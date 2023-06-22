Liege's Love Waffle Company - 14MM .


Waffle

Hawaiian Strawberry

$10.00

Sweet Supreme Filling, topped with Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Pineapple, toasted coconut, pecans pieces & fresh whipped cream

Churro

$10.00

Our delicious hot waffle dipped in butter and cinnamon sugar

Raspberry Cream

$10.00

Toasted Marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, & graham cracker crumbles

Banana Cream

$10.00

sweet vanilla cream topped with bananas, homemade caramel drizzle, Nilla wafers & fresh whipped cream

Fluffer nutter

$10.00

Cookie butter, Marshmallow fluff, then drizzled with nutella

Fruit & Honey

$10.00

Topped with seasonal fruit, drizzled with local honey & topped with granola

Lemon Blueberry Cream

$10.00

Sweet supreme filling topped with fresh blueberries, topped with fresh whipped cream & then drizzled with delicious lemon curd

Monte Crisco

$12.00

smoked turkey & ham, swiss cheese, and homade raspberry jam.

Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Our delicious waffle topped with two of our hand battered chicken breast pieces & your choice of hot honey or Syrup.

Strawberry Nuetella

$10.00

Nutella topped with fresh strawberries

BYO

$6.00

Waffle Bites

$9.50

5 Mini Waffle bites

Funnel Fries

$10.00

Plain Liege Waffle

$7.00

Drink

Beverage

$2.50