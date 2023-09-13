BEVERAGES

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$4.50+

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.50+

Macchiato

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Flat White

$5.50

Capuccino

$5.50+

cacao, almond milk, cinnamon, vanilla

Latte

Latte

$6.50+

Signature Drinks

Alive Coffee

$9.50

Orange Cream Espresso

$7.50

Lavender Latte

$7.50

Date Latte

$8.50

Mushroom Mocha

$8.50

Not Coffee Bar

Organic Loose Leaf Tea Pot

$6.00

Adaptogen Matcha Latte

$7.50
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$7.50

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Ice Tea Pom Green Tea

$5.00

Juices

Single Juice

$8.00
Fresh Cold Pressed Fruit Punch

Fresh Cold Pressed Fruit Punch

$9.00

Love

$9.00

Passion

$9.00

Forest

$9.00

Gratitude

$9.00

Wisdom

$9.00

Bottled Watermelon Juice

$7.00

Bottled Watermelon Lemonade

$8.00

Bottled Orange Juice

$10.00

Cold Brew

Nitro Brew

$6.00

House Cold Brew

$5.50

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

Breakfast

Yogurt & Housemade granola

Yogurt & Housemade granola

$7.50

market fruit

Coconut quinoa pudding

Coconut quinoa pudding

$9.00

Coconut milk, chia seeds, market fruit, bee pollen, cacao nibs, goji berries

Cheesy Eggs On Toast

Cheesy Eggs On Toast

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, aged gouda, chives, sourdough

Custard French Toast

Custard French Toast

$14.00

Blueberry compote, pecan crumble, 1 oz maple syrup

Breakfast Salad

Breakfast Salad

$14.00

Swiss chard, arugula, quinoa, 7 min egg, pickled red onion, sweet potato, avocado, salsa matcha

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$10.00

2 eggs scrambled, Herb aioli, arugula, aged cheddar, brioche

LUNCH

Lunch Items

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$8.00

castelvetrano olives, citrus, harissa

Labneh Dip

Labneh Dip

$9.00

yogurt cheese, scallion, urfa chili, Superseed Crackers

Mushroom Toast

Mushroom Toast

$14.00

carrot hummus, urfa-chile garlic oil, cilantro, toasted pain de mie

Green Goddess Sandwich

Green Goddess Sandwich

$13.00

Argula, broccoli, pumpkin seed crunch, watermelon radish, avocado-herb dressing

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

herb aioli, charred red onions, celery root slaw, arugula, toasted sourdough

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.00

Texas angus beef, secret sauce, caramelized onions, Swiss, toasted sourdough

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melty aged cheddar sandwiched between pain de mie...awesome with tomato soup!

The Brown Bag

The Brown Bag

$24.00

A sandwich or toast, a Leven salad and a cookie.

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$16.00+

a Peruvian inspired marinated halal chicken served with your choice of two sauces

Salads & Bowls

Leven Salad

Leven Salad

$13.00

kale, avocado, aged gouda, breadcrumbs, lemon-anchovy vinaigrette

Green Goddess Salad

Green Goddess Salad

$14.00

kale, romaine, broccoli, arugula, pumpkin seed crunch, croutons, watermelon radish, aji verde

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$15.50

Forbidden rice, pickles, purple cabbage, sweet potato, 7-min egg, tahini ranch, furikake

Crunchy French Lentil Bowl

Crunchy French Lentil Bowl

$15.50

marinated chickpeas, cucumber, toasted almonds, castelvetrano olives, shallot-white wine vinaigrette, lot’s of herbs

Vegetables

Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower

Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower

$7.00

Pistachios, dates, lemon-tahini

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

toasted almond salsa verde, breadcrumbs

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$7.00

Lemony yogurt sauce, pickled red onions, mint, pumpkin seed crunch

Charred Cabbage

Charred Cabbage

$5.00

spicy Thai chili sauce

Smashed Cucumbers

Smashed Cucumbers

$5.00

Tzatziki, sumac, watermelon radish, dill

Chicken Fat Rice

$5.00

Delicious chicken drippings folded grazes protein rich black rice and umami furikake

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

tahini ranch, toasted seeds

Dessert

Really Good Vanilla Ice Cream

Really Good Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00+
Coconut Milk Ice Cream

Coconut Milk Ice Cream

$5.00+

BAKERY

Bread

Sourdough

Sourdough

$12.00

A 15hr fermented bread. . A customer favorite!

Multigrain

Multigrain

$12.00

Packed with blend of nutritious grains and seeds.

Pain De Mie

Pain De Mie

$12.00

our version of soft white bread

Pumpernickel

Pumpernickel

$12.00

Our rendition of a traditional Germain-style bread. It’s light and soft in texture. Mildly sweet with notes of molasses, and caraway seed.

Dinner Rolls (Half Dozen)

$15.00
Almond Flax Quinoa

Almond Flax Quinoa

$12.00

For people who want a healthy, more nutritious loaf of bread. Its nutty, hearty, and savory.

Trail Mix Adventure

Trail Mix Adventure

$18.00

A nut and seed bread nutrient dense and a hearty bread made without yeast, flour or gums.

Maple Banana Walnut

$15.00
Burger Buns (Half Dozen)

Burger Buns (Half Dozen)

$15.00

Our pain de mie bread transformed to take your burger game to the next level.

Pumpkin Bread

$15.00

Pastry

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Tender and delicious with a classic crumb topping.

Banana Walnut Muffin

Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.50

Like your favorite banana bread but in a muffin form for your convenience

Lemony Turmeric Tea Cake

Lemony Turmeric Tea Cake

$4.50+

Lemony and uniquely spiked with turmeric

Streusel Coffee Cake

Streusel Coffee Cake

$4.50

A classic coffee cake

Praline Pecan Scone

Praline Pecan Scone

$4.50

A classic baked item with an ode to the Texas nut staple

Tart Cherry Chocolate Hemp-Oat Bars

$5.00
Dark Chocolate Brownie

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

A Mexican-inspired treat; rich, cake-like delicious. Made with 72% organic bittersweet dark chocolate, and the perfect amount of cinnamon to spice. Ingredients: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, farm raised eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, cinnamon, kosher salt, baking soda, sunflower oil.

Lemon-Lavender Tea Cake

Lemon-Lavender Tea Cake

$4.50+

Vanilla buttercream loaf cake topped with lemon icing drizzle and lavender flowers

Maple Carrot Tea Cake

Maple Carrot Tea Cake

$4.50+
Chocolate Espresso Tea Cake

Chocolate Espresso Tea Cake

$4.50+

Organic bittersweet dark cocoa makes this loaf the perfect chocolate indulgence. It has a rich dark chocolate buttercream flavor with notes of molasses and coffee.

Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$4.00+

A rendition of a classic chocolate chip cookie with more character. It's packed with gluten-free oats, pecans, coconut and 72% organic dark bittersweet chocolate.

Salted Chocolate Chip

Salted Chocolate Chip

$4.00+

The classic king of cookies.

Ginger Doodle Cookie

Ginger Doodle Cookie

$4.00+

Our version of a classic gingersnap cookie. Soft, moist, and flavorful.

Oatmeal Raising Cookie

Oatmeal Raising Cookie

$4.00+
Oaty Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Oaty Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$4.00+

A classic peanut butter cookie packed with oats and morsels of bittersweet chocolate. A customer favorite.

COOKIES Half Dozen Mix Match

$20.00

COOKIES 1 Dozen Mix Match

$36.00

Larder

Maple Olive Oil Granola

Maple Olive Oil Granola

$16.00

Bring a taste of Leven to the comfort of your own home. Full of healthy fats, not too sweet and no refined oils. Use simply with some fruit and yogurt or use as a healthy topping to some ice cream.

Super Seed Crackers

Super Seed Crackers

$10.00

Every cracker is vegan, high in fiber and protein. Perfect to enjoy with hummus, your favorite cheese or just as a snack.

Crostini

Crostini

$10.00

Seasoned with olive oil, clarified butter, and salt. A great vessel for a variety of flavors and seasonal vegetables.

Croutons

Croutons

$10.00

Buttery and addictive! Add to your favorite salad, use as crunch for your soups and more

RETAIL

Purity Coffee Bean Bags

Purity Coffee Bean Bags

$24.00+
Purity Keurig Pods

Purity Keurig Pods

$20.00
House Blend

House Blend

$20.00+

Single origin bean from Oaxaca, Mexico. Notes of dark chocolate walnut and vanilla cream.

Jam

Jam

$12.00

Jars of love from Austin Jam Company