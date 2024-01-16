Lil Shabby's Bistro and Bar
Main Menu
Tapas
- Cripsy Brussel Sprouts
Hot honey, ginger, pickled fresnos, roasted peanuts, pickeled chili peppers$10.00
- Philly Eggrolls(2)
Beef, onioins, and cheese$10.00
- Famous Wings (6)
Fried golden brown and cripsy$10.00
- Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Creamy Macaroni fried golden brown$8.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy and Savory Dip served with Pita Chips$10.00
- Avocado Eggrolls(2)
Avocado, sundried tomators, red onion, vegan cream cheese, pesto dipping sauce$10.00
- Sweet Potato Tacos
Sweet Potatoes, Mexican Street Corn, Chipotle Sauce (Vegan)$8.00
- Hot Honey Deviled Eggs
Deviled Eggs, Fried Cripsy Shrimp, hot honey sauce$10.00
- Hummus Plate
Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, fried pita chips$10.00
Soups and Salads
Handhelds
Dinner
- Stuffed Chicken Breast
sundried tomatoes, spinach, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli$22.00
- Creamy Cajun Pasta
Penne pasta broccoli, mushrooms with a cajun cream sauce, served with a side salad and garlic bread$16.00
- Glazed Salmon
Red pepper, manago, and ginger glazed, served with parm truffle potatoes, and asparagus$21.00
- Tuscan Pasta
Penne pasta, sundried tomatoes, spinach in a parmesan cream sauce served with a side salad and garlic bread$17.00
- Ribeye Steak
8 oz well marbeled, juicy and savory, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus$27.00
- Lamb Chops
Served with mashed potatoes and vegetable couscous and asparagus,$17.00