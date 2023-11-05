Lexie's Exeter
Specials
- Burger Special - Stairway to Heaven$10.95
Your choice of Patty topped with Cheddar, Braised Short Ribs, House Melted Onions, and BBQ
- Side Special - El Cumino Fries$4.50
Housecut Idaho Russets topped with Cumin Aioli, Sriracha Ketchup, and Scallions
- Drink Special - Death by Chocolate Shake$6.50
Shake made with Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Creme Filled Cupcake, Chocolate Sauce, and a Frosting Floater
- Spuddy Buddies$5.50Out of stock
House Made Tater Tots (5 per order) loaded with Sweet & Hot Italian Sausage, Salami, Sauteed Pepper, Onions, & Garlic, Parmesan, Provolone, & Mozzarella and Topped with Basil-Lemon Aioli
Kaya's Favorites
- The Farmhouse$10.45
Cheddar, bacon, fried egg, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, and herbed aioli
- Burning Down the House$8.80
Pepper Jack, jalapeños, and chipotle aioli
- Instant Classic$8.80
Cheddar, grilled onions, pickles, hush, and lettuce
- Put a Ring on It$10.45
American, bacon, egg, crispy onions, BBQ, and chipotle aioli
- Blue Angel$9.45
Blue cheese, bacon, melted onions, and BBQ
- Green Muenster$9.45
Muenster, Bacon, Avocado, and Chipotle Aoli
- Urban Cowboy$10.45
Cheddar, bacon, avocado, crispy onions, BBQ, and chimichurri
- Green Lantern$9.00
Cheddar, tomato, avocado, and chimichurri
- Hey Guy$9.45
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, melted onions, and chipotle aioli
- Lexie's Big Mouth$10.45
American, bacon, tomato, melted onions, fried pickles, and herbed aioli
- Fun Guy$9.45
Blue cheese, crispy onions, mushrooms, and horseradish sauce
Henley’s Hamburgers
Holden's Hits
Fries & Things
- Plain Fries$3.40
Our Housecut Idaho Russets
- Bistro Fries$4.50
Topped with Herbed Aioli, Bacon, Parmesan, and Herbs
- Truffle Fries$4.50
Tossed in Black Truffle Salt and tossed with Parmesan and Herbs
- Hot Fries$4.50
Topped with Sriracha Ketchup, Sriracha Aioli, Jalapeños, and Scallions
- House Buttermilk Onion Rings$5.00
- Fried Pickles$5.60
Served with a Dipper of Chipotle Aioli
- Dipper$0.95
Side of any sauce