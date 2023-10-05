Liberty's Kitchen - NOLA 300 N. Broad Street, Suite 101
Entree/Sandwiches
Black Bean Burger
House made Black Bean patty, Potato bun, House made Guacamole, Cilantro Lime mayo, sliced American cheese, Romaine leaf, & sliced Tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled 6oz Chicken breast, Potato bun, Bacon slices, sliced Swiss, Pesto Aioli, Romaine Leaf, Sliced Tomatoes.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
House brined 6 oz Chicken marinated in Crystal hot sauce and buttermilk, fried and tossed in a Crystal hot sauce butter and dressed with our house made pickles.
LK Patty Melt
two 4 oz beef patties seasoned in house, sliced American Cheese, Potato bun, Garlic Aioli, caramelized Onion, Bacon, Tomato jam, House made pickles.
Roasted Veggie Wrap
12" Wheat tortilla wrap, House made Pesto, Roasted Mixed Vegetables, Romaine Leaf, House made Guacamole.
Spicy Turkey Wrap
12" Flour Tortilla, Sriracha mayo, sliced Swiss, Romaine leaf, sliced Tomatoes, house made Guacamole, 6 oz sliced house made Turkey.
Grab & Go
Fruit Cup 16 oz deli with lid
Melon, Pineapple, Grapes, Berries, subject to change by season.
Parfait Prep 12 oz cup
Vanilla Yogurt, sliced Strawberries, Blueberries, house made granola, & Agave drizzle.
Fresh Juice
Melon, Pineapple, Green Apple, Berries, Ginger, subject to change due to what's in house.
Salads
Cobb Salad
chopped Romaine lettuce, chopped Bacon, grated Eggs, grilled Shrimp, Monterey cheese, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, sliced Grape tomato, and sliced Cucumbers.
LK Salad
Mixed Field Greens, sliced Green apples, Bleu cheese crumbles, sugared Pecans, diced roasted Chicken and a Green Onion Tarragon Vinaigrette.
Traditional Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan cheese, house made Croutons.
Classic Salad
Chopped Romaine, sliced Cucumbers, Sliced Grape tomatoes, sliced Red Onions, house made Croutons.
Pasta Salad
Doujour! Chef's choice and varies, call in or ask your cashier what's the Pasta salad of the day. Typically has pasta, diced veggies and a vinaigrette.
Desserts
Blueberry Muffin
Baked in house daily, fresh.
Banana Nut Muffin
Baked in house daily fresh.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Baked in house daily, fresh.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Baked in house daily, fresh.
Pecan Bar
Contains Pecans, baked on a buttery crust.
Housemade Granola Bar
Toasted Oats, Dates, Peanut butter, Agave, Golden Raisons, Sliced Almonds, Cinnamon & Vanilla.
Fudge Brownie
Made in house daily, fresh.
3 Cookie Combo
Choose either all 3 of your favorite cookies or mix and match 3 for one set price of $5!
Drinks
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Truffle Fries
Fried and tossed in Truffle oil, grated Parm, chopped parsley, salt & pepper.
Cowboy Caviar
Black Eye Peas, tossed in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette with diced Celery and Red Bell peppers.
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Our Caesar salad in a smaller size, chopped Romaine, grated Parm, house made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chips
Fruit Cup
Diced Melon, Pineapple, Grapes, Berries, subject to change based on season.