Entree/Sandwiches

Fried 6 oz Chicken Breast, tossed in a Crystal Hot sauce Butter, Potato bun, & house made pickles.
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

House made Black Bean patty, Potato bun, House made Guacamole, Cilantro Lime mayo, sliced American cheese, Romaine leaf, & sliced Tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled 6oz Chicken breast, Potato bun, Bacon slices, sliced Swiss, Pesto Aioli, Romaine Leaf, Sliced Tomatoes.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

House brined 6 oz Chicken marinated in Crystal hot sauce and buttermilk, fried and tossed in a Crystal hot sauce butter and dressed with our house made pickles.

LK Patty Melt

LK Patty Melt

$11.00

two 4 oz beef patties seasoned in house, sliced American Cheese, Potato bun, Garlic Aioli, caramelized Onion, Bacon, Tomato jam, House made pickles.

Roasted Veggie Wrap

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$9.00

12" Wheat tortilla wrap, House made Pesto, Roasted Mixed Vegetables, Romaine Leaf, House made Guacamole.

Spicy Turkey Wrap

Spicy Turkey Wrap

$11.00

12" Flour Tortilla, Sriracha mayo, sliced Swiss, Romaine leaf, sliced Tomatoes, house made Guacamole, 6 oz sliced house made Turkey.

Grab & Go

Fruit Cup 16 oz deli with lid

Fruit Cup 16 oz deli with lid

$6.00

Melon, Pineapple, Grapes, Berries, subject to change by season.

Parfait Prep 12 oz cup

Parfait Prep 12 oz cup

$8.00

Vanilla Yogurt, sliced Strawberries, Blueberries, house made granola, & Agave drizzle.

Fresh Juice

Fresh Juice

$6.00

Melon, Pineapple, Green Apple, Berries, Ginger, subject to change due to what's in house.

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

chopped Romaine lettuce, chopped Bacon, grated Eggs, grilled Shrimp, Monterey cheese, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, sliced Grape tomato, and sliced Cucumbers.

LK Salad

LK Salad

$12.00

Mixed Field Greens, sliced Green apples, Bleu cheese crumbles, sugared Pecans, diced roasted Chicken and a Green Onion Tarragon Vinaigrette.

Traditional Caesar Salad

Traditional Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan cheese, house made Croutons.

Classic Salad

Classic Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine, sliced Cucumbers, Sliced Grape tomatoes, sliced Red Onions, house made Croutons.

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Doujour! Chef's choice and varies, call in or ask your cashier what's the Pasta salad of the day. Typically has pasta, diced veggies and a vinaigrette.

Desserts

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Baked in house daily, fresh.

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

Baked in house daily fresh.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Baked in house daily, fresh.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50

Baked in house daily, fresh.

Pecan Bar

Pecan Bar

$2.50

Contains Pecans, baked on a buttery crust.

Housemade Granola Bar

Housemade Granola Bar

$3.00

Toasted Oats, Dates, Peanut butter, Agave, Golden Raisons, Sliced Almonds, Cinnamon & Vanilla.

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Made in house daily, fresh.

3 Cookie Combo

3 Cookie Combo

$5.00

Choose either all 3 of your favorite cookies or mix and match 3 for one set price of $5!

Drinks

Smoothie 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Canned Coke

$1.75

Canned Diet Coke

$1.75

Canned Sprite

$1.75

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Tea Gold Peak

$3.00

Bottled Minute Maid Cranberry Grape

$3.00

Bottled Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Sides

French Fries

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fried and tossed in Truffle oil, grated Parm, chopped parsley, salt & pepper.

Cowboy Caviar

Cowboy Caviar

$3.00

Black Eye Peas, tossed in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette with diced Celery and Red Bell peppers.

Side Salad

$3.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Our Caesar salad in a smaller size, chopped Romaine, grated Parm, house made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chips

$2.50
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Diced Melon, Pineapple, Grapes, Berries, subject to change based on season.

Daily Specials

Daily Special 1

$1.00