L'il Boy's
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Wicked Tuna$10.95
Smoked Tuna Dip w/ Chips
- Pirates Pick$9.95
Fried Dill Pickles w/ Ranch
- Blazin' Barnacles$9.95
Fried Jalepenos w/ Ranch
- Walley's Favorite$12.95
Bang Bang Shrimp
- Back Bayou Fries$12.95Out of stock
Fries topped with Seafood Gumbo
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp$9.95
Crispy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce
- Southwest Egg Rolls$11.95
Crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, black beans, roasted corn, and peppers with sweet chili sauce.
- Bottom Feeder Nachos$12.95
Nacho Chips topped with BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Bacon Bits, Cheese Sauce, Ranch & Jalepenos
- Cup of Gumbo$9.95Out of stock
Entrees
- Lil Boy Burger$12.90
One fresh, hand pattied beef burger on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, and ketchup. Served w/ Fries.
- Big Lil Boy Burger$14.90
Lil Boy Burger w/ 2 Patties, 2 Cheese Slices. Served with fries.
- Reel Me In$12.95
3 Soft Tacos loaded with Mahi-Mahi, Slaw, Special Sauce, & Jalepenos. Served with fries.
- Sea Cowboys$12.95
3 Soft Tacos loaded with Shrimp, Slaw, Special Sauce, & Jalepenos. Served with fries.
- Trawler Basket$14.95
Fried Shrimp, Fries, & Cocktail Sauce
- Jones County Ribeye$11.95
3 Fried Chicken Srips, Fries, & Dipping Sauce
- Just a Shrimp Poboy$15.90
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce. Served with fries.
- Back Bayou Gumbo$9.95Out of stock
Bowl of seafood gumbo served over rice
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.95
Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce, pickles, and mayonaise served on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
- Flying Fish Wings$14.95
12 crispy golden fried, bone in, and perfectly seasoned chicken wings.
- Fried Chicken Tender Salad$14.95
Fresh iceburg lettuce, pieces of fried chicken, cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with ranch dresssing.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.95
Fresh iceburg lettuce, grilled shrimp, cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with ranch dresssing.
- Bottom Feeder Fries$12.95
Fries topped with BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Bacon Bits, Cheese Sauce, Ranch & Jalepenos
Kids Meals
A la Carte
Beer
Can
Mixed Drinks
Cocktails
- Honey Badger$9.00
- Outta D Blue$10.00
- Titanium$9.00
- Blue Water Cowboy$10.00
- My Way$10.00
- Monkey Foot$10.00
- Damnit Hazel$10.00
- Hailstorm$8.00
- Salty Soul$9.00
- Miss Mary$9.00
- Showtime$9.00
- Double Down$10.00
- Tip Money$10.00
- Zip-Lok$8.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$12.00
- Spicy Margarita$10.00
- Mimosa$7.00