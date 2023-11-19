Liberty Burger - Jackson Hole
FOOD
Burgers
- Ahi Tuna$18.00
Seared and ground ahi tuna, sesame slaw, wasabi aioli.
- Baby Bella$13.00
Queso blanco, sautéed baby bella mushrooms, big o ring, basil garlic aioli.
- LTO Burger$14.00
Every month we bring a unique and tasty burger featuring seasonal products and one of a kind flavor combos. Ask about what we are featuring this month!
- Chillerno$13.00
Queso blanco, flame-roasted poblano pepper, chipotle BBQ sauce.
- Jackie O$16.00
Lamb, feta cheese, baby spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes and tzatziki sauce.
- South Of The Burger$13.00
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tortilla strips, avocado, refried beans, pico de gallo.
- The Libertine$14.00
Wild arugula, avocado, tomato, onion, marinated cucumbers, liberty mustard. All white, all natural ground turkey served on a cracked wheat bun. *Contains nuts
- The Liberty Burger$11.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Add Bacon +$1Add Cheese +$1Dare to Double +$4
- The Napa$13.00
Gorgonzola cheese, wild arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, green olives, onion, basil garlic aioli.
- The Nooner$15.00
American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, ham, hashbrowns, a fried egg, ketchup.
- Wild West$14.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, onion, chipotle BBQ sauce.
- Woodstock$12.00
Chopped vegetable burger, swiss cheese, spring greens, avocado, tomato, basil garlic aioli. Made in house and served on a cracked wheat bun.
Sandwiches
Salads
- Crunchy$12.00
Spring greens, feta, cranberries, maple almonds, and tart green apples. Served with seasoned croutons and buttermilk garlic dressing.
- Kale Mary$12.00
baby kale, red cabbage, shredded carrots, goat cheese, quinoa, blueberries, cranberries, and tomato wedges, served with seasoned croutons, and poppyseed dressing.
- Sturdy$12.00
Baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, gorgonzola cheese, applewood smoked bacon, mandarin oranges, and red onion. Served with seasoned croutons and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Simple Salad$6.00
Homemade buttermilk garlic, poppyseed, balsamic vinaigrette, or chipotle ranch dressing.