Leven Bakery & Cafe
BEVERAGES
Coffee Bar
Signature Drinks
Not Coffee Bar
Juices
Cold Brew
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
Breakfast
Yogurt & Housemade granola
market fruit
Coconut quinoa pudding
Coconut milk, chia seeds, market fruit, bee pollen, cacao nibs, goji berries
Cheesy Eggs On Toast
Scrambled eggs, aged gouda, chives, sourdough
Custard French Toast
Blueberry compote, pecan crumble, 1 oz maple syrup
Breakfast Salad
Swiss chard, arugula, quinoa, 7 min egg, pickled red onion, sweet potato, avocado, salsa matcha
Egg Sandwich
2 eggs scrambled, Herb aioli, arugula, aged cheddar, brioche
LUNCH
Lunch Items
Marinated Olives
castelvetrano olives, citrus, harissa
Labneh Dip
yogurt cheese, scallion, urfa chili, Superseed Crackers
Mushroom Toast
carrot hummus, urfa-chile garlic oil, cilantro, toasted pain de mie
Green Goddess Sandwich
Argula, broccoli, pumpkin seed crunch, watermelon radish, avocado-herb dressing
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
herb aioli, charred red onions, celery root slaw, arugula, toasted sourdough
Patty Melt
Texas angus beef, secret sauce, caramelized onions, Swiss, toasted sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Melty aged cheddar sandwiched between pain de mie...awesome with tomato soup!
The Brown Bag
A sandwich or toast, a Leven salad and a cookie.
Rotisserie Chicken
a Peruvian inspired marinated halal chicken served with your choice of two sauces
Salads & Bowls
Leven Salad
kale, avocado, aged gouda, breadcrumbs, lemon-anchovy vinaigrette
Green Goddess Salad
kale, romaine, broccoli, arugula, pumpkin seed crunch, croutons, watermelon radish, aji verde
Grain Bowl
Forbidden rice, pickles, purple cabbage, sweet potato, 7-min egg, tahini ranch, furikake
Crunchy French Lentil Bowl
marinated chickpeas, cucumber, toasted almonds, castelvetrano olives, shallot-white wine vinaigrette, lot’s of herbs
Vegetables
Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower
Pistachios, dates, lemon-tahini
Charred Broccoli
toasted almond salsa verde, breadcrumbs
Sweet Potato
Lemony yogurt sauce, pickled red onions, mint, pumpkin seed crunch
Charred Cabbage
spicy Thai chili sauce
Smashed Cucumbers
Tzatziki, sumac, watermelon radish, dill
Chicken Fat Rice
Delicious chicken drippings folded grazes protein rich black rice and umami furikake
Brussels Sprouts
tahini ranch, toasted seeds
BAKERY
Bread
Sourdough
A 15hr fermented bread. . A customer favorite!
Multigrain
Packed with blend of nutritious grains and seeds.
Pain De Mie
our version of soft white bread
Pumpernickel
Our rendition of a traditional Germain-style bread. It’s light and soft in texture. Mildly sweet with notes of molasses, and caraway seed.
Dinner Rolls (Half Dozen)
Almond Flax Quinoa
For people who want a healthy, more nutritious loaf of bread. Its nutty, hearty, and savory.
Trail Mix Adventure
A nut and seed bread nutrient dense and a hearty bread made without yeast, flour or gums.
Maple Banana Walnut
Burger Buns (Half Dozen)
Our pain de mie bread transformed to take your burger game to the next level.
Pumpkin Bread
Pastry
Blueberry Muffin
Tender and delicious with a classic crumb topping.
Banana Walnut Muffin
Like your favorite banana bread but in a muffin form for your convenience
Lemony Turmeric Tea Cake
Lemony and uniquely spiked with turmeric
Streusel Coffee Cake
A classic coffee cake
Praline Pecan Scone
A classic baked item with an ode to the Texas nut staple
Tart Cherry Chocolate Hemp-Oat Bars
Dark Chocolate Brownie
A Mexican-inspired treat; rich, cake-like delicious. Made with 72% organic bittersweet dark chocolate, and the perfect amount of cinnamon to spice. Ingredients: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, farm raised eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, cinnamon, kosher salt, baking soda, sunflower oil.
Lemon-Lavender Tea Cake
Vanilla buttercream loaf cake topped with lemon icing drizzle and lavender flowers
Maple Carrot Tea Cake
Chocolate Espresso Tea Cake
Organic bittersweet dark cocoa makes this loaf the perfect chocolate indulgence. It has a rich dark chocolate buttercream flavor with notes of molasses and coffee.
Cowboy Cookie
A rendition of a classic chocolate chip cookie with more character. It's packed with gluten-free oats, pecans, coconut and 72% organic dark bittersweet chocolate.
Salted Chocolate Chip
The classic king of cookies.
Ginger Doodle Cookie
Our version of a classic gingersnap cookie. Soft, moist, and flavorful.
Oatmeal Raising Cookie
Oaty Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
A classic peanut butter cookie packed with oats and morsels of bittersweet chocolate. A customer favorite.
COOKIES Half Dozen Mix Match
COOKIES 1 Dozen Mix Match
Larder
Maple Olive Oil Granola
Bring a taste of Leven to the comfort of your own home. Full of healthy fats, not too sweet and no refined oils. Use simply with some fruit and yogurt or use as a healthy topping to some ice cream.
Super Seed Crackers
Every cracker is vegan, high in fiber and protein. Perfect to enjoy with hummus, your favorite cheese or just as a snack.
Crostini
Seasoned with olive oil, clarified butter, and salt. A great vessel for a variety of flavors and seasonal vegetables.
Croutons
Buttery and addictive! Add to your favorite salad, use as crunch for your soups and more