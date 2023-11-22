Lexie's Dover
November Specials
- Burger Special - Stairway to Heaven$10.95
Your choice of Patty topped with Cheddar, Braised Short Ribs, House Melted Onions, and BBQ
- Side Special - El Camino Fries$4.50
Housecut Idaho Russets topped with Curry Aioli, Sriracha Ketchup, and Scallions
- Drink Special - Death by Chocolate Shake$6.50
Shake made with Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Creme Filled Cupcake, Chocolate Sauce, and a Frosting Floater
Kaya's Favorites
- The Farmhouse$10.45
Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Egg, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Avocado, Herbed Aioli
- Burning Down the House$8.80
Pepperjack, Jalapeños, Chipotle Aioli
- Instant Classic$8.80
Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Hush Sauce
- Put a Ring on It$10.45
American, Bacon, Fried Egg, Crispy Onion Rings, BBQ, Chipotle Aioli
- Blue Angel$9.45
Blue Cheese, Bacon, Melted Onions, BBQ
- Green Muenster$9.45
Muenster, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Aoli
- Urban Cowboy$10.45
Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Crispy Onion Rings, BBQ, Chimichurri
- Green Lantern$9.00
Cheddar, Tomato, Avocado, Chimichurri
- Hey Guy$9.45
Cheddar, Bacon, Melted Onions, Lettuce, Chipotle Aioli
- Lexie's Big Mouth$10.45
American, Bacon, Tomato, Melted Onions, Fried Pickles, Herbed Aioli
- Fun Guy$9.45
Blue Cheese, Crispy Onion Rings, Mushrooms, Horseradish Sauce
Henley’s Hamburgers
Holden's Hits
- Fish Tacos$12.65
Crispy Fried Fish, American, Slaw, Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Onions, and Spicy Aioli on Two Flour Tortillas
- The Big Catch Sandwich$10.70
Crispy Fried Fish, Cheddar, Slaw, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Pickles, and Hush Sauce on Toasted Potato Roll
- Hot Dog$5.40
On Grilled Potato Roll
- Isaac's Grilled Cheese$5.40
American on Sourdough
Fries & Things
- Plain Fries$3.40
Our Housecut Idaho Russets
- Bistro Fries$4.50
Topped with Herbed Aioli, Bacon, Parmesan, and Herbs
- Truffle Fries$4.50
Tossed in Black Truffle Salt and topped with Parmesan and Herbs
- Hot Fries$4.50
Topped with Sriracha Ketchup, Sriracha Aioli, Jalapeños, and Scallions
- House Buttermilk Onion Rings$5.00
- Fried Pickles$5.60
Hand cut, deep fried Kosher Dill Pickle Chips served with a Dipper of Chipotle Aioli
- Dipper$0.95
Side of any sauce
Drinks
- Lemonade$2.75
- Cucumber Mint Lemonade$3.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.75
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.75
- Peach Iced Tea$3.75
- Half and Half$2.75
- Coke$2.90
- Diet Coke$2.90
- Sprite$2.90
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale$2.90
- Boylan's Root Beer$2.90
Glass Bottle
- Boylan's Creme Soda$2.90
Glass Bottle
- Boylan's Black Cherry Soda$2.90
- Canada Dry Seltzer$2.90
- Fanta Orange Soda$2.90Out of stock
- Bottled Water$2.90