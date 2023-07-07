LEVANTINE GRILL 39755 Grand River Avenue
Levantine Grill
Soft Drinks
Salads
Fattoush MED
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread, mixed with our special homemade dressing
Tabbouli MED
Chopped up tomatoes, parsley, cracked wheat, onions, fresh lemon and virgin olive oil
Mid Town Salad MED
Tomatoes, parsley, onions, cucumbers, fresh lemon and olive oil
Greek Salad MED
Tomatoes, lettuce, onions, beets, olives, feta cheese
Almond Rice Salad MED
Lettuce, tomatoes, with rice almond
House Salad MED
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, fresh lemon and virgin olive oil
Spinach Salad MED
Spinach Salad LRG
Caesar Salad MED
Caesar Salad LRG
Spinach Fattoush MED
Spinach Fattoush LRG
Spinach Fattoush Feta MED
Spinach Fattoush Feta LRG
Soups
Cold Appetizers
Famous Three
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj and Tabouli
Hummus MED
Pureed Chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, virgin olive oil, mixed with fresh garlic
Baba Ghanouj MED
Baked Eggplant with tahini, lemon juice, fresh garlic
Veg. Grape Leaves MED
Rice, tomato, onions, fresh parsley mixed with homemade sauce
Spinach Pies
Hot Appetizers
Hummus Topped Lamb
Tips of sauteed lamb mixed with fresh garlic
Hummus Topped Chicken
Tips of white meat chicken sauteed with fresh garlic
Fried Kibbee
Sauteed ground lamb mixed with cracked wheat, sauteed onions and special spices
Lamb Grape Leaves MED
Lamb, rice and mixed spices
Falafel
Fava beans, Chickpeas mixed with fresh vegetables and deep fried, served with tahini and tomato
Chicken Wings
Deep fried wings sauteed with lemon juice and fresh garlic
Sauteed Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp and fresh garlic with lemon juice and fresh olive oil
Sauteed Lamb
Sauteed lamb with mushrooms, fresh garlic, lemon juice and cilantro
Sauteed Chicken
Sauteed chicken with mushrooms, fresh garlic, lemon juice and cilantro
Mjadra
Brown lentil, cracked wheat, cooked in fresh vinegar and olive oil
Levantine Kaftah Balls
Homemade meatballs, sauteed with wild mushrooms, onion and fresh tomato
Vegetarian Lunch Sandwiches
Meat Sandwiches
Kabob
Lamb Kebob Sandwich
Beef Shish Kafta
Gallayah
Shawarma
Chicken Kabob & Tabbouli
Hummus with Lamb Shish Kabob
Hummus with Chicken Shish Kabob
Hummus with Beef Shish Kabob
Hummus, Chicken Kabob & Tabbouli
Hummus with Lamb Grape Leaves
Salmon Sandwich
Burgers and Wraps
Beef Burger
(Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, American Cheese, Pickles, & Mayo)
Chicken Burger
(Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Pickles, & Mayo)
Beef Wrap
Beef tenderloin, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce wrapped with whole tortilla
Chicken Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, wrapped with whole tortilla
Hummus Falafel Wrap
Wrapped in tortilla with hummus
Hummus Veggies Wrap
Wrapped in tortilla with hummus
Hummus Chicken Wrap
Wrapped in tortilla with hummus
Hummus Chicken Caesar Wrap
Wrapped in tortilla with hummus
Kids Menu
Lunch Specials
Beef Kabob (1 Skewer)
Beef Kafta Kabob
Chicken Kafta Kabob
Beef Shawarma
Beef Gallayah
Beef Sautee
Beef Loaded Shawarma Fries
Shrimp Sautee
Chicken Kabob (1 Skewer)
Deboned Chicken
Chicken Shawarma
Chicken Gallayah
Chicken Sautee
Chicken Loaded Shawarma Fries
Salmon Fillet
Kabob
Beef Shish Kafta
Gallayah
Shawarma
Chicken Kabob & Tabbouli
Hummus with Lamb Shish Kabob
Hummus with Chicken Shish Kabob
Hummus with Beef Shish Kabob
Hummus, Chicken Kabob & Tabbouli
Hummus with Lamb Grape Leaves
Vegetarian Lunch Specials
Vegetarian Grape Leaves
Rice, tomato, onions, fresh parsley mixed with homemade sauce
Vegetarian Gallayah
Sauteed Fresh vegetable and potato, mixed with mushrooms, garlic and fresh olive oil
Vegetarian Falafel
Fava beans, Chickpeas mixed with fresh vegetables and deep fried, served with tahini and tomato
Vegetarian Mjadra
Brown lentil, cracked wheat cooked in fresh virgin olive oil, served with sauteed onions
Sandwiches Lunch Special
Family & Party Trays
Combo for 2-3 People
1 Skewer Chicken Kabob 1 Skewer Shish Kabob 2 Skewer of Shish Kafta Chicken & Lamb Shawarma Salad & Hummus
Combo for 4-6 People
3 Skewer Chicken Kabob 2 Skewer Shish Kabob Chicken Gallayah 3 Skewer of Shish Kafta Shawarma (Lamb & Chicken) Salad & Hummus
Nursing Unit Lunch Special (15-18 People)
Charbroiled marinated chicken, rice pilaf, fattoush, hummus, garlic paste, & bread
Combo for 15 People
5 Skewer Chicken Kabob 4 Skewer Shish Kabob 4 Skewer of Shish Kafta Whole Deboned Chicken Shawarma (Lamb & Chicken) Chicken Gallayah Served with Salad, Hummus, Tabbouli, Veggie Gallayah, Falafel, and Rice
Physiciajs Platters for 10-12 People
4 Skewer Chicken Kabob 3 Skewer Shish Kabob 3 Skewer of Shish Kafta Deboned Chicken Shawarma (Lamb & Chicken) Chicken Gallayah Served with Salad, Hummus, Tabbouli, and Rice.
Side Dishes
Buna Cafe
Hot Drinks
Adani Tea
(tea, cardamom, cloves, special spices, and milk)
Arabic Coffee
(coffee with cardamom and cinnamon)
Buna Coffee
(coffee with cardamom and milk)
Cappuccino
Espresso Latte
Flowers Tea
Green Tea
Organic Mocha Coffee
Red Tea
(tea, cardamom, cloves, and special spices)
Cold Drinks
Smoothies
Juices
Levantine Power
(carrots, celery, apple, beets, lemon, and orange)
Squeezed Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Carrot Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Levantine classic
(Mango, peach, honey)
Mango Juice
(Mango, milk, honey, strawberry syrup)
Ginger Lemonade
Mint Lemonade
Catering
Catering Packages
Bronze Package
***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person*** Hummus, salad, rice, chicken shawarma, pita bread and garlic
Silver Package
***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person***Hummus, salad, rice, chicken (dark & white meat) shawarma, pita bread and garlic
Gold Package
***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person***Hummus, salad, rice & chicken (white meat), pita bread and garlic
Deluxe Package
***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person**Hummus, salad, rice, beef & chicken kabob, pita bread and garlic
Premium Package
***Minimum 10 people/Prices per person**Hummus, salad, rice, beef kabob, chicken kabob, ground kafta, pita bread and garlic
Two Liter Soft Drink
Case of Water
Baklava Tray 15pcs
Baklava Tray 25pcs
Entrees
Lamb Entrees
Lamb Shish Kabob
tender meat marinated with peanut butter and char-broiled
Lamb Shish Kafta
with fresh parsley and onions, served with tahini sauce
Shish Combo
Shish Kabob, Chicken Kabob, Shish Kafta)Very tender meat marinated with peanut butter and char-broiled
Three PCS Lamb Chops
tender meat marinated with peanut butter and char-broiled
Five PCS Lamp Chops
tender meat marinated with peanut butter and char-broiled
Lamb Gallayah
with fresh vegetable, herbs, garlic sauce & olive oil
Lamb Garlic Almond Rice Gallayah
like our regular gallayah, with an almond and rice mixed
Sauteed Lamb
with fresh mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and lemon juice
Hummus Topped Lamb
of sauteed meat with fresh garlic
Lamb Grape Leaves Dinner
Lamb and Rice)
Lamb Shawarma Plate
All Dinners are served with Rice or Fries and your choice of Soup or Salad
Combo Shawarma Plate
All Dinners are served with Rice or Fries and your choice of Soup or Salad
Seafood Entress
Shrimp Gallayah
Sauteed Shrimp with fresh vegetable, including mushrooms and garlic
Shrimp Sautee
Sauteed with mushroom, garlic and lemon juice
Shish Shrimp
Marinated with garlic and grilled
Salmon Fillet
Fresh filet of salmon, char-broiled & marinated and served with rice
Salmon Gallayah
Sauteed with fresh vegetable and mushrooms
Vegetarian Entrees
Levantine Vegetarian
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Mjadra, rice or fries, salad
Gallayah
Sauteed Fresh vegetable and potato, mixed with mushrooms, garlic and fresh olive oil
Mjadra
Brown lentil, cracked wheat cooked in fresh virgin olive oil, served with sauteed onions
Vegetarian Grape Leaves
Rice, tomato, onions, fresh parsley mixed with homemade sauce
Chicken Entrees
Hummus Topped Chicken
Tips of white meat chicken sauteed with fresh garlic
Shish Tawook
White meat chicken with garlic sauce marinated and char-broiled
Chicken Shish Kafta
Mixed with fresh parsley and onions, served with tahini sauce
Shish Tawook Lemon
White meat chicken with garlic sauce, mixed with lemon original sauce, marinated and char-broiled
Shish Combo
Shish Kabob, Chicken Kabob, Shish Kafta)Very tender meat marinated with peanut butter and char-broiled
Chicken Gallayah
Sauteed with fresh vegetable, herbs, garlic sauce & olive oil
Famous Loaded Chicken Shawarma Fries
served over fries with our special herbs and sauces
Chicken Garlic Almond Rice Gallayah
Made like our regular gallayah, with an almond and rice mixed
Sauteed Chicken
Sauteed with fresh mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and lemon juice
Hummus Topped Chicken
Tips of sauteed meat with fresh garlic
Chicken Sajji
Thinly sliced, marinated and seared
HALF Grilled Deboned Chicken
Grilled white & dark meat chicken with garlic sauce marinated and char-broiled
WHOLE Grilled Deboned Chicken
Grilled white & dark meat chicken with garlic sauce marinated and char-broiled
Chicken Shawarma Plate
All Dinners are served with Rice or Fries and your choice of Soup or Salad
Shawarma Combo Plate
All Dinners are served with Rice or Fries and your choice of Soup or Salad
Beef Entrees
Beef Shish Kobob
Very tender meat marinated with peanut butter and char-broiled
Shish Combo
Shish Kabob, Chicken Kabob, Shish Kafta)Very tender meat marinated with peanut butter and char-broiled
Beef Gallayah
Sauteed with fresh vegetable, herbs, garlic sauce & olive oil
Famous Loaded Beef Shawarma Fries
served over fries with our special herbs and sauces
Sauteed Beef
Sauteed with fresh mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and lemon juice