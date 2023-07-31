Leyu Ethiopian Restaurant
Food
Appetizer
Lunch
Vegetarian Combo
Collard greens: Freshly chopped collard greens slow cooked with diced onions, garlic, ginger and traditional spices. Cabbage with carrots: Shredded cabbage cooked with diced onions, sauteed with garlic, ginger and traditional spices. Split lentils: Split lentils slow cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, and traditional spices. Beets: Beet cubes cooked with diced onion, garlic, ginger, and traditional spices. Yellow split peas: Split peas slow cooked with diced onion, turmeric, garlic and ginger.
Beef and Chicken Combo
Beef 1: Tender beef cubes slow cooked with diced onion, garlic, ginger, berbere, and traditional spices. Beef 2: Tender beef cubes slow cooked with diced onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric and traditional spices. Chicken 1: Chicken breast cubes slow cooked with onion, light berbere, garlic, ginger and traditional spices. Chicken 2: Chicken breast cubes slow cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric and traditional spices.
Pick 4 of your choice
Dinner
Vegetarian Combo
Beef and Chicken Combo
