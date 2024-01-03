Lighthouse Bar & Grill 475 E. Strawberry Dr.
Food
Starters
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Cocktail sauce & remoulade
- Spicy Chicken Wings$13.00
Ranch dip
- Coconut Prawns$18.00
Sweet jalapeños chili sauce
- Grilled Jumbo Artichoke$12.00
Lemon dill aioli
- Crab & Lobster Cakes$18.00
Spicy house aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Housemade Roasted Garlic Hummus$11.00
Grilled flatbread, carrot, and celery sticks
- Ahi Tuna Tower$20.00
Ahi tuna mixed with herb cilantro and sesame soy in a garlic ginger sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Smoked Salmon BLT$16.00
Open-faced on sourdough with dill aioli, spinach, tomato, and bacon
Salad / Soups / Sandwiches
- The Wedge$17.00
Crumbled bleu cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, red onion, red radish, and bleu cheese dressing
- Cilantro Chicken Salad$19.00
Romaine with tomato, feta cheese, chopped avocado, green onions, and tortilla strips in cilantro sesame dressing
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Hearts of romaine, croutons, and Parmesan. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Lighthouse Cobb$19.00
Spring mix, feta cheese, hard-boiled egg, avocado, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and house vinaigrette
- Asian Chicken Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, creamy ginger vinaigrette, red onion, cucumbers, red cabbage, shredded greens, and citrus
- Seared Ahi Tuna Nicoise$24.00
Egg, haricots verts, red onion, caper berries, potatoes, red radish, tomatoes, spring mix, and garlic tarragon vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Cup Clam Chowder$8.00
- Bowl Clam Chowder$10.00
- Cup Chix Veggie$8.00
- Bowl Chix Veggie$10.00
- Bowl Seafood Soup$20.00
- California Club$19.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and Jack cheese
- Veggie Burger$17.00
Housemade veggie patty served with grilled onions & mushrooms, avocado, and pickled cucumbers
- B.B.L.T$18.00
Bacon, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
2 kinds of cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Tangy slaw, Swiss cheese, pickled cukes, and chipotle aioli
- Turkey Burger$18.00
Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, and tomato with pesto aioli
- Crab & Lobster Melt$22.00
Crab & lobster with melted Swiss cheese on sourdough toast
- Lighthouse Cheesesteak$19.00
Top sirloin with grilled peppers & onions, melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese with a side house pickled jalapeños
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$18.00
House-made tuna salad with red onion served with your choice of side
Mains
- Seafood Pasta$29.00
Mussels, clams, pacific white fish, calamari, and prawns in a seafood marinara. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- New York Steak Frites$34.00
10 oz Angus New York strip with peppercorn sauce & French fries
- Petrale Sole$29.00
Fresh petrale sole with lemon peppercorn beurre blanc, saffron cauliflower puree, and assorted vegetables
- Filet of Salmon$34.00
Lemon risotto, grilled asparagus, and lemon beurre blanc sauce
- Rocky's Organic Chicken Marsala$28.00
Organic chicken breast with Marsala mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables
- Shrimp Bisque Linguini$27.00
Sautéed prawns, cherry tomatoes, calvatrano olives, and fresh herbs, topped with garlic bread crumbs, chili oil, and Parmesan cheese
- Bone-In Duroc Pork Chop$27.00
Peppercorn sauce, mashed potatoes, and asparagus
Club Menu
- The Lighthouse Pizza$21.00
Fennel sausage, pepperoni, fresh basil, marinara, and mozzarella
- Frikadeller Danish Meatballs$19.00
Pickled cucumbers, warm pickled red cabbage, mashed potatoes, and gravy
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Coleslaw, tarter sauce, remoulade, and lemon
- Danish Style Snitzel$19.00
Roasted potatoes, assorted vegetables, and pan sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Copenhagen Burger$19.00
Horseradish, capers, beets, onion, and egg yolk with French fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- The Lighthouse Burger$19.00
Jack cheese, house aioli, honey-cured bacon, avocado, and caramelized onions
- Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Ground beef & fennel sausage bolognese with Danish meatballs and garlic bread
Specials
Kids Menu
Dessert
Extras
Sides
- Side Fries$6.00
- Side Garlic Bread$5.00
- Side Potato$6.50
- Side Toast$3.00
- Side Guacamole$7.00
- Side 1 Egg$1.00
- Side 2 Eggs$2.00
- Side Musroom Risotto$8.00
- Side Avocado$5.00
- Side Fruit$6.00
- Side Sautéed Veggies$7.00
- Side Cole Slaw$5.00
- Side Bagel & Cream Cheese$8.00
- Side Sautéed Spinach$7.00
- One Large Pancake$9.00
- Side Protein
Weekend Brunch Menu
Benedicts
- Classic Eggs Benedicts$19.00
Two eggs poached with Canadian bacon, hollandaise, hash browns, and fresh fruit
- Eggs Florentine California$19.00
Two poached eggs on English muffin, with sautéed spinach, avocado, tomato, hollandaise sauce, hash browns, and fresh fruit
- The Norwegian Benedict$20.00
Two poached eggs with sautéed spinach, Norwegian smoked salmon, hollandaise sauce, hash brown, and fresh fruit
- San Francisco Benedict$21.00
Two poached eggs on English muffin, with crab and lobster salad, fresh baby spinach, hollandaise sauce, hash browns, and fresh fruit
Omelette's
- Spanish Omelette$17.00
Bell peppers, mushrooms, chili powder, onion & salsa, hash browns, and toast
- Bacon Avocado Omelette$19.00
With Jack cheese, avocado & mushrooms, hash browns, and toast
- Three Sausage Omelette$19.00
Chicken apple, fennel, calabrese, spring onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese
- Norwegian Omelette$20.00
Smoked salmon, baby spinach, cream cheese, hash browns, and toast
Other Goodies
- Two Eggs Any Style$12.00
Served with hash browns and a choice of toast
- The Ultimate Breakfast$19.00
Two eggs, bacon, fruit pancake, hash browns, and toast
- Bagel & Lox$18.00
Norwegian smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and capers
- Agustin's Stuffed Hash Browns$18.00
Two eggs over hash browns stuffed with bacon, caramelized onions, and Jack cheese, choice of toast
- French Toast$17.00
4-piece French toast with vanilla, cinnamon, and walnut batter. Topped with whipped cream
- Mexican Scramble$18.00
With chorizo, jalapeños, onion, and Cheddar cheese served with hash browns, tortillas, and pico de gallo
- Breakfast Ciabatta$18.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, Cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, and avocado with country aioli on fresh la brea ciabatta, with hash browns
- Pancake & Bacon$15.00
Choice of blueberry, raspberry, banana, or mixed
Sliders
- Cheeseburger Slider$6.00
Cheeseburger slider with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- BBQ Pulled Pork Slider$8.00
Pulled pork with pickled coleslaw & crispy onions
- Danish Burger Slider$7.00
Burger patty with caramelized onions, pickled cucumbers, and remoulade
- Beef & Brie Slider$8.00
Burger patty with melted brie cheese, caramelized onions, and pickled cucumbers