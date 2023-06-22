Liege's Love Waffle Company - 14MM .
Waffle
Hawaiian Strawberry
Sweet Supreme Filling, topped with Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Pineapple, toasted coconut, pecans pieces & fresh whipped cream
Churro
Our delicious hot waffle dipped in butter and cinnamon sugar
Raspberry Cream
Toasted Marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, & graham cracker crumbles
Banana Cream
sweet vanilla cream topped with bananas, homemade caramel drizzle, Nilla wafers & fresh whipped cream
Fluffer nutter
Cookie butter, Marshmallow fluff, then drizzled with nutella
Fruit & Honey
Topped with seasonal fruit, drizzled with local honey & topped with granola
Lemon Blueberry Cream
Sweet supreme filling topped with fresh blueberries, topped with fresh whipped cream & then drizzled with delicious lemon curd
Monte Crisco
smoked turkey & ham, swiss cheese, and homade raspberry jam.
Chicken & Waffle
Our delicious waffle topped with two of our hand battered chicken breast pieces & your choice of hot honey or Syrup.
Strawberry Nuetella
Nutella topped with fresh strawberries
BYO
Waffle Bites
5 Mini Waffle bites