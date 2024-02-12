Liberty Kitchen-West 3675 Market Street
Snacks
- Tomato Pie$4.00
- Marinated Olives$6.00
castelvetrano olives, chili, candied orange
- Pickled Egg$2.00
two locals lo-fi lager pickle brined egg
- Curried Beef Stromboli$13.00Out of stock
curried beef stromboli w/ side of green peri peri
- Party Mix$7.50Out of stock
- Zapps Regular$1.99
- Zapps Voodoo$1.99
- Zapps S&V$1.99
- Red bean dip$7.00
Bowls
- Buddah Bowl$14.50
herbed ancient grains, mixed greens, marinated gigante beans, broccoli rabe, marinated artichokes, lemon tehina dressing (vegan)
- Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, grated pecorino, house caesar dressing
- Liberian Beans$17.50
traditional soup of smoked turkey & chicken thighs, red beans, and scotch bonnet peppers, served over basmati rice
- Peanut Braised Eggplant$16.00
eggplant, peanut, tomato, golden raisin, scotch bonnet peppers
Hoagies
- Italian Salumeria$15.50
mortadella, capicola, genoa salami, mild provolone, house dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, brine street hoagie relish, oregano
- Turkey Salumeria$15.50
roasted turkey, mild provolone, house dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, brine street hoagie relish, oregano
- Tuna Salad Salumeria$15.50
Italian tuna salad, mild provolone, house dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, brine street hoagie relish, oregano
- Jerk Chicken Salad Salumeria$16.00
jerk chicken salad, mild provolone, house dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, brine street hoagie relish, oregano
- Della Casa$16.00
hot capicola, fresh mozz, sundried pepper spread, roasted eggplant, arugula, calabrian chili vinaigrette
- Turkey Pesto$15.00
roasted turkey, pesto mayo (nut free), provolone, arugula, pickled red onion, artichokes
- Vegan Jawn$15.50
vegan sundried tomato mayo, broccoli rabe, marinated gigante beans, banana peppers, arugula
- Ed's Special Italian$18.00
mortadella, capicola, genoa salami, Ed's spread (pepper shooter & artichoke), sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, house dressing, hoagie relish, oregano
- Hot Roast Beef$16.00
hot house roast beef, sharp provolone, banana peppers, horseradish mayo
- Roast Pork$16.00Out of stock
braised pork shoulder, provolone chianti spread, long hot relish, broccoli rabe
Drinks
- Coca Cola Can$1.99
- Diet Coke Can$1.99
- Sprite Can$1.99
- Rival Bros Cold Brew in Can$4.99Out of stock
Nitro cold brew coffee in a can
- Rival Bros Uppercut Coffee$4.99Out of stock
Brown sugar & cream iced coffee in a can
- Rival Bros Southpaw Coffee$4.99Out of stock
Oat milk vanilla iced coffee in a can
- Acqua Panna 1L$3.39
- Ginger Ale Can$1.99
- lemonade$2.99
- Humankind peach tea$2.99