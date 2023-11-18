Li’s Smoothie Bar
Feel Good Smoothies
Smoothie Choice (Feel Good)
- #1: The Pina Colada$6.99
pineapple + coconut + lime + white chocolate
- #2$6.99
peaches + strawberry + mango + pineapple
- #3$6.99
matcha + mango + yogurt + peaches + banana
- #4 The Açai One$6.99
acai + blueberry + strawberry + banana
- #5$6.99
kiwi + white chocolate + strawberry
- #6$6.99
white chocolate + strawberry + pomegranate + banana
- #7: Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana$6.99
Our top selling Smoothie loaded with chocolate + banana + Peanut Butter!
- #8: The Green Smoothie$6.99
A delicious green smoothie packed with superfoods such as: ginger + pineapple + lime + spinach + kale
- #9$6.99
lime + spinach + kale + avocado + banana
- #10: Strawberry Banana$6.99
One of our most popular items full of feel good fruit to keep you moving!
- #11$6.99
mango + strawberry + pineapple
- #12$6.99
yogurt + pineapple + peaches + mango
- #13$6.99
blueberry + strawberry + pomegranate
- #14$6.99
strawberry + pineapple
- #15$6.99
chocolate + banana + yogurt
- #16$6.99
dark chocolate + strawberry
- #17$6.99
blueberry + strawberry + pomegranate + banana
- #18$6.99
dark chocolate + cranberry + strawberry
- #19$6.99
guava + strawberry + banana
- Peachy Green$6.99
Peach, Greens, Lime and Matcha make this Peachy Green a perfect complement to your healthy lifestyle.
- Coco Coffee$6.99
Not quite as strong as the Espresso Smoothie but this Coco coffee still packs enough punch to energize your day!
- Pumpkin Spice$7.99
- Ginger Bread$6.99
A Christmas Special! A twist on the number 7 that will have you wondering why a delicious cookie flavor could taste so good yet be so healthy.
- The Founder$7.99
A tribute to our Founder! He had this blend of Bananas, Coconut, Peanut Butter, Greens, Ginger and Pea Protein specially created for himself. Now? We all get to partake in the healthy tradition of the Founder!
- The Espresso One$6.99
A shot of fresh coffee, espresso with Banana, coconut and Peanut Butter! This new menu addition has become one of our most popular ways to keep people moving.
Protein Smoothies
*Smoothie Choice (Protein)
- Berry Healthy Smoothie$7.99
strawberry + blueberry + cranberry + protein
- Dark Chocolate Strawberry Banana$7.99
strawberry + banana + chocolate + protein
- Nutty Apple$7.99
PB + banana + apple + almond slivers + protein
- PB & Banana Grains Smoothie$7.99
PB + banana + oats + almond slivers + protein
- Pineberry Smoothie$7.99
strawberry + pineapple + protein
- Total Grain$7.99
PB + oats + granola + protein