Lightning Rounds
Sliders
- Classic$3.33
Classic American Slider with Grilled onions and pickles on a grilled brioche bun.
- Classic DOZEN$33.00
- Double Stack$4.50
Classic x2
- Redonkulous$7.00
Double Stack x2
- Hot Chick$4.50
Fried Chicken tossed in hot sauce with pickles and Lightning Sauce
- Cool Chick$4.50
Grilled Chicken breat, swiss, tomato, ranch
- Cubano$4.50
Pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard, Lightning Sauce
- Reubano$4.75
Corned Beef, swiss, slaw, Russian dressing
- Lil Porky$3.75
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, slaw
- You're My Boy Bleu$4.75
Ham, grilled chicken, swiss, Lightning Sauce
- Classic w/ Cheese$3.83
- Double Stack w/ Cheese$5.50
- Redonkulous w/ Cheese$9.00
- Hot Chick w/ Cheese$5.00
- Classic w/ Cheese DOZEN$38.00
Chicken Strips
Wings
Dawgs
Tacos
- Pollo Punk Rock$4.25Out of stock
Chicken, bacon, parmesane garlic sauce, tomato
- Carnitas Locas!$4.25Out of stock
Crispy and tender pork, cheddar cheese, chipotle bacon aioli, pickled onions
- Ya Basic!$4.25Out of stock
Choice of ground beed or chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce
- Papas Taco$4.25Out of stock
Crispy potatoes, Lightning Sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, tomato
Sides
- Shoestring$4.00
- Waffle$4.00
- Shoestring SHARE$9.00
- Waffle SHARE$9.00
- Onion Rings$5.00Out of stock
- Onion Ring SHARE$11.00
- Cheese Curds$6.00
White Cheddar, hand dipped, served with house ranch
- Cheese Curds SHARE$13.00
- Poutine$9.00
Shoestring fries with gravy and cheese curds
- Cheese Burger Eggroll$4.00
Ground Beef, cheese, onion, pickle with spicy catsup
- Cheese Burger Eggroll SHARE$13.50
- Slaw$2.50
- Slaw SHARE$8.00
- Broccolini$6.00
Baby broccoli sauteed with fresh garlic
- Rainbow Carrots$6.00
Roasted and honey glazed
- Cheeseburger CHOWDER$5.00