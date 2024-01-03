Lighthouse Cafe - Corte Madera 12 Tamalpais Dr
Drinks
Beverages
- Coffee$4.25
- Tea$4.25
- Sodas$4.50
- Fresh Orange Juice$5.95
- Fresh Grape Fruit Juice$5.95
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Lemonade$5.95
- Pellegrino$4.00
- Cafe Latte$5.50
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Mocha$5.95
- Espresso$3.95
- Chai Late$5.50
- Razzmataze$7.25
- Strawberry Sensation$7.25
- Orange Berry$7.25
- Mocha Madness$7.25
- Traditional Shake$7.25
Breakfast
Egg Breakfast
The Chef's Special
- Agustin's Stuffed Hash Browns$19.50
Two eggs over hash browns stuffed with bacon, caramelized onions & Jack cheese
- Alex's Corned Beef Hash Special$18.95
Three eggs over homemade corned beef with jalapeños
- Annette's Scrambled Eggs$17.95
Hot Calabrese sausage, mushrooms, fresh baby spinach & onions
- Gabino's Huevos Rancheros$17.95
Two eggs, refried beans, salsa, fresh pico de gallo & 2 cheeses
- Luis's Louisiana Scrambled Eggs$17.95
Hot link sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, green onions and Cheddar cheese
- Gabriel's "Veggie" Scrambled Eggs Special$17.95
Assorted vegetables with Jack & Cheddar cheese
- Jose's Mexican Scrambled$17.95
With chorizo, jalapeño, onions, diced potatoes, fresh pico de gallo & tortillas
Our Signature Omelettes
- The Lighthouse Omelette$18.95
Ham, mushrooms, onions & Cheddar cheese
- Spanish Omelette$17.95
Bell peppers, mushrooms, chili powder, onions & salsa
- Hot Italian Omelette$19.95
Calabrese sausage, breast of chicken, mushrooms, fresh baby spinach & onions
- Norwegian Salmon Omelette$19.95
Smoked salmon, fresh baby spinach & cream cheese
- Chicken & Bacon Omelette$19.95
With Jack cheese
- Bacon & Avocado Omelette$19.95
With mushrooms & Jack cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$17.95
With Cheddar cheese
- Three Sausage Omelette$19.95
Chicken apple, pork link, Calabrese, spring onions, mushrooms & Jack cheese
Side Effects
- Two Eggs Any Style$6.50
Served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients
- French Fries$6.50
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.50
- Toast, Butter & Jam$5.50
- Small Fruit Plate$7.75
- Yogurt, Granola, and Fruit$10.75
- Hash Browns$6.75
- Bacon$6.75
- Ham$6.75
- Links$6.75
- Chicken Apple Sausage$6.75
- Danish Meatballs$6.75
- Breakfast Potatoes$6.50
- Avocado$3.25
- Fruit Cup$5.75
- Oatmeal & Fruit$10.75
- Maple Syrup$2.25
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Ranch$1.00
Hot Cakes & French Toast
- Banana Pancakes$13.95
Two large
- Blueberry Pancakes$13.95
Two large
- Raspberry Pancakes$13.95
Two large
- Mixed Fruit Pancakes$14.95
Two large
- One Large Fruit Pancake$8.75
Banana, blueberry or raspberry
- One of Each$17.95
Three large, you won't need lunch
- Mickey Mouse Pancake$7.75
- Plain Pancakes$11.95
Two large
- One Large Plain Pancake$7.75
- Pancake & Bacon$14.75
One large fruit pancake
- Pancake & Sausage$13.95
One large fruit pancake
- French Toast$9.95
The Lighthouse Combo's
- The Ultimate Breakfast$19.50
Two eggs, bacon or link sausage, fruit pancake, home fries or hash browns & toast
- French Toast Combo$18.75
With two eggs and bacon or link sausage
- Pancake Combo$17.75
With two eggs and bacon or link sausage
- Bagel & Lox$17.75
Norwegian smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes, red onions and capers
White Board Specials
Lunch
Soup & Salads
- Cup Clam Chowder$6.75
- Bowl Clam Chowder$8.75
- Spinach Walnut Salad$16.75
Strawberry, apples, feta & apple Dijon vinaigrette
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.50
Served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients
- Cilantro Chicken Salad$18.75
- Cup Chicken Vegetables$6.25
- Bowl Chicken Vegetables$8.25
- 1/2 Sandwich with Soup$15.50
- 1/2 Sandwich with Salad$15.50
Sandwiches
- House Roast Turkey Club$17.95
With bacon
- B.B.L.T$17.95
Bacon, bacon, L&T
- Danish Meatballs$16.95
Pickled red cabbage & beets
- Chicken Quesadillas$16.95
Avocado, pico de gallo & cheeses
- House Roast Turkey$17.50
With avocado
- California Chicken Club$18.50
Bacon & avocado
- Crab & Lobster Melt$19.95
Swiss cheese
- West of Philly Steak$17.95
Pepperoncini, onions & Swiss. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
From the Grill
- The Lighthouse Angus Cheeseburger$17.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Grilled Breast of Chicken with Mushrooms & Jack Cheese$17.95
- Garden "Veggie" Burger with Grilled Onions & Mushrooms$16.95
- Turkey Burger with Avocado & House Pickled Cucumber$16.95
The Danish Connection
- Curry Herring with Egg & Apples$16.95
Karry sild
- Pickled Herring with Onions & Capers$15.95
Marineret sild
- Two Kinds of Herring$18.95
To slags sild, marineret & karry
- Norwegian Smoked Salmon with Creamed Spinach & Garni$19.95
Fersk røget laks med flødestuvet spinat og garniture
- Danish Meatballs Plate with Potato Salad, Beets and Etc$17.95
Frikadeller med kartoffel salat, agurke salat, rødbeder & remoulade
- Great Dane, Fresh Ground Beef with Grilled Onions & Fried Egg$17.95
Dansk hakkebøf med bløde løg, surt & spejlæg. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Copenhagen Burger, Beets, Onions, Horseradish & Egg Yolk$17.95
Pariser bøf med tilbehør. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- The Danish Lunch Plate: Danish Meatballs, Beef with Onions, Potato Salad and Danish Pickles$20.95
Frokost tallerken med frikadeller & hakke bøf, kartoffel salat & surt. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Platter for Two: 2 Herring, Smoked Salmon, Meatballs, Beef with Onions, Cheese, Served with Potato Salad & Danish Pickles$46.00
Dansk frokost platte med 2 slags sild, røget laks, frikadelle, hakke bøf & ost. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition