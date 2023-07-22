Lightfoot Restaurant
FOOD
To Share
Honey Ham Biscuits
Mini Buttermik Biscuits with Smoked Virginia Ham (4)
Roasted Cauliflower
with Olives, Curry Salt, Feta Dip V,GF
Crab Dip
with French Bread & Crackers
Fried Green Tomatoes & Shrimp
topped with Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Shrimp set with Szechuan Chili Cream (3)
Deviled Eggs
with Bacon & Hot Sauce (4) GF
Seared Sea Scallops
topped with Pineapple Salsa and Crispy Sweet Potato Curls set on Sweet Potato Pancakes with Honey Black Pepper & Beurre Blanc
Zucchini Fries & Feta Dip
Oysters Rockefeller
Bacon, Pecorino & Sambuca served with Cucumber Orange Salad and Fresh Lemon (6)
Side Fries
Soups & Salads
Tomato Soup Cup
Spicy Creamy with Roasted Garlic &Sweet Basil topped with Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella and Pumpernickel Croutons
Tomato Soup Bowl
French Onion Cup
with Feld Mushrooms topped with a Croustade, Gruyère, Goat Cheese, Pecorino Romano and Truffle Oil
French Onion Bowl
Crab Bisque Cup
Better Then Maryland with a Grilled Baguette
Crab Bisque Bowl
Roasted Apple & Green Salad
Roasted Apples & Greens tossed with Sherry Vinaigrette and garnished with Fried Goat Cheese, Bacon, Pecans and Honey
Blue Ridge Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach tossed with Sun Dried Cherries, Smoked Ham, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Pecans and tossed with Sherry Vinaigrette
Traditional Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with Traditional Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and topped with an Anchovy Filet
Entrees
Grilled 8oz. Filet Mignon
with Horseradish Butter & Crispy Onions, set on a bed of Mashed Potatoes with Grilled Asparagus & Béarnaise
Braised Pork, Shrimp & Grits
Braised Pork, Sautéed Shrimp, Bacon Lardons and Cajun Pepper Sauce set over Cheddar Cheese Grits
Lobster & Shrimp Pasta
Lightly Simmered in a Rosemary Cream Sauce set over Angel Hair Pasta with Fresh Tomato and Pecorino Romano
Mama Mia Rigatoni
Rigatoni tossed with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto with Feta, Cremini Mushrooms, Garlic, Basil and a Touch of Cream
Fried Chicken Entree
Fried Boneless Breast & Thigh served with Homemade Macaroni & Cheese, Campfire Beans with Bacon & Homemade Basil Buttermilk Dressing
Ancho Salmon
with Black Bean Purée, Red Pepper Vinaigrette, Jalapeño Cream and Pineapple Salsa
Big Salads & Sandwiches
Oyster Po Boy Salad
Fried Oysters set over Greens tossed with Sherry Vinaigrette and Croutons topped with Egg, Capers, Onions, Tomatoes and Curly Carrots served with Fresh Lemon and Tarter Sauce
Everyone's Favorite Salad
Chicken & Greens tossed with Raspberry Vinaigrette, Roasted Almonds, Navel Orange, Fresh Raspberries, Brie, Balsamic Glaze, Pears, Bacon and Grilled Baguette
Grilled Salmon Salad
topped with Smoked Tomato Salad set over Mixed Greens, Arugula and Beans tossed with a Balsamic Vinaigrette and garnished with Bacon, Goat Cheese & Roasted Potatoes
Steak Salad
Marinated Grilled Flank Steak, Greens tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, topped with Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Crispy Onions and Garlic Aioli
Lightfoot Burger
8oz. Grilled House Made Ground Tenderloin Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Sautéed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce
A Big Fat BLT&C
Applewood Smoked Bacon and Provolone on Toasted White with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served with French Fries and Cole Slaw
Gyro
Grilled Marinated Beef Tenderloin on Warm Oita with Cucumber-Tomato Salad & Feta served with Zucchini Fries, Feta Dip and Tzatziki Sauce
Chinatown Salad
Kids Menu
Pasta Bowl
Choice of Alfredo, Marinar, Butter & Parmesan
Fry Basket
Chicken Tenders (3) or Shrimp (4) served with Fruit & Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast
served with Mashed Potatoes & Chefs Vegetable of the day
Kids Grilled Cheese
served with French Fries & Fruit
Cheese Quesadilla
with Fresh Tomato & French Fries
Kids Burger or Cheese Burger
No onion on a Bun with French Fries & Fruit
Grandma Lizzies Mac & Cheese
Dessert
Apple Tart
Chocolate Cake
Frozen Key Lime Torte
Graham Cracker Crust served with a dollop of Whipped Cream, Toasted Coconut, Raspberry Sauce & Raspberries
Frozen Peanut Butter Torte
Chocolate Cookie Crust served with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Roasted Peanuts
Lemon Cake
Mocha Ya Ya
Flourless Bittersweet Chocolate Torte flavored with Espresso and served with Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries and Chocolate Sauce
Special sundae
Traditional Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce
Vegan Almond Cake
World Smallest Sundae
Just like Tradional Sundae but smaller