Lil Rizzo's - Osage Beach
Appetizers
- Balsamic Flatbread$11.99
Gluten Free flatbread topped with balsamic vinaigrette, house blend pizza cheese, Roma tomatoes and shredded parmesan.
- Battered Shrimp$11.95
Battered shrimp served with Rizzo’s cocktail sauce.
- BreadSticks$6.99
Made from our hand tossed pizza dough.
- Cheese Sticks$9.95
Mozzarella sticks, deep fried, sprinkled with parsley flakes, parmesan cheese and served with a side of marinara
- Chicken Tenders$11.95
Hand-breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown, served with a side of sweet and tangy mustard-based BBQ sauce or tossed in your favorite wing sauce
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Sliced French bread topped with garlic butter and a blend of mozzarella and provel cheese
- Meatball$7.95
Homemade meatball topped with chunky meat sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and parsley
- Portobello Mushrooms$8.95
Sliced and sautéed in our Rizzo’s marinade.
- Sauteed Shrimp$11.95
Sauteed in our white wine, lemon butter and garlic sauce.
- Spinach, Green Chili & Jalapeno Dip$9.95
Creamy, cheesy dip with spinach, green chilies and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips
- Toasted Ravioli$8.95
Beef ravioli deep-fried to a golden brown, topped with parsley flakes, parmesan cheese and served with a side of meat sauce
- Wings BBQ$8.95+
Tossed in Barn-B-Que Smokehouse sweet sauce..
- Wings Dirty$8.95+
A dry mildly spiced wing
- Wings Italian$8.95+
Marinated in our house dressing, baked and tossed with parmesan cheese and crushed red peppers
- Wings Original$8.95+
Tossed in a buttery hot sauce
Soup & Salad
- Caesar Salad$8.95+
- Goat Cheese Salad$8.95+
- House Salad$5.95+
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade, red wine vinegar based creamy Italian house dressing with diced red peppers, green onions, provel and parmesan cheeses.
- House Salad To Go$5.95+
- Italian Chef Salad$16.95
Our “World Famous” house salad topped with sliced pastrami, Italian roast beef and smoked turkey breast
- Minestrone Soup$6.45
A tomato based, made from scratch soup that contains, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, asparagus, peas, and carrots
- Soup of the Day$6.45
Artisan Ciabatta rolls topped with butter, Italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
- “Extra” Parmesan Ciabatta Rolls$3.25+
Artisan Ciabatta rolls topped with butter, Italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
- Sub Goat Cheese Salad$3.00
- Sub Caesar Salad$3.00
Pasta
- Baked Mostaccioli$13.95
Tubular noodles and our chunky meat sauce topped with a homemade Béchamel sauce and a blend of baked Italian cheeses.
- Cajun Shrimp$18.95
Succulent shrimp, yellow onion, red and green bell peppers. Served with linguine noodles in a Cajun Alfredo Sauce.
- Cannelloni con Bianco$13.95+
Rolled pasta stuffed with beef and pork. Served in a creamy Béchamel mushroom sauce.
- Cannelloni con Salsa$13.95+
Rolled pasta stuffed with beef and pork. Served in a creamy Béchamel meat sauce.
- Cavatelli con Broccoli$14.95
Shell shaped noodles, mushrooms and broccoli in our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce
- Creamy Chicken Mostaccioli$16.95
A buttery Alfredo sauce with bacon, mushrooms and roasted garlic chicken
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.95
Wide, flat noodles in our homemade Alfredo sauce
- Fettuccine Con Pollo$18.95
Fettucine alfredo and broccoli topped witha grilled chicken breast.
- Lasagna$15.95
Our lasagna is homemade. Layers of pasta, meat sauce, ricotta cheese and Italian sausage
- Linguine con Pesce$18.95
Scallops, shrimp, clams and mushrooms. Served in Alfredo or a delicate wine sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$23.95
Ravioli stuffed with lobster and Romano cheese, served in a vodka cream sauce with diced tomatoes.
- Manicotti$13.95+
Rolled pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, on a bed of Marinara, topped with our traditional Béchamel and baked.
- Mostaccioli with Marinara Sauce$10.95
Mostaccioli noodles and our homemade, meatless marinara sauce
- Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce$11.95
Mostaccioli noodles and our homemade, chunky meat sauce
- Roasted Garlic Chicken$14.95
Roasted Garlic Chicken, green onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and fresh chopped garlic sautéed in a delicate wine sauce and served with angel hair pasta
- Sausage & Peppers$17.95
Sautéed red and green bell peppers, onion and sliced Italian sausage in our homemade marinara sauce with linguine noodles
- Shrimp Scampi$16.95
Shrimp, green onions, tomatoes and fresh chopped garlic sautéed in a delicate wine sauce. Tossed with angel hair pasta
- Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$10.95
Spaghetti noodles and our homemade, meatless marinara sauce
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$11.95
Spaghetti noodles and our homemade, chunky meat sauce
- Spaghetti with Meatball$14.95
Spaghetti noodles and our chunky meat sauce topped with a homemade meatball, sprinkled with parmesan.
- Tortellini Alfredo$16.95
Ring shaped pasta filled with beef and pork in our homemade Alfredo sauce with peas, bacon and mushrooms
Entrees
- Chicken Modiga$23.95
Lightly breaded, chicken breast, over a bed of angel hair pasta topped with mushrooms, chopped garlic, bacon and melted provel cheese in a white wine, lemon, butter and garlic sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$23.95
Lightly breaded, chicken breast, smothered in marinara and a blend of mozzarella and provel cheese then baked.
- Chicken Speidini$23.95
Lightly breaded, marinated chicken breast, baked and topped with a garlic butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta with a side of lemon wedges.
Pizza
- 8" Alfredo Pizza$11.00
Alfredo Sauce, fresh chopped garlic, roasted garlic chicken and artichoke hearts sprinkled with grated parmesan
- 8" BBQ Chicken$12.00
Sweet Barn-B-Que Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Red Onion and Bacon
- 8" Big 10$13.00
Our 10 most popular toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bacon, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onion, black olives, green peppers, tomato and topped with extra cheese!
- 8" Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Buffalo Wing Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion. Drizzled with our Original Wing Sauce. .
- 8" BYO$8.98
All build your own pizzas come with red sauce and house blend cheese.
- 8" Hawaiian$12.00
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon and Green Bell peppers..
- 8" Macho Meat$13.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon and Canadian Bacon. .
- 8" Primo Pizza$15.00
- 8" Prosciutto and Parm$13.00
- 8" Salami Basil$12.00
- 8" Seafood Pizza$14.00
Alfredo Sauce topped with shrimp, clams, scallops, mushrooms and bacon
- 8" Supreme$12.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon and Black Olives..
- 8" The Sicilian$12.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatballs and chopped garlic and sprinkled with parmesan
- 8" THUR 3 TOP Pizza$14.95
- 8" Veggie$12.00
Mushroom, Tomato, Green Bell Peppers and Onion
- 12" BYO$12.98
All build your own pizzas come with red sauce and house blend cheese.
- 12" Supreme$19.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon and Black Olives..
- 12" Macho Meat$20.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon and Canadian Bacon. .
- 12" Veggie$19.00
Mushroom, Tomato, Green Bell Peppers and Onion
- 12" Hawaiian$17.00
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon and Green Bell peppers..
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Buffalo Wing Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion. Drizzled with our Original Wing Sauce. .
- 12" BBQ Chicken$12.00
Sweet Barn-B-Que Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Red Onion and Bacon
- 12" The Sicilian$12.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatballs and chopped garlic and sprinkled with parmesan
- 12" Seafood Pizza$14.00
Alfredo Sauce topped with shrimp, clams, scallops, mushrooms and bacon
- 12" Alfredo Pizza$11.00
Alfredo Sauce, fresh chopped garlic, roasted garlic chicken and artichoke hearts sprinkled with grated parmesan
- 12" Big 10$13.00
Our 10 most popular toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bacon, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onion, black olives, green peppers, tomato and topped with extra cheese!
- 12" Primo$25.00
- 12" Prosciutto & Parm$21.00
- 12" Salami Basil$19.00
- 14" Alfredo Pizza$22.00
Alfredo Sauce, fresh chopped garlic, roasted garlic chicken and artichoke hearts sprinkled with grated parmesan
- 14" BBQ Chicken$21.00
Sweet Barn-B-Que Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Red Onion and Bacon
- 14" Big 10$27.00
Our 10 most popular toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bacon, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onion, black olives, green peppers, tomato and topped with extra cheese!
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$21.00
Buffalo Wing Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion. Drizzled with our Original Wing Sauce. .
- 14" BYO$14.98
All build your own pizzas come with red sauce and house blend cheese.
- 14" Hawaiian$21.00
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon and Green Bell peppers..
- 14" Macho Meat$25.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon and Canadian Bacon. .
- 14" Primo$36.00
- 14" Prosciutto Parm$26.00
- 14" Salami Basil$24.00
- 14" Seafood Pizza$28.00
Alfredo Sauce topped with shrimp, clams, scallops, mushrooms and bacon
- 14" Supreme$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon and Black Olives..
- 14" The Sicilian$22.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatballs and chopped garlic and sprinkled with parmesan
- 14" Veggie$22.00
Mushroom, Tomato, Green Bell Peppers and Onion
Kids
- Gummy Bear Pizza$8.98
8" inch cheese pizza served with a side of gummy bears.
- Kids Cavatelli Con Broccoli$6.98
Shell shaped noodles, mushrooms and broccoli in our homemade Alfredo sauce.
- Kids Fettuccini Alfredo$6.98
Wide flat noodles served with our homemade Alfredo sauce.
- Kids Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce$6.98
Spaghetti noodles and our homemade meat sauce.
- Kids Tender W/ Fries$7.98
One hand-breaded, deep fried chicken tender with a side of fries.
- Side of Gummy Bears$2.95
Beverages
Sides
- Side Alfredo Sauce$5.95
- Side Cavatelli Con Broccoli$6.95
- Side Fettucini Alfredo$6.95
Wide flat noodles in our homemade Alfredo sauce.
- Side House Dressing$1.95
- Side Italian Sausage$6.95
- Side Marinara$3.95
- Side Meat Sauce$3.95
- Side Meatball$7.95
- Side Mostaccioli w/Meatsauce$6.95
Penne noodles with our homemade meat sauce.
- Side of Fries$3.95
- Side Ranch Dressing$1.95
- Side Sautee Vegetables$3.95
- Side Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce$6.95
Spaghetti noodles and our homemade meat sauce.
- Side Veggie$3.95
Dessert
Sandwiches
- All American Sub$13.95
Roast beef, turkey and ham topped with American cheese, sliced pickles, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.95
Hand breaded chicken tender smothered in marinara and melted cheese.
- Ham & Cheese Sub$12.95
Sliced ham, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Hot Italian Sub$13.95
Italian roast beef, smoked turkey breast and pastrami served hot on a goagie with our house dressing, melted provel cheese and green onions. Served with potato chips or fries.
- Meatball Sub$12.95
A homemade meatball sliced and laid on a hoagie with marinara and melted pizza cheese.
- Pastrami and Cheese Sub$12.95
Sliced Pastrami, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Roast Beef and Cheese Sub$12.95
Sliced roast beef, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Salami and Cheese Sub$12.95
Genoa salami and and American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- The Godfather Sub$16.95
Roast beef and capocollo topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- The Primo Italian Sub$19.95
Genoa salami, capocollo, prosciutto topped with provolone, red onion, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, Italian seasoning, lettuce and tomato.
- Turkey and Cheese Sub$12.95
Sliced turkey and American cheese, lettuce and tomato