Lighthouse Cafe - Sausalito 1311 Bridgeway
Breakfast
Egg Breakfast
The Chef's Special
- Agustin's Stuffed Hash Browns$19.50
Two eggs over hash browns stuffed with bacon, caramelized onions & Jack cheese
- Alex's Corned Beef Hash Special$18.95
Three eggs over homemade corned beef with jalapeños
- Annette's Scrambled Eggs$17.95
Hot Calabrese sausage, mushrooms, fresh baby spinach & onions
- Gabino's Huevos Rancheros$17.95
Two eggs, refried beans, salsa, fresh pico de gallo & 2 cheeses
- Luis's Louisiana Scrambled Eggs$17.95
Hot link sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, green onions and Cheddar cheese
- Gabriel's "Veggie" Scrambled Eggs Special$17.95
Assorted vegetables with Jack & Cheddar cheese
- Jose's Mexican Scrambled$17.95
With chorizo, jalapeño, onions, diced potatoes, fresh pico de gallo & tortillas
- Andouille Sausage Scramble$17.50
- Breakfast Burrito w/Chorizo$14.95
Our Signature Omelettes
- The Lighthouse Omelette$18.95
Ham, mushrooms, onions & Cheddar cheese
- Spanish Omelette$17.95
Bell peppers, mushrooms, chili powder, onions & salsa
- Hot Italian Omelette$19.95
Calabrese sausage, breast of chicken, mushrooms, fresh baby spinach & onions
- Norwegian Salmon Omelette$19.95
Smoked salmon, fresh baby spinach & cream cheese
- Chicken & Bacon Omelette$19.95
With Jack cheese
- Bacon & Avocado Omelette$19.95
With mushrooms & Jack cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$17.95
With Cheddar cheese
- Three Sausage Omelette$19.95
Chicken apple, pork link, Calabrese, spring onions, mushrooms & Jack cheese
Side Effects
- Two Eggs Any Style$6.50
Served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients
- French Fries$6.50
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.50
- Toast, Butter & Jam$5.50
- Small Fruit Plate$7.75
- Yogurt, Granola, and Fruit$10.75
- Bacon$6.75
- Ham$6.75
- Links$6.75
- Chicken Apple$6.75
- Danish Meatballs$6.75
- Breakfast Potatoes$6.50
- Avocado$3.25
- Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Fruit Cup$5.75
- Oatmeal & Fruit$10.75
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Maple Syrup$2.25
- Add 1 Extra Egg$3.00
Hot Cakes & French Toast
- Banana Pancakes$13.95
Two large
- Blueberry Pancakes$13.95
Two large
- Raspberry Pancakes$13.95
Two large
- Mixed Fruit Pancakes$14.95
Two large
- One Large Fruit Pancake$8.75
Banana, blueberry or raspberry
- One of Each$17.95
Three large, you won't need lunch
- Mickey Mouse Pancake$7.75
- Plain Pancakes$11.95
Two large
- One Large Plain Pancake$7.75
- Pancake & Bacon$14.75
One large fruit pancake
- Pancake & Sausage$13.95
One large fruit pancake
- French Toast$9.95
- French Toast & Bacon$14.95
- French Toast & Sausage$14.95
The Lighthouse Combo's
- The Ultimate Breakfast$19.50
Two eggs, bacon or link sausage, fruit pancake, home fries or hash browns & toast
- French Toast Combo$18.75
With two eggs and bacon or link sausage
- Pancake Combo$17.75
With two eggs and bacon or link sausage
- Bagel & Lox$17.75
Norwegian smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes, red onions and capers