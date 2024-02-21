Lil Cuppa Drive-Thru
Winter Menu
Wraps
Espresso
- Latte$4.50+
Espresso & Steamed Milk
- Americano$3.65+
- Gallon 'O Latte$41.00
Our iced Latte is now available by the Gallon! This is made fresh with 24 shots of espresso, so it can take a little bit to make, so order online or call it in. This makes about 10 large iced lattes, so you are getting a couple free.
- MoTown$5.25+
- Tall Dark & Handsome$5.25+
Hot or Iced Latte with Chocolate, Brown Sugar & Cinnamon
- TLC$5.25+
Hot or Iced Latte with Toffee & Caramel
- Black & White$5.25+
Hot or Iced Latte with House Mocha Sauce & White Chocolate
- Cardaver$5.25+
Hot or Iced Latte with house made Cardamom & Lavender
- Cookie$5.25+
Hot or Iced Latte with house caramel & cinnamon syrup with a splash of white chocolate
- White Mocha$5.25+
Hot or Iced Latte with White Chocolate
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
Layered vanilla latte with caramel drizzel
- Single Shot$0.55
- Double Shot$0.95
- Peaky$5.25+
English Toffee and Irish Cream
Pastries
- S'More Bar$3.75Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00Out of stock
- Apple Cinnamon$3.75
- White Chocolate Raspberry$3.75
- Blueberry$3.75
- Chocolate$3.75Out of stock
- Banana Nut (Slice)$3.00
- Pumpkin (Slice)$3.00Out of stock
- Lemon (Slice)$3.00Out of stock
- Banana Nut (Loaf)$15.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin (Loaf)$15.00Out of stock
- Lemon (Loaf)$15.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip$2.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip$2.50Out of stock
Oops! We Baked Too Much
- S'More Bar (discounted)$1.63
- Cinnamon Roll (discounted)$2.50Out of stock
- Apple Cinnamon (discounted)$1.88Out of stock
- White Chocolate Raspberry (discounted)$1.88Out of stock
- Blueberry (discounted)$1.88Out of stock
- Chocolate (discounted)$1.88Out of stock
- Banana Nut (Slice) (discounted)$1.50Out of stock
- Pumpkin (Slice) (discounted)$1.50Out of stock
- Lemon (Slice) (discounted)$1.50Out of stock
- Banana Nut (Loaf) (discounted)$7.50Out of stock
- Pumpkin (Loaf) (discounted)$7.50Out of stock
- Lemon (Loaf) (discounted)$7.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip (discounted)$1.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip (discounted)$1.50Out of stock
Blended Beverages
- Frappa$5.05+
A coffee base, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.
- HLBL$4.75+
Honey Lavender Blended Lemonade
- Chai Frappa$4.75+
- Creme Frappa$4.25+
Just like our regular Frappa, but without the espresso. These drink similar to a shake and there is no coffee in it. Mix and match those flavors to create a unique drink experience!
- Smoothies$6.45+
- Tattooed Tombstone$6.30+
White Chocolate Frappa with "Oreo" type cookies thrown in to make a Cookies and Cream Frappa!
Non-Coffee Beverages
Brewed Coffee
Boba and Red Bull Drinks
- Boba Fet-Tea (Matcha, Lem. Peach, Lychee Boba)$6.65+Out of stock
- Electric Tigers Blood: Red Bull Coconut simple, black tea, and strawberry boba) 24 oz$7.26
- Poppin Tropics: Mountain Dew, Acai sangria tea, blue raspberry simple, and mango boba - 24 oz$7.26
- Boba Tea$6.66+
- Coconut Berry Energy Palmer$7.26
Coconut Berry Red Bull, Blue Raspberry Topped with cold Foam 24 oz size only
- Strawberry Sunshine Boba$7.26Out of stock
Strawberry Apricot Red Bull Peach and Strawberry Simple Syrup Green Tea Mango Boba