99

Apple Juice

$5.99

Carrot Juice

$5.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99

Lemonade

$5.99

Levantine classic

$5.99

(Mango, peach, honey)

Mango Juice

$5.99

(Mango, milk, honey, strawberry syrup)

Ginger Lemonade

$5.99

Mint Lemonade

$5.99

Shakes

Strawberry shake

$5.99

Vanilla shake

$5.99

Chocolate shake

$5.99

Catering

Catering Packages

Bronze Package

$12.99

***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person*** Hummus, salad, rice, chicken shawarma, pita bread and garlic

Silver Package

$13.99

***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person***Hummus, salad, rice, chicken (dark & white meat) shawarma, pita bread and garlic

Gold Package

$14.95

***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person***Hummus, salad, rice & chicken (white meat), pita bread and garlic

Deluxe Package

$16.99

***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person**Hummus, salad, rice, beef & chicken kabob, pita bread and garlic

Premium Package

$18.95

***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person**Hummus, salad, rice, beef kabob, chicken kabob, ground kafta, pita bread and garlic

Two Liter Soft Drink

$3.99

Case of Water

$14.99

Baklava Tray 15pcs

$13.99

Baklava Tray 25pcs

$24.99

Entrees

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Shish Kabob

$24.00

Lamb Shish Kafta

$23.00

Shish Combo

$25.00

Three PCS Lamb Chops

$29.00

Five PCS Lamp Chops

$40.00

Lamb Gallayah

$20.00

Lamb Garlic Almond Rice Gallayah

$22.00

Sauteed Lamb

$22.00

Hummus Topped Lamb

$21.00

Lamb Grape Leaves Dinner

$21.00

Lamb Shawarma Plate

$21.00

Combo Shawarma Plate

$21.00

Seafood Entress

Shrimp Gallayah

$24.00

Sauteed Shrimp with fresh vegetable, including mushrooms and garlic

Shrimp Sautee

$23.00

Sauteed with mushroom, garlic and lemon juice

Shish Shrimp

$22.00

Marinated with garlic and grilled

Salmon Fillet

$24.00

Fresh filet of salmon, char-broiled & marinated and served with rice

Salmon Gallayah

$25.00

Sauteed with fresh vegetable and mushrooms

Vegetarian Entrees

Levantine Vegetarian

$39.00

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Mjadra, rice or fries, salad

Gallayah

$18.00

Sauteed Fresh vegetable and potato, mixed with mushrooms, garlic and fresh olive oil

Mjadra

$19.00

Brown lentil, cracked wheat cooked in fresh virgin olive oil, served with sauteed onions

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$19.00

Rice, tomato, onions, fresh parsley mixed with homemade sauce

Chicken Entrees

Hummus Topped Chicken

$14.99

Shish Tawook

$22.00

Chicken Shish Kafta

$23.00

Shish Tawook Lemon

$23.00

Shish Combo

$25.00

Chicken Gallayah

$20.00

Famous Loaded Chicken Shawarma Fries

$19.00

served over fries with our special herbs and sauces

Chicken Garlic Almond Rice Gallayah

$22.00

Sauteed Chicken

$22.00

Hummus Topped Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Sajji

$20.00

HALF Grilled Deboned Chicken

$18.00

WHOLE Grilled Deboned Chicken

$28.00

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$19.00

Shawarma Combo Plate

$21.00

Beef Entrees

Beef Shish Kobob

$22.00

Shish Combo

$25.00

Beef Gallayah

$20.00

Famous Loaded Beef Shawarma Fries

$21.00

served over fries with our special herbs and sauces

Sauteed Beef

$22.00

