Lew's Dining Redefined
Apps
- Pu Pu Platter for 2$14.39
Two egg rolls, two pot stickers, four crab Rangoon, two tempura shrimp. Served with dipping sauces.
- Eggrolls$9.39
Three to an order. Served with dipping sauces.
- Crab Rangoon$9.39
Special house recipe made fresh daily. Seven per order and served with dipping sauce.
- Pot Stickers$9.39
Seven per order. Served with dipping sauce.
- Wings$10.39
Six per order. Served mild, spicy, natural or honey BBQ
- Rocky Mountain Oysters$13.99
Local favorite. Served with dipping sauce.
- Calamari Fries$9.39
Panko breaded calamari fries . Served with a sweet Thai chili dipping sauce
- Pimento Cheese Stuffed Pretzel Knots$7.99
Salads
- Blackened Salmon Salad$15.39
Blackened Salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and a hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing.
- Classic Caesar Chicken$12.39
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and topped with a grilled sliced chicken breast
- Chef$12.39
Julienne sliced ham and turkey. American, swiss and cheddar cheese. Tomatoes, onions, cucumber, pickle spear and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing.
- Citrus Chicken$12.39
mixed greens served with apple and orange bits. cranberries, blue cheese crumble. topped with grilled chicken strips and candied pecans
Kid’s Menu
Desserts
Steak & Chops
- Black Mountain Canyon Rib Eye$29.39
- Japanese Tempura Shrimp$22.39
- New York Strip Steak$20.39
12oz center cut served with potato of your choice and fresh vegetables
- Glazed Blackened Sesame Pork Chops$16.39
Grilled pork cops that are glazed with blackened seasonings and our sweet sesame sauce. Served with your choice of potato and soup or salad
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.39
Served with gravy, potato of your choice and fresh vegetables
- Veal Cutlets$15.39
- Prime Rib (Friday-Saturday)$25.39
16oz prime rib served with au jus, fresh vegetables and your choice of potato
- New York Steak & Shrimp$24.39
- The New York Bleu$21.39
- Pork Chops$16.39
- Chicken Chicken Fried Steak$15.39
- Breaded Pork Cutlet$14.39
Burgers, Sandwiches, and Wraps
- Turkey Panini$11.39
- Chicken Pesto Panini$12.39
- Club House$12.39
- BLT$9.39
- Spicy Caesar Chicken Wrap$11.39
- Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$13.39
- Sweet Basil Club Wrap$11.39
- Roast Beef Panini$12.39
- Italian Panini$12.39
- Caprese Panini$10.39
- French Dip Sandwich$12.39
- Hamburger Deluxe$11.39
- Cheeseburger deluxe$12.39
- Turkey Chipotle Wrap$11.39
- New York Steak Sandwich$18.39
- Hot Breaded Veal$14.99
- Hot Beef$13.99
- Hot Hamburger$13.99
Asian Entrees
- Singapore Chow Mein$15.39
- Happy Family$15.39
- Stir Fry$13.39
- Stir Fry w/ Shrimp$14.39
- Chow Mein$13.39
- Chow Mein w/ Shrimp$14.39
- Fried Rice$13.39
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.39
- Combination Fried Rice$15.39
- Chow Fun$15.39
- Kung Pao Chicken$14.39
- Sweet and Sour$14.39
- Sesame Chicken$15.39
- Chili Meat$13.39
- Egg Foo Yung$12.39
- Lemon Chicken$14.39
- Orange Chicken$14.39
Asian Combinations
- Number One$14.39
Sweet and sour pork ham fried rice and crab rangoon. Includes your choice of soup or salad
- Number Two$14.39
Sesame chicken, ham fried rice, and egg rods. Includes choice of soup or salad
- Number Three$15.39
Kung Pao chicken, pot stickers and ham fried rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad
- Number Four$16.39
Singapore chow mein, tempura shrimp and an egg roll. Includes your choice of soup or salad
- Number Five$14.39
Lemon chicken, pot stickers, and fried rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad
- Number Six$15.39
Sweet and sour chicken, tempura shrimp and pot stickers. Includes your choice of soup or salad
- Number Seven$17.39
Ham fried rice, tempura shrimp, crab rangoon and your choice of chow mein (Chinese pork sausage, chicken beef or shrimp) Includes your choice of soup or salad
- Nunber Nine$13.99